"We can't make a contract yet" - NJZ's defense addresses uncertainty over agency and performance plans amid Min Hee-jin's tampering allegations

On March 7, ADOR and NewJeans (NJZ) members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein appeared at the Seoul Central District Court for a hearing. The court session reviewed the injunction ADOR submitted earlier in January.

According to a report by South Korean media outlet The Fact, the Seoul Central District Court’s 50th Civil Agreement Division raised questions regarding potential interference by former CEO Min Hee-jin in New Jeans (NJZ)’s independent activities on that day.

During the session, the court inquired whether New Jeans (NJZ) had secured a new agency or planning company to handle their upcoming March 21 performance. In response, the group’s legal representative clarified, indicating ongoing uncertainty surrounding their management, saying:

“We are not in a situation where we can sign a contract yet.”

According to The Fact, further questioning clarified that no single company was entirely responsible for managing the event preparations. It was also emphasized that no comprehensive planning company was overseeing the performance.

"We understand that the organizers are arranging the necessary personnel, but the members are not fully informed of every detail," the attorney explained.

Legal battle between ADOR and NewJeans (NJZ) intensifies as court reviews key evidence of 'tampering' allegations

According to The Fact, the ongoing legal conflict between ADOR and the girl group NewJeans (now known as NJZ) is drawing attention as the court investigates allegations of contract tampering involving former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin. During the session on March 7, ADOR’s legal representatives claimed that Min Hee-jin had orchestrated efforts to remove NewJeans from ADOR with plans to establish a separate agency.

They cited KakaoTalk messages in which Min allegedly discussed taking the group and starting a new company. ADOR further pointed to the termination notice submitted by NewJeans.

The company stated that its file properties showed it was prepared by Sejong Law Firm, which previously represented Min. The defense team representing NewJeans countered that the situation stemmed from ADOR and HYBE’s mismanagement.

They argued that Min Hee-jin was instrumental in NewJeans’ success but was dismissed without consulting the members. The defense accused ADOR of sidelining the group and trying to replace them with another team, framing the case as a dispute over management responsibilities rather than tampering.

The court concluded the hearing on March 14 after receiving additional evidence from both parties. A decision is expected soon, especially as NewJeans has scheduled performances.

If the injunction is approved, NewJeans will be required to halt all independent activities until the main case is concluded. However, a dismissal would allow the group to continue operating under NJZ. Meanwhile, the first trial date to review the validity of the exclusive contract is set for April 3.

According to The Fact’s report, legal experts suggested that the outcome of the injunction hinges on ADOR’s ability to present concrete evidence proving pre-termination collusion between Min Hee-jin and NewJeans. They noted that merely speculating about discussions or legal representation may not be sufficient. Proof of binding agreements or actions with economic impact would be necessary to support tampering claims.

Furthermore, on March 7, both sides presented arguments over the group’s attempted contract termination. ADOR emphasized that NewJeans’ rise to fame was not solely driven by the members but rather the result of extensive support and resources provided by the company and HYBE.

ADOR’s legal team outlined the significant investments made. They revealed that HYBE had poured 21 billion KRW into ADOR, with nearly half—around 10 billion KRW—spent specifically on NewJeans’ debut promotions.

This included launching a fan platform exclusively for the group. ADOR also credited its production teams, stylists, choreographers, and managers for shaping the group’s image and success.

Highlighting the impact of HYBE’s influence, ADOR mentioned that NewJeans gained early exposure through a BTS music video appearance and collaborative promotions with other HYBE artists. They also pointed out that the “younger sibling group of BTS” label was used during promotions at the request of former CEO Min Hee-jin.

Addressing the contract termination, ADOR’s lawyers argued that NewJeans failed to provide substantial legal grounds, such as financial disagreements or unfair work restrictions. Instead, they claimed the group’s reasoning centered on subjective complaints, including allegations that “HYBE does not like us.”

In response, NJZ’s legal team presented a contrasting narrative. They accused HYBE of discriminatory treatment, pointing to incidents that undermined the group’s activities. This included media bias, conflicts with Dolphiners Films over video production, and plagiarism allegations connected to the rookie group ILLIT. NJZ’s side further argued that unfair treatment started before their official debut.

According to them, Min Hee-jin was assured NewJeans would launch as HYBE’s first girl group. However, the debut was delayed, allowing LE SSERAFIM to debut first, which the team claimed was a clear breach of trust.

For the unversed, the conflict began in November 2024, when NewJeans accused ADOR of breaching their exclusive contract and declared its termination. The group resumed activities independently under the NJZ name in February 2025. ADOR responded by filing for an injunction to prevent the group from pursuing endorsements and later expanded the scope to block their music and entertainment engagements.

