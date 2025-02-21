"We need season 2"- Fans demand Study Group renewal as show ends on an "intriguing" note

The webtoon-based K-drama Study Group concluded its run on February 20, 2025, leaving fans eager for a second installment. Starring Hwang Min-hyun as Yoon Ga-min, the drama follows a high school student striving for academic success in a school known for its delinquent culture.

Ad

Study Group received critical acclaim for its distinctive storytelling and gripping narrative from the beginning. The drama earned an impressive 8.5 rating on IMDb, with critics highlighting its seamless pacing and strong performances from the cast, which left no room for dull moments.

The finale left questions about Hanwool, the school’s future, and the female teacher’s resignation. Fans were eager to see Ga-min’s college journey continue. Social media buzzed with renewal demands, praising the show’s action and character growth. While no season 2 was confirmed, strong audience support hinted at the possibility.

Ad

Trending

One fan wrote,

"We need Season 2 of #StudyGroup asap.😭"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I finished #StudyGroup and I ALREADY need a 2nd season to see Hanwool’s character development, how school continues and why the lady resigns!!!" shared one netizen.

"STUDY GROUP IS LITERALLY THE BEST WEBTOON ACTION ADAPTATION EVER!! 😭❤ thanks for all good memories 🥹❤ gonna miss them so muchhh 🥹 manifesting for season 2 🙏🏻" mentioned another fan.

"The door is definitely open for a #StudyGroup Season 2, and I really hope it happens! I need more Geon-Yeop, and I want to see Ga-min achieve his dream of getting into college. There’s still so much story left to tell!" said an X user.

Ad

"the fucking direction quality like those fights and bgm was amazingly done....still wonder how they shot the fight scenes like so fkg good...camera movement was OG 🙌amazing show recc to everyone..this deserves a lot of recognition y'all 🫡" read a comment on X.

While some fans were demanding a renewal, others were convinced that a second season was already in the works. The overwhelming fan response suggested that Study Group may return for another installment.

Ad

"I have a feeling there’s definitely going to be a season 2 of #StudyGroup! After all, they wouldn't tease us with such an intriguing scene if they weren't planning something huge!" said a viewer.

"manifesting? dude there will be season two for sure😭 nd they'll be of main focus , park geonyeop and pi hanwul connection will be revealed in season two . they didn't even show the bckstory of Pi Hanwul." posted one netizen.

Ad

"God, pls make the S2 as soon as minhyun get discharged from military 😭😭😭 i can't hold my self back to explain to everyone questions about hanwool, hankyung ssaem, and geonyeob 😭😭😭" said another comment on X.

"Starting from gamin practicing martial arts, Gochujang dyed his hair several times to get the right color. The cast is really good, can't wait to see s2 & s3 please. don't take too long, huhu" added this viewer of Study Group.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Study Group: Hwang Min-hyun leads TVING’s action-packed school drama and talks about the season 2

Among the cast and crew of the drama Shin Soohyun, who portrayed Lee Ji-woo, a first-year student at Yusung Technical High School and Hyun-woo's twin sister, expressed her hopes for a season 2 in an interview. She shared,

"Ga-min (played by Hwang Min-hyun) really wants to do season 2, and everyone wants to do it. I heard there are a lot of fans who are looking forward to season 2. The director, actors, and production company members are all going to have a meal together, so we're going to push for it then (laughs). The actors definitely want to do it,"

Ad

The streaming platform TVING has yet to confirm a second season for Study Group. However, the series has been a major success both in South Korea and internationally, securing a spot in Viki's Top 5 across 147 countries, according to South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun. It has also gotten a near-perfect viewership rating with 9.8 points on Rakuten Viki.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adapted from Shin Hyung-wook’s webtoon of the same name, illustrated by Ryu Seung-yeon Study Group premiered on January 23, 2025. The TVING original series featured Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, Yoon Sang-jeong, and Gong Do-yu in key roles.

The story revolves around Yun Ga-min, a student at Yusung Technical High School. Though he dreams of excelling academically and securing a university spot, his true talent lies in fighting rather than studying. Despite putting in relentless effort, his grades refuse to improve. Undeterred, he forms a study group at his school, notorious for its poor academic reputation.

Ad

As Ga-min and his friends struggle to focus on their studies, they face persistent bullying. When his peers are in danger, he sheds his mild-mannered image, stepping up to defend them using his exceptional combat skills. Meanwhile, Lee Han-gyeong, a temporary teacher at the school, shares a past connection with Ga-min, having tutored him during her university days. She harbors a secret as she works toward reforming Yusung Technical High School.

Ad

The drama is directed by Lee Jang-hoon and Yoo Beom-sang, with a script co-written by Eom Seon-ho and Oh Bo-hyun. With intense action and a compelling story of perseverance, Study Group delivers a unique mix of school drama and survival, highlighting the fierce battle for education in an unconventional setting.

All 10 episodes of Study Group are available for streaming on Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback