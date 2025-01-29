"We will give you the best" — BTS' Jimin pens a heartwarming New Year letter, seemingly hints at OT7 performance ahead of military discharge

BTS member Jimin shared a New Year message with ARMY on January 29, 2025, reflecting on his time in the military and expressing excitement for the future. In the letter, Jimin confessed that while there was a bit of fear due to the long break from performing, his commitment to deliver the best performance for ARMY remained unwavering. He shared,

"Actually, there's a feeling that it's a little scary. It's been quite a while since we performed together, and it's been a while since we devoted our time to perform and music, so I'm a bit scared I don't change my mind that we will give you the best performance for all of you who have waited so far. I'll work hard to prepare. Really.. I'll try hard."

Trending

The K-pop idol also shared that he has been serving for about a year and two months and spoke about his daily life, emphasizing the routine of training, work, and exercise.

"I joined the army in December of last year The sun has already changed twice. I've been serving in the military for about a year and two months Yes.. I think time really goes by differently here. It's not easy, but there are things I feel and learn, so I'm waiting for the day to come soon to have fun talking to you about what's been going on."

He further expressed:

"Well, my daily life doesn't change much. Since it's the military, I'm living in the same daily life where the day passes and the time to sleep comes after training, work, and exercise. "

Expand Tweet

He then mentioned that his conversations with fellow member Jungkook changed as they looked forward to reuniting with ARMY. He said,

"If there's anything else, after the sun changes The conversations that Jungkook and I have before going to bed have changed a lot. As the days are getting closer to meet ARMY, we're talking about what we need to prepare for before we meet again, what we'll show in the future, and what kind of life we'll live in the future."

He concluded with gratitude towards fans, urging them to stay healthy and happy until their reunion. He reassured ARMY that he and the group were working hard to make their comeback unforgettable.

"I'll come back with a really good look. Our ARMYs who we miss and are just thankful for Until the day we meet, I hope you stay healthy and have a happy day Happy New Year ARMY I love you. For real 💜 No, that's what I'm saying Really LUYO 💜" Jmin added.

Jimin earns 4 nominations at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Expand Tweet

With four nominations, BTS' Jimin has garnered significant recognition at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The artist is up for K-pop Artist of the Year, K-pop Song of the Year for his hit single Who, and Best Lyrics for the same track. Additionally, Jimin and Jungkook have received a nomination together for Favorite On-Screen for their appearance in Are You Sure?!.

In the Best Lyrics category, Jimin is nominated alongside notable artists such as Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae, and Taylor Swift. In the Favorite On-Screen category, Are You Sure?! is nominated alongside projects featuring Demi Lovato, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans can vote in categories like Best Lyrics and Favorite On-Screen, which are determined by fan votes.

Expand Tweet

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be held on March 17, celebrating the biggest names and moments in music.

Meanwhile, Who by Jimin has seen a surge in sales, according to Luminate's latest report. In the most recent tracking week, the song sold over 1,800 copies in the U.S., marking a 316% increase compared to the previous week, when it sold just under 450 copies. This significant boost in sales has propelled Who back onto the Digital Song Sales chart, debuting at No. 23 among the top-selling tracks in the country.

Jimin is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as required for all South Korean male citizens. Along with his fellow BTS members—Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook—he is expected to complete his service and be discharged in June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback