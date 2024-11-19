What did Beomhan say about Donald Trump’s presidential election win? Former trainee’s remarks explored amid backlash

Former FM Entertainment K-pop idol trainee Beomhan got embroiled in a controversy after he remarked on the US presidential election results, which announced Donald Trump as the victor in November 2024. For the unversed, he was in the boy group M.O.N.T Arena before he went solo and debuted with his single, Me Myself & I, on January 31, 2024.

Beomhan held an Instagram live on November 12, 2024, where he sarcastically congratulated Donald Trump for becoming the 60th President of the United States. He used the term "rest in peace" for women and said that the country (US) has "failed" them.

"Everyone who is a woman, this week, rest in peace, and I’d like to say, ‘Rest in peace’ to all women, and we have failed you this week and as a country. And, Donald Trump, congratulations on being the president... I’m so sorry. And please take a mental health day and go shopping or something," he said.

He also imitated Kanye West, aka Ye's 2009 VMA Awards speech, where he interrupted Taylor Swift during her award acceptance speech and thanked Beyoncé. Beomhan used the same sentence in his statement to highlight the tough times women faced under Donald Trump's previous tenure.

However, several fans misunderstood the former K-pop trainee's sentiment. Several netizens saw the "rest in peace" term as a derogatory remark on women and their struggles. They lashed out at him for being "insensitive" to women and the LGBTQA+ community and brought up his old controversies.

On November 12, 2024, he replied to an X user's tweet where the netizen accused him of hitting a fan's car and stealing their remix tape. He answered:

Beomhan takes to social media and addresses the controversy over his statement regarding women and Donald Trump

On November 13, 2024, the former K-pop idol trainee posted several tweets on social media and shared that since he isn't a Donald Trump supporter, the result of the U.S. Presidential election disappointed him.

He cleared the airs of him allegedly being against women and their rights while apologizing.

"Above all and most importantly, I apologize to women who were hurt by my joke about the election. It’s not my place to mention something that doesn’t directly affect me, but I am NOT a trump supporter nor did I mean to demean the hardships of women during this time," he tweeted.

The former K-pop trainee further advised netizens to avoid using the "r slur" and requested everyone to be "mindful" of their words when they left abusive comments on his posts. Some even told him to take his life.

"Even though I was repeating what someone was calling me, I also don’t think it was okay for me to say the r slur in full and I am sorry. I also want to clarify that I NEVER threatened self harm during this time. Again, I am truly sorry to the women that were hurt by my insensitive choice of words abt the election. Everyone else, please be more mindful of your words to strangers on the internet.

"Telling people the world would be happier if they are unalived, or openly calling someone slurs behind a screen has a bigger impact than you realize. I will be back to speak on this soon."

Beomhan held another Instagram live on November 16, 2024, to clarify his statement. Now, several of his fans are defending him, saying that Beomhan is known for his sarcastic and transparent personality.

They left supportive messages under his Instagram post on November 18, 2024, where the idol apologized again for being misunderstood for standing with women and the LGBTQA+ community amidst Donald Trump's re-election as the President of the United States.

