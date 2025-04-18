What is gap investment? NCT Mark gains attention for his reported 5 billion KRW property investment strategy

On April 17, 2025, NCT's Mark reportedly purchased a luxury apartment worth approximately KRW 5 billion (around $3.53 million) in the upscale neighborhood of Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, as per AllKpop. This acquisition places him among a growing list of K-pop idols investing in high-end real estate within South Korea's most prestigious districts.

The booming real estate market in South Korea is fuelling the use of the term "gap investment". Pannchoa reported that Mark reportedly carried out a KRW 5 billion property investment via the "gap investment", bringing this investment strategy back in the spotlight.

Gap investment, also known as "gap investing," is the purchase of a property by paying the difference between the market price and the tenant deposit amount (called "jeonse").

In South Korea, "jeonse" is a unique leasing system that requires the tenant to provide a large up-front deposit amount, which will be given back to the landlord at the end of the lease term. Gap investing allows investors to purchase properties with minimal available capital, using the tenant's deposit to fund and purchase the rental property.

For instance, if a property's market value is 500 million KRW and the tenant's jeonse deposit is 450 million KRW, the investor only needs to pay the remaining 50 million KRW to acquire the property and register it under their name.

The investor benefits if the property's value appreciates over time, enabling a profitable sale after returning the tenant's deposit. However, this strategy carries risks, especially if property values decline, potentially leaving investors unable to recoup their investments or repay the tenant's deposit.

Mark's reported investment and K-pop idol's real estate as a wealth strategy

NCT member Mark reportedly purchased a 126 square meter luxury apartment in the Brighton N40 complex in July 2024. The proper cost him over KRW 5.05 billion and was officially registered under his official name, Mark Lee, in September 2024.

The artist reportedly bought a unit in Brighton N40 using the "gap investment" method, depositing KRW 3.1 billion (about $2.18 million) and paying KRW 2 billion (around $1.4 million) in cash.

Completed in 2022, Brighton N40 is a modern complex with five buildings (5–10 floors above ground and 4 basement levels). It has 148 units, including 140 regular apartments (84–176 sq. meters) and 8 luxury penthouses (171–248 sq. meters).

Although particulars about the property bought by the NCT idol are still unknown, several other K-pop idols also purchased an apartment in the same complex.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, who purchased a 149 square metre (505.54 sq ft) home in the very posh Brighton N40 complex, in Nonhyeon-dong, for KRW 5.086 billion in July 2023. He paid in full with cash with zero mortgage.

Other notable residents include broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk and actress Han Hyo-joo, highlighting the neighborhood's appeal to high-profile figures.

Similarly, in July 2019, BTS' Kim Taehyung (V) acquired a KRW 5.1 billion luxury apartment in Samsung-dong, Gangnam-gu. He purchased the Apelbaum apartment in full cash.

Nonhyeon-dong has become a hotspot for celebrities and affluent individuals seeking luxury residences. The area is known for its high-end apartment complexes like Brighton N40, which boasts designs by renowned architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, who is well-known for his renovation designs of Élysée Palace in Paris and the design of the LVMH headquarters.

