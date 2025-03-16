"What is HYBE's problem?"— Fans react as fromis_9 members reportedly express frustration over struggles to secure group name after leaving the company

fromis_9 members are allegedly facing difficulties in securing their group name following their departure from HYBE, sparking concern among fans. Recent messages from fromis_9 members Baek Jiheon and Lee Chaeyoung on the Instiz app apparently indicated that negotiations with their former agency have been challenging, raising questions about the company’s stance.

Ad

In her messages on Instiz, Baek Jiheon reportedly expressed frustration, stating that the members are doing everything they can to protect their name but fear that they are being exploited. Meanwhile, Lee Chaeyoung reassured fans of their commitment to staying together

Fans have reacted strongly to the situation, criticizing HYBE and Pledis Entertainment for making the process difficult. Many have criticized the company, questioning why the members cannot retain their group identity despite their years of effort.

Ad

Trending

"what is hybe’s problem? seriously," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Hybe didn't form the grp, never gave opportunities, failed to treat them fairly/like 1 of their in-hse grps, pushed them to the breaking point with@ pay & now having the nerve to safeguard the copyrights! 17 somehow faired better" said a netizen.

"Not one gg is safe under hybe? Like why do they want the trademarks and names of the groups that were formed before them? Did the same with Gfriend and now fromis? Can hybe just crash and fall? I'm over it!" read a comment on X.

Ad

"Total solidarity with Fromis 9! It's infuriating when others try to take advantage of their hard-earned name and reputation. Keep fighting, members! Your fans have your back" wrote this person on X.

As fromis_9 members continue to face obstacles in securing their group name, fans have taken to social media to voice their support for the group. They are also trying to understand the reason behind this situation.

Ad

"We will stand with fromis 9 no matter what" mentioned an X user.

"I believe the problem is that if they take their name, it would mean that GFriend should also take theirs. I wouldn't be surprised if this leads to NewJeans also claiming their name However, the difference is that GFriend wasted a lot of time until this day's they haven't gotten" shared a netizen.

Ad

"I know it's upsetting and the fact it angers the members is even more abject but we have to show that we will support their group whatever the name will be !! We love them for what they are !!" said a fan.

"I mean fromis 9 wouldnt make any Sense anymore because they arent 9 members" added an individual on X..

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

fromis_9 members voice frustration over group name dispute

In recent messages on the Instiz app to the fans, fromis_9 member Baek Jiheon allegedly expressed her frustration, implying that their determination to protect the group name is being disregarded.

"It’s a heavy morning… But let’s try to overcome it. I just hope our determination to protect our name isn’t being taken advantage of. That thought really upsets me. I wanted to just stay quiet… but I was so upset that I couldn’t sleep well last night. Still, we have to push through!… I’ll stop venting here! If I say any more, I think it’ll be too shocking. " she shared (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

She further stated that financial concerns were never part of the discussion.

"But don’t misunderstand!! We are truly doing this to protect our group. Money or anything like that was never even a consideration. Just know that. Flovers, I guess they just want to negotiate with us… like we’re just any other people. Haha… Flovers, anyway, we’ll try our best to resolve this. But still, I hope Flovers can also protect us. That’s all!" she added (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

fromis_9's Lee Chaeyoung reportedly echoed similar concerns, reaffirming her desire to return as a member of fromis_9.

"Flovers, I promise I’ll come back as a member of fromis_9. I really want to. I want to be able to call you Flovers. But even if we have to go by a different name, please still love us. It’s not something we can decide on our own… We’ll do our best! Together with the members. Please let us keep loving you… Please, I’m begging you." she stated (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

Additionally, the vocalist reportedly asked fans to continue supporting them even if they are forced to adopt a different name, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the issue.

"But if we can’t use the name, does that mean we can’t use the fandom name either? Oh, do others still use it? Hmm, at least we can still keep Flovers. That’s a relief. Anyway, don’t worry and just wait a little longer. Unnie will protect fromis_9. Noona will protect it~~" she shared (as translated by Koreaboo).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On November 29, 2024, Pledis Entertainment announced that fromis_9’s exclusive contracts would end on December 31. A month later, on January 26, 2025, five members— Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Nakyoung, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon— signed with ASND, a new agency.

Meanwhile, Lee Saerom, Lee Seoyeon, and Roh Jisun chose not to join them. However, the five members have yet to secure rights to continue using the name 'fromis_9.'

While ASND has yet to release an official statement, the uncertainty surrounding the group's identity continues to fuel discussions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback