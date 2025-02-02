What role did Lee Joo-shil play in Squid Game? Actress dies aged 81 battling stomach cancer

South Korean actress Lee Joo-shil, known for her roles in Squid Game and Train To Busan, passed away at the age of 81. Born on March 8, 1944, her career spanned several decades, during which she became a beloved figure in the Korean entertainment industry.

K-en News reported that Lee Joo-shil was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer 30 years ago at the age of 50. After rigorous treatment and continuous health management, she achieved a state of complete recovery. However, she recently faced a recurrence of cancer, this time affecting her stomach.

Despite receiving treatment at Catholic University Uijeongbu St. Mary's Hospital, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), she ultimately succumbed to the illness at 10:20 AM on February 2. Her funeral will be held on February 5, 2025.

In Squid Game, Lee Joo-shil portrayed Hwang Jun-ho's bereaved mother. Hwang Jun-ho, played by Wi Ha-joon, is a beat cop searching for his older brother, Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), for over eight years. In Squid Game 2, Lee Joo-shil appears in a scene where she shares a meal with Jun-ho and expresses her worries about her missing son, In-ho.

Squid Game actress Lee Joo-shil dies at 81 due to cancer.

More about Lee Joo-shil's filmography, including Squid Game, The Uncanny Counter, and more

Lee Joo-shil's filmography is both diverse and impressive. She is best known for her roles in acclaimed productions such as Train to Busan (2016) and The Uncanny Counter (2020). In the Squid Game series, she played the role of Hwang Jun-ho's (Wi Ha-joon) mother.

Throughout her illustrious career, the late South Korean actress showcased her versatility across various genres. Some of her notable works include:

Train to Busan (2016): She portrayed In-gil, one of the survivors in this critically acclaimed zombie thriller.

The Uncanny Counter (2020): She played a significant role in this popular television series about demon hunters disguised as noodle shop employees.

Oh My Ghost (2015): She played a memorable role in this romantic comedy series that blends elements of the supernatural.

Mystic Pop-up Bar (2020): She appeared in this fantasy series about a mysterious outdoor bar that serves both living and dead customers.

Save Me 2 (2019): She portrayed a compelling character in this thriller series about a town under the influence of a religious cult.

I Wanna Hear Your Song (2019): In this musical romantic drama, she played Bok-Boon, the grandmother of Nam Joon-Wan.

The Guest (2018): She took on the role of Seo-Yoon's grandmother in this horror series that delves into exorcism and shamanism.

Bad Thief, Good Thief (2017): She played Kim Soon-Cheon in this drama about thieves who aim to take down corrupt individuals in society.

Mrs. Cop (2015): She appeared as a restaurant owner in this crime drama focusing on a female detective balancing her work and family life.

Stormy Woman (2014-2015): She portrayed Kim Ok-Ja in this melodrama about love, betrayal, and revenge.

Interested viewers can explore Lee Joo-shil's works by streaming Squid Game 1 & 2, The Uncanny Counter seasons 1 and 2, Train to Busan, and A Time Called You on Netflix.

