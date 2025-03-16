Where is the cast Queen of Tears now? Exploring what they are up to amidst Kim Soo-hyun’s ongoing dating controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun became embroiled in controversy after the YouTube channel Garosero accused him of dating actress Kim Sae-ron from 2015 to 2022. Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025, coincidentally, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's birthday.

Kim Soo-hyun is well known for his Netflix series, Queen of Tears, which aired between March and April 2024. The show's lead actress, Kim Ji-won, was also drawn into the controversy, as Garosero alleged that the actor allegedly used Kim Ji-won to fuel dating rumors in an attempt to promote their show in 2024.

As of March 16, 2025, the main cast members have pursued various professional endeavors, while Kim Soo-hyun remains under public scrutiny for allegedly dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15.

From Kim Soo-hyun to Kim Ji-won: Where are the actors of Queen of Tears now?

Aside from the recent scandal, Kim Soo-hyun bagged the leading role in the upcoming Disney+ series Knock Off. It is scheduled for release in the first half of 2025. The series also stars Jo Bo-ah.

In February 2025, the Times of India reported that Kim Ji-won is reportedly considering starring in the upcoming drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia. Her agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed that they will be negotiating an offer if Kim Ji-won accepts the role.

Queen of Tears' antagonist Park Sung-hoon had a successful year in 2024. Following the Netflix series, he joined the lead ensemble of Netflix's Squid Game 2. In the second installment of the Emmy-winning series, Park Sung-hoon played Hyun-ju, a transgender woman.

However, in January 2025, he got embroiled in controversy after posting an inappropriate parody on Instagram. Subsequently, Park Sung-hoon was removed as the lead from the upcoming show, The Tyrant's Chef, opposite SNSD's Yoona.

Kwak Dong-yeon played Hong Hae-in's (Kim Ji-won) brother in Queen of Tears. In the series, he portrayed the role of a doting husband of Da-hye (Lee Joo-bin). The actor is known for his roles in the Disney+ series Big Mouth, It's Okay To Not Be Okay, and Vincenzo.

Lee Joo-bin played Da-hye, who conspired against Hong Hae-in's family along with her brother Eun-seong (Park Sung-hoon). She marries Hae-in's brother, Soo-cheol (Kwak Dong-yeon), to get into the family and destroy them from within. However, by the end of the series, she falls in love with Soo-cheol and goes against her own brother and mother.

Lee Joo-bin won the Best Supporting Actress award at the Daejeon Special Film Festival for her role in the Netflix series. She has also joined the lead cast of the upcoming K-drama The Divorce Insurance.

The show also stars Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee. It will be aired on TVING and in selected regions on Prime Video, starting March 31, 2025.

While Kim Soo-hyun has yet to address the ongoing controversy, his Queen of Tears co-stars remain focused on their careers. The series is currently available on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on March 15, 2025, Mint News reported that Kim Sae-ron's family is demanding an official apology from the 37-year-old actor. They are asking him to acknowledge that he dated their daughter for six years when she was a minor and he was 27.

