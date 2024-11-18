On November 17, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé made headlines for reportedly collaborating for her debut solo album, Rosie, with nine-time Grammy winner Greg Kurstin.

Greg Kurstin is an American producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who has left an indelible mark on the music industry. With a career spanning more than two decades, Kurstin has worked with several artists, including Adele, the Jonas Brothers, Sia, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK idol's solo debut with R in 2021 featured tracks like On the Ground and Gone.

More about Greg Kurstin and BLACKPINK's Rosé

Greg Kurstin’s accolades speak volumes about his influence in the industry. He has won nine Grammy Awards, including the coveted Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) twice, in 2017 and 2018.

He co-wrote and produced Adele's Hello, the lead single from her album, 25, which won the 2017 Grammys for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

He worked with Sia on her global smash hit, Chandelier. Greg Kurstin also produced the rock band albums Concrete and Gold and Medicine at Midnight.

Additionally, he collaborated with Beck on his album Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album at the 2019 Grammys.

Meanwhile, the BLACKPINK idol is set to make waves with her first full-length solo album, Rosie, scheduled for release on December 6, 2024. This marks a significant moment in Rosé's solo career, three years after the success of her debut solo single album, R.

The upcoming 12-track album will showcase her journey as an artist and as a person.

The BLACKPINK idol joined The Black Label in June 2024 after she left YG Entertainment in December 2023. She also signed with Atlantic Records for international promotions in September 2024.

In other news, BLACKPINK Rosé recently released an English song, APT., with Bruno Mars on October 18, 2024. The music video of the track garnered 25 million views on YouTube and within five days, it hit 100 million views. As of November 17, 2024, the video has surpassed 367 million views on YouTube.

The song is based on Rosé's favorite Korean drinking game where a player calls out a number and the rest of the players have to put their hands on each others' hands. In the end, whoever's turn would match the number, they would have to drink.

