Who Is She episodes 9 & 10 recap: Daniel's love confession amidst stalker threats

KBS2 aired episodes 9 and 10 of Who Is She (Korean: 수상한 그녀) on January 15 and 16, 2025. The drama, starring Kim Hae-sook, Jung Ji-so, Jung Jin-young, and Chae Won-bin, is a remake of the 2014 film Miss Granny by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Who Is She follows Oh Mal-soon, a 70-year-old grandmother who transforms into her 20-year-old self, reliving her youth and pursuing old dreams. Kim Hae-sook plays the elder Mal-soon and Kkeut-soon, while Jung Ji-so portrays her younger self, Oh Duri, and Emily, a trainee at UNIS Entertainment. Jung Jin-young stars as Daniel Han, a producer central to Mal-soon’s story.

Who Is She episodes 9 & 10 recap: Mal-soon’s secrets, Daniel’s confession, and a stalker’s final move

Episode 8 of Who Is She opens with a flashback of a young, pregnant Ae-sim visiting a soup restaurant. She orders food, but to her surprise, the woman serving her is Mal-soon. Ae-sim notices Mal-soon’s daughter nearby but chooses to stay silent.

The episode then cuts to the end of episode 7 of Who Is She, with Ae-sim arriving at the guesthouse to confront young Mal-soon. Ae-sim demands that Mal-soon leave the company, but Daniel steps in, declaring that if Mal-soon leaves, he will too. This shocks Ae-sim. Frustrated, Ae-sim accuses Mal-soon of being an imposter infiltrating the company to ruin her. Daniel, warning Ae-sim not to repeat such accusations, takes Mal-soon and walks away.

As they stroll through the neighborhood, Mal-soon asks Daniel why he trusts her without knowing her truth. He replies that he simply does and will wait until she is ready to share. Mal-soon, touched by his words, tears up. Daniel hugs her, leaving her blushing and surprised.

Later in this episode of Who Is She, Mal-soon recalls meeting Park Gap-yong, who had shown her his company contracts and discussed Ae-sim’s hostility. This renews Mal-soon’s resolve to seek revenge.

At home, Min-sik, Mal-soon’s son-in-law, waits to talk to Ji-sook, her daughter, about her father. However, Ji-sook messages him, saying she’ll be late, disappointing him. The next morning, as Min-sik approaches Ji-sook, she brushes him off, saying she’s running late. Before she leaves, Kkeut-soon, pretending to be Mal-soon, gives Ji-sook a scarf to match her outfit. This gesture reminds Ji-sook of how her mother used to be.

At UNIS, Mal-soon’s team suddenly starts treating her kindly, even offering constructive criticism to her and Ha-na. Their manager calls Mal-soon, saying Ae-sim wants to meet her. Ae-sim, reflecting on the past, mistakenly believes young Mal-soon, who she knows as Emily (Oh Du-ri), is Mal-soon’s granddaughter.

Ae-sim tells Mal-soon, thinking she is Oh Du-ri, that her grandmother is misguided about her. She urges Mal-soon to reconcile and end their “misconceptions.” Determined to achieve her revenge and fulfill her dream of becoming a singer, Mal-soon smiles and agrees. She later shares this interaction with Daniel.

Ri-na overhears their conversation and later questions Daniel about his feelings for Mal-soon. Daniel confesses that he likes her and asks Ri-na for help in protecting Mal-soon from a stalker.

Jung Ji-so and Jung Jin-young in Who Is She (Image via Viki)

Meanwhile in this episode of Who Is She, a food blogger exposes that the soup restaurant leased by Mal-soon to two brothers is using artificial ingredients. Park Ja-yeong, Gap-yong’s son, shows the video to Min-sik and Kkeut-soon. Together, they gather evidence to cancel the lease.

Back at UNIS, Mal-soon and Ha-na are set to collaborate with Taesaja, a boy band. Ha-na recalls how her mother, Ji-sook, loved Taesaja, while Mal-soon remembers scolding Ji-sook for listening to their songs instead of studying.

Ha-na later informs Mal-soon about Daniel’s stalker invading his privacy. To protect him, Mal-soon avoids his car and insists they take a bus home. During the ride, Daniel falls asleep, resting his head on her shoulder. After dropping her off, he suggests bringing Ji-sook to the collaboration event so she can see Ha-na’s progress and meet her favorite band.

At UNIS, Daniel’s stalker reveals herself to Ae-sim as the source of Mal-soon’s secrets and proposes a partnership to ruin her.

The next day in this episode of Who Is She, Mal-soon convinces Ji-sook to attend the event. Ji-sook reluctantly agrees. At the event, Taesaja members Lee Dong-yoon and Park Jun-seok performed with Mal-soon and Ha-na. Watching the performance and hearing Daniel praise Ha-na, Ji-sook is moved. She supports Ha-na’s dream and gets autographs from her favorite band members.

After the event, Ji-sook, Ha-na, and Min-sik celebrate. However, Min-sik receives surprising news and shares it with Ji-sook, ending episode 9 of Who Is She.

Episode 10 of Who Is She begins with a flashback of middle-aged Mal-soon remembering her relationship with Ji-sook’s father, from their first date to raising Ji-sook alone after he left. She caresses a photo with his face cut out. Suddenly, the woman her husband had an affair with arrives, pleading with Mal-soon to let him go so they can register as a family. Mal-soon refuses, arguing that Ji-sook still misses her father. The woman counters, saying Ji-sook already considers him dead.

In the present in this episode of Who Is She, Ji-sook learns of her father’s death. She bids a quick goodbye to Ha-na mentioning her pride for her again and rushes out. Concerned, Mal-soon contacts Kkeut-soon.

At the funeral home, Min-sik notices no mention of Mal-soon or Ji-sook in the family records. Ji-sook arrives but is barred entry by her father’s wife, who accuses her of seeking an inheritance. As tensions rise, Mal-soon enters, slapping the woman and urging Ji-sook to pay her respects. Afterward, Mal-soon warns the woman to stay away from Ji-sook, declaring herself as the reincarnation of Mal-soon, filled with fury.

Mal-soon returns home and shares everything with Kkeut-soon, who consoles her. Soon after, Ji-sook and Min-sik arrive. Kkeut-soon, pretending to be Mal-soon, tries comforting Ji-sook, but she brushes her off.

Heartbroken, Mal-soon steps outside and encounters Park Gap-yong. Overwhelmed, she confides in him about her ex-husband's death. Gap-yong hugs her to console her, but a stalker, who previously targeted Daniel and now Mal-soon, hacks into a CCTV near her house and captures the moment. The photos are sent to Ae-sim.

Jung Ji-so and Jung Jin-young in Who Is She (Image via Viki)

Back home, Mal-soon finds Ji-sook drinking and she joins her. As they talk, Mal-soon, still pretending to be Oh Du-ri, shares the story of Mal-soon’s husband’s betrayal. Ji-sook, moved, questions why her mother never shared this, as she would’ve hated her father instead. Overwhelmed, Mal-soon forgets to keep up her pretense and apologizes. Ji-sook starts to see her mother in Mal-soon. They reconcile and reminisce until Ji-sook falls asleep.

The next morning in this episode of Who Is She, Daniel scolds Mal-soon for ignoring his calls but is interrupted when Ri-na sends him a photo of Mal-soon and Gap-yong hugging. Mal-soon explains it was a moment of vulnerability, and Gap-yong was only consoling her. Relieved, Daniel thanks her for not dating Gap-yong.

At UNIS, Ae-sim and the management demand Mal-soon’s dismissal over the photo. Daniel defends her, declaring that the hug was innocent and revealing that he and Mal-soon are in love. The team sides with him, agreeing to address the stalker issue instead of penalizing Mal-soon.

During practice, Mal-soon reflects on Daniel’s earlier comment about being grateful she wasn’t dating someone else and asks her team leader and Ha-na what it means. They tease her and say that it means he likes her. Flustered, Mal-soon runs to the restroom, her heart racing.

Meanwhile, in this episode of Who Is She, the mysterious taxi driver, now disguised as a police officer, visits Kkeut-soon and persuades her to leave with him. Later, Mal-soon avoiding Daniel returns home and runs into Ji-sook, who expresses how much she misses her mother.

However, going inside, they find Kkeut-soon gone, leaving a note saying she’s on a trip. Mal-soon checks her phone and finds a message from Kkeut-soon, saying she’s no longer needed and is leaving to visit their father.

A flashback reveals Kkeut-soon getting inside the mysterious taxi driver's taxi and the taxi driver telling her that this is the last time and after this, she is boarding the flight before driving. Subsequently, Kkeut-soon visits their father’s grave, tearfully bidding him farewell.

That night, Daniel confronts Gap-yong with the photos. Furious, Gap-yong vows to uncover the stalker’s identity, but Daniel reminds him of how any scandal could jeopardize Mal-soon’s debut.

Later in this episode of Who Is She, Mal-soon sneaks out with a bag but is startled to find Daniel waiting for her. He drives her back, and Mal-soon scolds him for risking their reputations. Daniel reassures her, promising to ensure her debut and wait for her to reciprocate his feelings. He then offers to run away together.

Daniel takes her out of the city, intending to confront the stalker, but instead, they visit an art museum. They spend the day taking photos, watching a movie, and sharing a meal.

Elsewhere, the stalker contacts Ae-sim, claiming to have one last gift for Daniel. Ae-sim threatens her with legal action, but the stalker dismisses it, hinting that Daniel would never do such a thing and urging Ae-sim to ask Daniel for the truth.

In Daniel’s car, Mal-soon asks if the stalker is following them. Daniel casually admits they’ve been tailed since they left. Shocked, Mal-soon calls him 'crazy', but Daniel assures her it’s time to end this. Further, he promises to protect her, ending episode 10 of Who Is She on this tense note.

KBS2 will broadcast episodes 11 and 12 of Who Is She on January 22 and 23, 2025, at 9:50 PM KST.

