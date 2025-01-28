Who is Oh Yoanna? 28-year-old MBC weathercaster’s death note reveals alleged workplace bullying and harassment details

On January 27, 2025, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Oh Yoanna, a 28-year-old weathercaster for MBC, passed away in September 2024 due to alleged s*icide. Recent revelations have brought to light distressing details about her experiences with alleged workplace bullying and harassment, leading to her untimely death.

Born in 1996, Oh Yoanna first gained public attention in 2019 when she secured fifth place in the Chunhyang Beauty Pageant. Her talent led her to join MBC as a freelance weathercaster in May 2021. In November 2022, she further expanded her presence by appearing on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, where she shared insights into her life and career.

On January 27, 2025, Maeil Shinmun reported that Oh Yoanna's farewell letter was recently disclosed, where the late weathercaster alleged that she was bullied by two male seniors.

Trending

As per the 17-page long note she left in September 2024 before she took her life, she detailed how she was accused of disrespecting her seniors. Allegedly, she was also called to work after office hours by those male seniors and was detained for over an hour as they claimed to "teach her."

Oh Yoanna's death, evidence of her harassment, and other details

On January 27, 2025, several months after her passing, South Korean news outlet Maeil Shinmun reported that Oh Yoanna's death was a s*icide, unveiling a farewell note found on her phone.

The note detailed her experiences with workplace bullying, specifically naming two senior weathercasters who allegedly subjected her to continuous mistreatment since March 2022.

Maeil Shinmun reported the note contained 17 pages and 2,750 words and was left by her on September 15, 2024. According to the news outlet, Oh Yoanna wrote in her farewell note that she was contacted by another weathercaster after work hours.

The man allegedly detained her at the office for 1 hour 30 minutes under the pretense of "teaching" her.

According to the note, one senior colleague frequently blamed Oh Yoanna for their own mistakes, while another chastised her for correcting inaccurate weather information, accusing her of disrespecting her seniors.

Screenshots of conversations revealed the hostile environment she endured. In one exchange, a senior colleague accused her of intentional disrespect. As translated by Koreaboo, the alleged harasser wrote in the KakaoTalk chats:

"Did you leave work already? here are you? Can you come back? And why didn’t you call me back after missing my call? I will tell you what’s going on. That’s why I’m asking you to come back. I said do you think the sunbaes are your friends? Are you trying to pick a fight with me over the phone right now?"

These colleagues reportedly forced her to stay after work hours under the guise of providing "lessons." When Oh Yoanna received an invitation to appear on You Quiz on the Block, these seniors ridiculed her, belittling the opportunity, and said:

"What are you doing? What can you say on You Quiz?"

Further evidence of the alleged harassment was found in text messages and voice recordings on Oh Yoanna's phone. These records captured instances where senior weathercasters criticized her for a perceived lack of skills and other unfounded reasons.

Despite informing four MBC employees about the harassment, no investigation was initiated by the network. Maeil Shinmun reported that one of the accused told the media outlet:

"We are all having a hard time, so I don't know if it is right to call like this. It's a bit much. If you want to hear the story, contact MBC."

Meanwhile, MBC stated that they have been trying to get to the bottom of the matter and the late female weathercaster's death. The organization stated that it would rectify its faults.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, do not hesitate to reach out to your local confidential support for people in distress or to call the Lifeline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback