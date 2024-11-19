Who survived Zombieverse season 2 and how? Survivors, Infected, escape missions, and more explored

Zombieverse season 2, starring Dex, Lee Si-young, Yook Sung-jae, and others, premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The horror reality show has returned after a year with survivors from the pilot season: Lee Si-young, Dex, Yiombi Patricia, Fukutomi Tsuki, DinDin, and Ro Hong-chul.

Some new cast members, including Jo Se-ho, Kim Seon-tae, Code Kunst, Taeyeon, Kwon Eun-bi, and Justin Harvey, who have never come across a zombie before, have also joined the lineup.

The cast goes through different missions to survive the zombie apocalypse that has engulfed the country. The Zombieverse: New Blood is set in Seoul and focuses on Ro Hong-chul, who has been resurrected due to his unique blood type, which becomes a hope to save humanity in this bizarre situation.

Survivors: Lee Si-young, Dex, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun-bi, and SNSD's Taeyeon.

Lee Si-young, Dex, Code Kunst, Kwon Eun-bi, and SNSD's Taeyeon. Infected: DinDin and Jo Se-ho.

DinDin and Jo Se-ho. Missing: Ro Hong-chul and Yiombi Patricia.

Ro Hong-chul and Yiombi Patricia. Zombies: Yook Sung-jae, Defconn, André, and Justin Harvey.

Zombieverse 2: New Blood — Complete list of escape missions and quests in the second season of the Netflix show

Jeju missions

Team 1 — Climb the net and find an escape route. (Dex, Lee Si-young, Fukutomi Tsuki, DinDin, and Yook Sung-jae)

Team 2 — Defeat the zombies and escape the endless loop of death. (Taeyeon, Kim Seon-tae, Code Kunst, André, Jo Se-ho, and Defconn)

After escaping, they joined Yiombi Patricia at the burger joint. All the cast members then left the burger joint to head to the helicopter rescue coordinates. They filled up the fuel tank and left André and Yiombi Patricia behind.

The helicopter took them to Yangyang, and 10 days later, they found a seaside club where people were partying. K-pop singer Kwon Eun-bi performed at the party, and the cast members found Ro Hong-chul, who was infected.

The Zombiverse 2 cast learned about new government guidelines regarding infected individuals. The probability of finding an infected individual is one in five million. For the information of the infected individual, 50 million KRW will be given as a reward, 500 million KRW for the location, and 5 billion KRW to escort the individual to the National Medical Center in Seoul.

Yangyang missions

Team 1 — Find Ro Chul, who is hidden in the motel room, and save humanity. (DinDin, Taeyeon, Fukutomi Tsuki, Jo Se-ho, Defconn, Lee Si-young) Ro Chul was found successfully, but Fukutomi Tsuki was bitten by a zombie.

Team 2 — Save Kwon Eun-bi from the zombies at the seaside club. (Dex, Code Kunst, Kim Seon-tae, and Yook Sung-jae)

During a mission, a zombie bit Kim Seon-tae. The Zombieverse 2 cast then embarked on their journey to Seoul.

Journey missions

Still from Zombieverse 2 (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Help the one with rare antibodies go number one. (Ro Hong-chul, Yook Sung-jae, and Jo Se-ho)

Yook Sung-jae and Jo Se-ho helped Ro Hong-chul relieve himself in the washroom while the others waited outside. After reaching Seoul, the Zombieverse 2 cast members found a subway base where survivors and infected individuals were living temporarily. They were thrown out when Taeyeon killed an infected zombie that attacked the survivors.

Subway Station missions

Still from Zombieverse 2 (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Team 1 — One-way route of death: Take the evacuees in the opposite direction of Zombies. (Defconn, DinDin, Yook Sung-jae, Kwon Eun-bi, and Justin Harvey (new))

Team 2 — The passage full of Blind zombies: complete mission in the dark. (Roh Hong-chul, Si-young, Dex, Jo Se-ho, Taeyeon, and Code Kunst)

Dex, Ro Hong-chul, Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, Code Kunst, Jo Se-ho, DinDin, Yook Sung-jae, Kwon Eun-bi, and Justin Harvey successfully hopped on the train.

Subway Train missions

Still from Zombieverse 2 (Image Via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Decide— Is Hong-chul human or a zombie? Within ten seconds.

After failing the mission, the Zombieverse 2 cast members got off the train as Ro Hong-chul was injured on the head and was bleeding pink blood. A few minutes later, Ro Hong-chul died on the platform.

Seoul missions

Still from Zombieverse 2 (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

Bring new blood to the National Medical Center.

All the Zombieverse 2 cast members headed towards the National Medical Center with Ro Hong-chul's blood. However, Justin Harvey stole the box containing the samples and entered a suspicious building.

Team 1 — Humanity's hope: operation: new blood revival. (Dex, Yook Sung-jae, Kwon Eun-bi, Code Kunst, and Defconn)

Team 2 — Neutralize Andre (Lee Si-young, Taeyeon, Jo Se-ho, and DinDin).

During the mission, Justin Harvey, Yook Sung-jae, and Defconn were bitten by zombies. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast met Shin Hyun-joon, a zombie collector. Shin Hyun-joon trapped them in a room with André, who had become a zombie and was ready to attack. They successfully completed their task, but Jo Se-ho and DinDin were bitten by André.

Despite these obstacles, survivors Lee Si-young, Dex, Kwon Eun-bi, Code Kunst, and Taeyeon were able to escape the building and were seen heading toward the National Medical Center. It was shown that Ro Hong-chul’s body was missing from the subway station where he seemingly died. Zombieverse season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix.

