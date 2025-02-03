Why is “#Bighit Protect Beomgyu” trending on X? Fans alarmed by Weverse messages alleging physical violence & bomb threats against TXT member

On February 3, 2025, the hashtag "#BighitProtectBeomgyu" recently surged on X, reflecting fans' concern over threats directed at TXT's Beomgyu.

These alarming messages, discovered on the fan platform Weverse, prompted a widespread call for enhanced security measures from BigHit Music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) management company.

Fans reported encountering graphic and disturbing messages on Weverse, where users allegedly detailed intentions of violence against Beomgyu. The explicit nature of these messages has heightened alarm within the fan community.

In response to these threats, fans mobilized on social media, using the hashtag "#BighitProtectBeomgyu" to demand immediate action from BigHit Music. They are urging the company to investigate the origins of these threats and to implement stringent security measures to ensure Beomgyu's safety.

This incident is not isolated within the K-pop industry. Previously, members of other prominent groups have been subjected to similar threats. For instance, in July 2022, TXT members Beomgyu and Hueningkai received death threats on Weverse.

The threat was supposed to take place during TXT's US concert 2022 TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT : LOVE SICK> tour.

However, fans highlighted challenges in monitoring and regulating user-generated content on Weverse. As of now, BigHit Music has not released an official statement regarding the threats against Beomgyu.

Fans are calling for the company to address the situation promptly, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding their artists.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) 2025 world tour ACT: PROMISE EP. 2

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) has officially announced their 2025 world tour ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2-. The tour is set to commence in March 2025 and will mark the group's first extensive tour across Europe, with additional performances in Asia.

The ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2- tour will kick off with a three-night residency at Incheon's INSPIRE Arena in South Korea from March 7 to 9, 2025. These inaugural concerts will also be available for live streaming, allowing global fans to participate virtually.

Following the South Korean dates, the group will embark on their first official European tour. The announced European dates and venues are as follows:

March 20, 2025 : Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2025 : The O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom

: The O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom March 27, 2025 : Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany March 30, 2025 : Accor Arena, Paris, France

: Accor Arena, Paris, France April 1, 2025: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

In May 2025, the group will continue their tour in Asia, with performances scheduled in Macau and various cities across Japan, including Kanagawa, Kagawa, Aichi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Ticket sales for the European leg of the tour began on January 17, 2025, at 10 am local time. Exclusive pre-sale started on January 15, 2025.

The ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2- tour is expected to feature a dynamic setlist, including tracks from TXT's recent albums, Minisode 2: Thursday's Child and The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

Since their debut, TXT has rapidly ascended the global music charts, earning accolades such as performances at Lollapalooza and awards from prestigious ceremonies like the MTV EMA and VMA. In 2024, they made history by becoming the first K-pop group to perform two consecutive sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

