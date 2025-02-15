"Why guns tho?" - Fans divided as first teaser for 'The Prophet: Omniscient Reader' drops, starring Jisoo, Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Soo-bin

The highly anticipated film The Prophet: Omniscient Reader unveiled its first teaser and official poster on February 15, 2025. Adapted from the popular web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (전지적 독자 시점) by Sing N Song (싱숑), the movie promises a gripping cinematic experience with a star-studded cast.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK takes on a major role, joining Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-ho in a dystopian universe where survival is at stake. The teaser showcases intense action sequences and a futuristic setting, offering a glimpse into the film’s dark and thrilling atmosphere.

While the teaser showcases intense action and high-stakes drama, one detail stood out to longtime fans—the replacement of swords with guns. This creative decision has divided viewers, with many questioning why the adaptation strayed from the original combat style.

Fans of the web novel recall that characters wielded swords and other melee weapons, making the switch to firearms a surprising deviation. The discourse quickly spread online, with one comment reading,

"Why guns tho? Why spesifically change their weapons? Like what's the consideration behind reaplacing swords to guns 😭😭 Imagine jihye getting a star RELIC and it's a mf riffle"

Many echoed similar sentiments, expressing concern over how this change might impact the story’s essence.

"They're destroying the CORE of ORV holy shit. Do u even KNOW what the core is??? It's "STORY". If you alter them, it's no longer ORV, but just your typical action movie. I'm crazy, my heart hurts so much, fak. My most beloved novel of all times doesn't deserves this shit." says this fan of the webtoon.

"My expectations were low but holy f***, why the hell are the characters literally KNOWN FOR USING SWORDS using a pistol and a rifle???? What the hell is this??? And to release this on kdj's birthday too... the audacity" shares ankther fan.

"adding salt to the wound, these SWORDS are almost integral or staple part of their character designs and how the story progresses? esp heewon’s sword of judgment?? kdj’s unbreakable faith? like??? what made them think guns are the correct way to do this😭" posts one netizen.

"Good lord idk why what I am doing but i feel like I really am complaining with the use of sword vs gun. I hate to be that but the use of sword is very relevant to the story and their character hahaha idk guys maybe this is still the first teaser but as a big fan of the novel 😣" comments one individual on X.

However, many fans are still eagerly anticipating the film, praising its stellar cast and high production value. The teaser offers a glimpse into the webtoon’s futuristic world, and expectations remain high for how The Prophet: Omniscient Reader will bring the beloved story to the big screen.

"wait…to any of my lovely ORV moots that are still here after my phase….don’t hate me……..I’m kinda sat……." says this netizen.

"Excited for 'The Prophet: Omniscient Reader'! Great cast, especially looking forward to seeing JISOO in action. Can't wait for the release!" shares one fan.

"Exciting cast for 'The Prophet: Omniscient Reader'! Can't wait to see Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, and Jisoo together in this action-packed adventure. 🍿✨" adds one individual on X.

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader teaser unveils Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho in a battle between fiction and reality

The highly anticipated teaser for The Prophet: Omniscient Reader delivers an intense and gripping preview of the webtoon adaptation. Released on February 15, the 32-second teaser plunges viewers into a world where fiction collides with reality.

The teaser opens with Kim Dok-ja, played by Ahn Hyo-seop, and his colleague, portrayed by Chae Soo-bin, riding a subway train. Suddenly, the train halts in the middle of Dongho Bridge.

As he witnesses the unfolding events, Kim Dok-ja realizes with a shock that the catastrophic scenes from the web novel he has been reading, are becoming reality. The Han River’s Dongho Bridge collapses, the subway overturns, and familiar cityscapes are torn apart, immersing viewers in the chaos.

The scene then shifts to Yoo Joong-hyuk, played by Lee Min-ho, grabbing Kim Dok-ja by the tie and demanding, "Who are you?" As the tension builds, glimpses of Shin Seung-ho, Nana, and Ji-soo appear, the latter holding a rifle and preparing for the unfolding crisis.

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader trailer concludes with Ahn Hyo-seop, Chae Soo-bin, and Shin Seung-ho rushing to rescue a child, only to find their path blocked by destruction erupting in front of them.

Directed by Kim Byung-woo and produced by Won Dong-yun, The Prophet: Omniscient Reader follows Kim Dok-ja, an ordinary office worker and devoted reader of the web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. Having followed the story for a decade, he is the only one who has read it to its conclusion and knows how it all ends.

The novel’s protagonist, Yoo Jung-hyeok, is a formidable warrior with exceptional combat skills and the unique ability to return to life after death. His journey has captivated Kim Dok-ja for years, but fiction suddenly becomes reality when the world begins mirroring the novel’s catastrophic events.

With his knowledge of the story’s outcome, Kim Dok-ja takes it upon himself to alter fate. As he navigates this transformed world, he crosses paths with Yoo Jung-hyeok. Initially at odds, the two struggle to trust each other. However, through their shared battles and challenges, they forge an unbreakable bond as they fight to change the course of their world’s destruction.

Speaking to South Korean media outlet Dispatch, the production team of The Prophet: Omniscient Reader stated,

"Look forward to the unpredictable events that will unfold between the two characters in a world on the brink of destruction." They added, "In particular, the intense chemistry between Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Min-ho will be a key highlight."

The Prophet: Omniscient Reader is scheduled to be released in July 2025. Despite the debate, fans are still eagerly anticipating the film, praising its stellar cast and high production value.

With the teaser offering a glimpse into the webtoon's futuristic world, expectations remain high for how The Prophet: Omniscient Reader will bring the beloved story to the big screen

