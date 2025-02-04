"Why is Jin always suffering" — Fans hilariously react to see BTS' Jin in upcoming Netflix show 'Kian's Bizarre B&B' preview clip

On February 4, 2025, Netflix released a preview of BTS' Jin on Kian's Bizarre B&B, sparking excitement online. Since completing his military service in June 2024, Jin has returned to reality shows like RUN JIN, Hotel Half-Star in Lost Island, and I Love Everyone's Zoo. His appearance on Kian's Bizarre B&B is one of his first TV roles post-service.

The show features webtoon artist and television personality Kian84, known for his work on I Live Alone and Around the World While I Was Born. In this series, Kian84 operates a guesthouse on Ulleungdo Island, offering unique experiences to young visitors.

The preview clip featuring the BTS idol elicited a plethora of reactions from fans worldwide. One fan wrote on X:

"Lmao why is jin always suffering"

Many have expressed their delight on platforms like X, Reddit, and fan forums, often infusing their comments with humor. One fan also shared that the show might be released in April.

"One thing about seokjin you will always find him on a damn island riding a boat," a fan wrote.

"My Netflix says it's coming in April," another fan wrote.

"I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS," another fan added.

Several highlighted how the BTS idol is seen hilariously screaming in the preview clip of Kian's Bizarre B&B. Fans expressed their excitement to see the musician in the new Netflix show.

"Omgggg I was just hoping for a little teaser and here it is! Ahh Seokjin looks like he had so much fun! I can't wait!" another reacted.

"So excited!! JIN ON KIAN'S BIZARRE B&B SOON ON NETFLIX!!" another fan added.

Kian's Bizarre B&B: Release, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

Kian's Bizarre B&B is an upcoming South Korean reality series. As of now, the exact release date and air time for the show have not been officially announced. However, the show is slated to premiere in April 2025.

Kian's Bizarre B&B promises a blend of heartfelt interactions and humorous situations. With Kian84's creative vision, BTS' Jin's global appeal, and Ji Ye-eun's charm, the show is poised to offer viewers a refreshing take on the reality genre. Set against the serene backdrop of Ulleungdo Island, audiences can look forward to genuine moments of connection, personal growth, and entertainment.

The show features an intriguing lineup of personalities:

Kian84 : Serving as the host and manager of the guesthouse, Kian84 brings his distinctive humor and creativity to the forefront.

: Serving as the host and manager of the guesthouse, Kian84 brings his distinctive humor and creativity to the forefront. Jin from BTS : Announced on August 28, 2024, the BTS idol will appear as a guest on the show, taking on the role of a staff member responsible for attending to guests and showcasing the unique charm of the guesthouse.

: Announced on August 28, 2024, the BTS idol will appear as a guest on the show, taking on the role of a staff member responsible for attending to guests and showcasing the unique charm of the guesthouse. Ji Ye-eun: Actress Ji Ye-eun will also serve as a staff member, contributing to the guest experience and adding her flair to the show.

The series is produced by Jeong Hyo-min, acclaimed for his work on Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast.

Details regarding the total number of episodes for Kian's Bizarre B&B have not been disclosed yet. Viewers can anticipate more information as the release date approaches.

As the premiere approaches, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for official announcements regarding the release date, episode count, and additional cast members.

