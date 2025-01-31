Why did Ziwoo leave ARrC? Project 7 contestant Andy joins the rookie group as a new member

ARrC, Mystic Story’s rookie boy group, is undergoing a major transition with the news of Andy from Project 7 joining. On January 22, 2025, the agency announced that member Ziwoo had left the group due to "personal reasons," but did not divulge further details.

Just days later, on January 31, 2025 they confirmed the addition of Andy, a former contestant from the JTBC idol survival show Project 7, as a new member. With Andy’s inclusion, the rookie group will continue as a seven-member group.

Expand Tweet

Trending

ARrC faces lineup change: Ziwoo departs, Project 7’s Andy joins as new member

ARrC debuted in August 2024 under Mystic Story with seven members: Hyunmin, Kien, Choi Han, Rioto, Doha, Ziwoo, and Jibeen. The group’s name stands for 'Always Remember the real Connection,' symbolizing their mission to create meaningful bonds through music. In just five months, they gained a growing fanbase, but their journey took an unexpected turn with Ziwoo’s departure.

Mystic Story did not provide details on the exact reasons behind Ziwoo leaving, only citing "personal circumstances." They acknowledged the concerns of fans and expressed regret over the sudden news. The agency's released statement read,

"Ziwoo, who has been with ARrC as a member of the group up until now, has left the group due to personal circumstances. We apologize for giving the fans cause for concern with this sudden news. From now on, ARrC’s scheduled activities will proceed without Ziwoo. "

However, they reassured that the group’s scheduled activities would continue as planned, despite the lineup change.

"Regarding ARrC’s next album, there may be footage of the member in question in pre-recorded filming or production elements, so we ask for your understanding in advance. We apologize once again to the fans who have been waiting for ARrC’s next album and activities. We ask that you cheer on Ziwoo, who is walking a new path, and we ask that ARrCer [ARrC’s fans] also send your warm love and support to the ARrC members who will be moving forward towards their dreams after growing even further. Once again, we apologize to the fans who have given [ARrC] lots of love and support. Thank you."

Less than two weeks after Ziwoo’s departure, Mystic Story introduced Andy as the newest member of the rookie group. Andy had previously gained attention as a contestant on JTBC’s idol survival show Project 7, where he showcased his trilingual skills in Japanese, English, and Korean.

Expand Tweet

The agency emphasized that Andy had trained alongside the group members before their debut, ensuring a smooth transition. They also highlighted the group's dedication to maintaining strong teamwork and delivering high-quality performances.

"Hello. This is Mystic Story. First, we would like to thank all the fans who always give ARrC so much love and interest. Andy, who participated in “PROJECT 7,” has joined ARrC as a new member, and ARrC will be continuing their activities as a seven-member group."

They also highlighted the group's dedication to maintaining teamwork and delivering high-quality performances. They assured fans that the group is currently focused on preparing their next album and working hard to present new music and performances.

"ARrC is currently in the process of preparing their next album, and we will do our utmost so that they can greet their fans soon with good music and performances. We ask that ARrCer give your warm love and support to the ARrC members, who will be moving forward towards their dreams after growing even further. Together with ARrC, Mystic Story will continue to do our utmost to repay ARrCer’s love with even better music and performances in the future as well. Thank you."

With this reshuffle, the group is now focused on preparing for their next album. The group and their agency have urged fans, known as ARrCers, to continue supporting both Ziwoo in his new path and the restructured the group as they move forward with their careers.

ARrC's musical journey before Andy's joining following Project 7

ARrC, the South Korean boy band formed by Mystic Story, made a their debut into the K-pop scene with their debut extended play (EP) titled "AR^C" released on August 19, 2024. The EP features the title track S&S (Sour and Sweet), which showcases the group's dynamic range and musical versatility.

Prior to the EP's release, the Kpop group generated buzz with the pre-release of their digital single Dummy on July 26, 2024. This track served as an introduction to their musical style and set the stage for their official debut.

In addition to their main releases, they shared tracks like Connected and Alien in Seoul in July 2024. These songs were unveiled ahead of their debut and are anticipated to be part of their future projects, reflecting the group's commitment to exploring diverse themes and sounds in their music.

Expand Tweet

Andy Okuda, better known as Andy, is a Japanese-American idol. He first gained attention through the survival show Project 7, where his energetic personality and versatile talents stood out. Born on April 19, 2007, in Los Angeles, California, he grew up in a diverse household with three siblings.

His journey into the industry began when he moved to Korea at 15 to pursue training. After roughly two years of preparation, he officially joined ARrC under Mystic Story on January 30, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback