World of Street Woman Fighter: Lineup, hosts, voting, & all we know

Mnet's dance survival show Street Woman Fighter is back for season three. Titled World of Street Woman Fighter, the global edition premieres on May 27, 2025. The network confirmed the show's return earlier this year.

This season will feature all-female dance crews from around the world, expanding beyond South Korea for the first time. It is directed by Kwon Young-chan CP and Choi Jung-nam PD.

Street Woman Fighter first premiered in 2021. The franchise later expanded with Street Man Fighter and Street Dance Girls Fighter. Below is everything you need to know about the third season's lineup, hosts, voting, and more!

Here’s everything we know about World of Street Woman Fighter

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han-bin has been confirmed as the host of World of Street Woman Fighter. According to Pannchoa, he will take on MC duties for the competition. Born in 2001, Sung Han-bin debuted in 2023 as ZEROBASEONE’s leader after placing second on Boys Planet.

Lineup of World of Street Woman Fighter

On March 25, Mnet's YouTube channel The CHOOM dropped the global lineup for World of Street Woman Fighter. Details about the six participating crews are here.

TEAM KOREA – BUMSUP

Korea’s team, BUMSUP, includes leaders from Street Woman Fighter Season 1 and wacking dancer LIP J. Honey J, the season 1 champion, leads the crew.

TEAM NEW ZEALAND – ROYAL FAMILY

New Zealand’s team, ROYAL FAMILY, has worked with artists like Rihanna, Ciara, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber. Previously led by Parris Goebel, the crew now features a new generation with Teesha as the leader.

TEAM USA – MOTIV

The United States team, MOTIV, is a hip-hop crew led by Marlee, an old-school hip-hop dancer. Originally a small group, it later headlined World of Dance. The crew includes Logistx, a U.S. national breaking representative.

TEAM AUSTRALIA – AG SQUAD

Australia’s team, AG SQUAD, is led by Kaea, Kyra, and Ruthybaby, core members of the Royal Family. The crew specializes in hip-hop, dancehall, reggaeton, gangsta, and heels choreography.

TEAM JAPAN – OSAKA OJO GANG

Japan is sending two crews with different styles—one focused on street battles and the other on choreography. OSAKA Ojo Gang is led by Ibuki, a top wacking dancer, and Kyoka, a global hip-hop competitor.

The Osaka-based crew specializes in battle-style performances. For the unversed, TWICE’s Momo shared that her older sister, Hana, will be competing in the show.

TEAM JAPAN – RHTokyo (REAL HOT TOKYO)

Tokyo’s team, RHTokyo, is led by RIEHATA, a well-known dancer and K-pop choreographer. She recently choreographed G-Dragon’s TOO BAD and has worked with BTS, BoA, Zico, TWICE, CL, and EXO.

Voting process for World of Street Woman Fighter

The first round of World of Street Woman Fighter, the “World of K-Pop Mission,” has officially begun. The show's dance crews have started their voting campaigns.

Mnet’s The CHOOM YouTube channel features performances from competing crews. Viewers can like and watch these videos to participate in voting. Scores are calculated as (Likes × 100) + Views. The voting period runs from March 25, 2025, to March 29, 2025, at 6 p.m. KST.

Stay tuned to Mnet for more updates as World of Street Woman Fighter progresses.

