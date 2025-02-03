Anticipation is building among fans to see if K-pop sensations BTS' j-hope, Stray Kids' Felix, and BLACKPINK's Lisa will attend the 2025 Met Gala. Speculation arose on February 3, 2025, when the official account of the media outlet Viral Takes reported that Louis Vuitton would co-sponsor the event.

Since j-hope, Felix, and BLACKPINK's Lisa are brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, their fandoms conjectured that the three artists could make an appearance at this year's event.

For the unversed, j-hope was appointed a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in February 2023. Stray Kids' Felix was named a house ambassador in August 2023 and made his runway debut at Paris Fashion Week for the brand's Women's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection in March 2024. He also attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2025 show in Barcelona.

BLACKPINK's Lisa was officially announced as a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in July 2024. She debuted in the brand's Spring-Summer 2025 campaign, showcasing designs by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière.

The Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is known for its exclusive guest list and thematic exhibitions. With Louis Vuitton reportedly co-sponsoring the 2025 event, j-hope, Felix, and Lisa are among the top celebrities fans hope to see on the red carpet. One fan wrote on X:

"You know who's gonnaaa be thereeeee"

Fans flooded social media platforms with their speculations and anticipation to see their favorite K-pop idol walk the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala.

"Sorry for others attending, coz JHOPE gon steal the show as usual," a fan wrote.

"Lisa the global ambassador of lv will be attending," another fan wrote.

"If Felix goes to the Meta gala with Louis Vuitton this year I will buy everyone a skz album of their choice," another fan added.

Others shared similar reactions on X.

"If lisa isn’t there with a stunning bold look then what even is the reason for lv to be a co-sponsor? " a fan commented.

"Manifesting Felix attendance more than I'm manifesting a bright future for myself," another fan said.

"Y'all know what this means??? THEE JUNG HOSEOK AT THE MET THIS YEAR," another fan added.

BTS' j-hope's upcoming 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour details, dates, and more

BTS' j-hope is set to embark on his first solo global tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in 2025. Announced in January 2025, the tour will kick off on February 28, 2025, with a three-night extravaganza at Seoul's KSPO Dome, running through March 2.

Following these initial performances, j-hope will take his show across major cities in Asia and North America, totaling 31 dates.

As of now, the following dates and venues have been officially confirmed:

Seoul, South Korea:

February 28, 2025 – Seoul, KSPO Dome

March 1, 2025 – Seoul, KSPO Dome

March 2, 2025 – Seoul, KSPO Dome

United States:

March 13, 2025 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center

March 14, 2025 – Brooklyn, New York, Barclays Center

March 17, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena

March 18, 2025 – Chicago, Illinois, Allstate Arena

March 26, 2025 – San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center

March 27, 2025 – San Antonio, Texas, Frost Bank Center

March 31, 2025 – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

April 1, 2025 – Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

April 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, California, BMO Stadium

April 46, 2025 – Los Angeles, California, BMO Stadium

Asia:

April 12, 2025 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13, 2025 – Manila, Philippines, SM Mall of Asia Are

April 19, 2025 – Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 20, 2025 – Saitama, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

April 26, 2025 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27, 2025 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4, 2025 — Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10, 2025 — Bangkok, Impact Arena

May 11, 2025 — Bangkok, Impact Arena

May 17, 2025 — Macau, Galaxy Arena

May 18, 2025 — Macau, Galaxy Arena

May 24, 2025 — Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25, 2025 — Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31, 2025 — Osaka, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

June 1, 2025 — Osaka, KYOCERA Dome Osaka

These dates have been confirmed by BigHit Music as of January 10, 2025.

Tickets for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour will be available through a structured sales process to ensure fair access for all fans. The ARMY MEMBERSHIP presale began on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 3 PM local time. General ticket sales commenced on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 3 PM local time via LiveNation.com.

Exclusive VIP packages will be available for purchase, offering fans premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck party, and a post-show send-off package.

As VIP ticket holders, fans will have access to soundcheck during j-hope's shows, as per standard norms, and can enter the venue before the scheduled showtime. The soundcheck will take place two hours before the main performance. Following the soundcheck, it is forbidden to leave and return to the venue.

Notably, in April 2025, j-hope will become the first BTS member to headline a stadium show solo when he performs at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium. This achievement also marks him as the first Korean soloist to book the LA stadium.

