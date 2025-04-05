"Your mind is everything" — Fans react as BTS' RM reveals his reasons for using "a pack of cigarettes" as a metaphor in 'Out of Love'

On April 3, 2025, Weverse posted BTS' Namjoon's RM: Right People, Wrong Place VOD and made the documentary film available for purchase. In his latest documentary, the BTS leader offers an intimate look into the creation of his second eponymous solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

The Grammy-nominated musician can be seen talking about the lyrics of Out of Love, a track from his solo album. Namjoon, aka RM, explains that he used the metaphor "a pack of cigarettes" in the song to highlight how it burns itself and dies in the end, similar to a candle.

He compares himself to a cigarette that continues to burn until the very end, symbolizing his continuous and realistic desire to grow and express himself, regardless of the risks involved. The song heavily talks about a person losing their faith in love after going through a devastating breakup where they burned their hopes and dreams to the ground.

"The reason why I wrote 'a pack of cigarettes.' Candles, cigarettes...they burn themselves and die out in the end. 'I'm just a pack of cigarettes.' I'll burn myself and die out," he said.

Fans took to social media to share their interpretations and emotional responses to this metaphor. Many expressed admiration for RM's candidness and the depth of his lyricism.

"This insight into Namjoon’s songwriting struck me the most from the documentary. Namjoon your mind is everything," one fan tweeted.

Fans discussed online about Namjoon's honesty about his struggles and his "constant battle with negativity" being in the entertainment industry.

"RM is a positive person. He always tries to focus on the positive side of people ignoring the hate/negativity they bring. At the end of the day you R a human & hate affects you.The constant battle with negativity can burn you out.But RM is a strong fighter who will light up again," a fan wrote.

"In my last like 2 or 3 years I was really interested in rm , I was an army before that for like 4 years, but these years I want to understand every word that came out of his mouth, and that's really make a better person,the person I'm today,with accepting what comes to my life," another fan shared.

"Namjoon speaks and it’s always heavy and overwhelmingly beautiful," another fan added.

Several fans called him a "philosophical thinker" and a "poet" after watching his documentary film and getting a closer look at his thoughts and ideologies.

"I refuse to believe that, he is a wildflower," a fan remarked.

"He’s a deep & philosophical thinker," another fan reacted.

"Namjoon really a poet," another fan wrote.

RM's Right Place, Wrong Person: A look into the album, the documentary, the tracks, and its themes

The album Right Place, Wrong Person explores the experience of feeling like an outsider and the steps to achieve self-acceptance. The album's track by the same name, Right People, Wrong Place, and its title track LOST! talk about the discomfort of not fitting in.

Meanwhile, the pre-released single, Come Back to Me, is a longing to be understood and to connect. This exploration of themes is mirrored in the documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place, where Namjoon gives a behind-the-scenes look at his thoughts in addition to the creative process behind the album.

In the documentary, the BTS leader discusses his desire to be "completely free and honest" in his artistry. He reflects on the challenges of balancing his individual identity with his role in BTS.

"There have been many aspects of my life where I couldn't be honest... I just wanted to share my story. I want to fully express my story... and I wish to be more of my true self," he stated.

This search for genuine experience is highlighted in the album and the documentary. The album reveals Namjoon's introspections through music, while the documentary visualizes his stage persona "RM" and that person's artistic growth.

The documentary film premiered at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2024. It was later officially released in selected theaters worldwide in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Out of Love is the third track on Right Place, Wrong Person, an 11-track album released on May 24, 2024. The album delves into themes of alienation, self-exploration, and the complexities of human relationships.

The full tracklist includes:

Right People, Wrong Place

Nuts

Out of Love

Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)

? (Interlude)

Groin

Heaven

LOST!

Around the World in a Day (feat. Moses Sumney)

ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)

Come Back to Me

The synergy between the album and the documentary lies in their shared exploration of self-discovery and the complexities of personal growth. They highlight RM's commitment to embracing vulnerability and confronting the discomforts of change.

The album is available on all major music streaming platforms, while fans can purchase the documentary film's VOD from Weverse.

