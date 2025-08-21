Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He is most recognized for his work in superhero and comedic movies, and he has received a lot of praise and awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also been nominated for two Grammy Awards and a Golden Globe.

Ryan Reynolds began his career in television before moving into film, where he found success with comedies such as Van Wilder and The Proposal. His breakthrough came with the Deadpool films (2016-2024), which became his biggest commercial success and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

From sharp-witted comedies to action-packed adventures, Reynolds has built a career full of memorable performances. Here is a list of the 17 greatest Ryan Reynolds movies, with his acting roles ranked from best to worst.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

17 greatest Ryan Reynolds movies: Acting roles ranked best to worst

1) Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) (Image via Apple TV+)

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) sees Ryan Reynolds return as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, this time taking on the MCU with his trademark irreverence and chaos. Beginning the film retired from mercenary life and working as a used car salesman, Deadpool is reluctantly pulled back into action when the TVA threatens his universe.

Reynolds balances the character’s outrageous humor and unpredictable energy with moments of surprising sincerity, especially in his uneasy alliance with Wolverine.

In addition to reprising his iconic role, Reynolds also plays a variant version, “Nicepool,” showcasing his comedic versatility while pushing Deadpool into new narrative territory.

Ryan Reynolds gives his best performance in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), delivering outrageous humor and unpredictable energy while showcasing his comedic range as both Deadpool and the variant 'Nicepool.

2) Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mississippi Grind (2015) features Ryan Reynolds as Curtis, a charismatic drifter whose charm and carefree attitude mask a deeper restlessness. Teaming up with Gerry, a desperate gambler, Curtis becomes both a catalyst for adventure and a mirror reflecting Gerry’s struggles with addiction and hope.

Reynolds brings an easygoing yet layered performance, capturing Curtis’s mix of confidence and quiet vulnerability. His role grounds the film’s themes of risk, friendship, and the search for meaning in a life defined by chance.

3) Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 2 (2018) (Image via Apple TV+)

Deadpool 2 (2018) takes Ryan Reynolds’ wisecracking antihero to new emotional depths while keeping the irreverent humor intact. As Wade Wilson/Deadpool,

Reynolds balances outrageous comedy with honesty, portraying a mercenary who must face grief, responsibility, and the idea of family. He assembles the X-Force in his quest to protect a young mutant from the deadly Cable, leading to chaotic battles and heartfelt lessons about redemption.

4) Adventureland (2009)

Adventureland (2009) blends humor and bittersweet romance against the backdrop of an amusement park in the late 1980s. Ryan Reynolds plays Mike Connell, the park’s maintenance man and part-time musician who boasts about his supposed brushes with fame.

Despite his marriage, Connell has multiple affairs, including one with Em (Kristen Stewart), which adds tension and complexity to the story. Reynolds brings both charm and sleaze to the role, a contrast between youthful idealism and adult disillusionment.

5) Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool (2016) (Image via Apple TV+)

Deadpool (2016) redefined the superhero genre with its mix of irreverent humor, ultraviolence, and meta commentary. Ryan Reynolds stars as Wade Wilson, a former mercenary turned wisecracking antihero after a rogue experiment leaves him disfigured but nearly indestructible.

With razor-sharp comedy and brutal action, Reynolds’ performance established Deadpool as one of the most iconic and unconventional characters in the X-Men universe.

6) The Nines (2007)

The Nines (2007) is a psychological thriller told through three interwoven stories that blur the line between reality and illusion, following a troubled actor, a TV writer, and a video game designer whose lives are mysteriously connected.

Ryan Reynolds takes on the challenging roles of Gary, Gavin, and Gabriel, showcasing his range as he shifts between ambition and existential reflection in a film that explores identity and destiny.

7) Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Definitely, Maybe (2008) (Image via Apple TV+)

Definitely, Maybe (2008) is a romantic comedy set in New York City, where a father explains his past relationships to his curious daughter as she tries to make sense of his impending divorce.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Will Hayes, a political consultant whose charm anchor the story as he reflects on love, heartbreak, and the choices that shape his journey toward fatherhood and self-discovery.

8) Waiting… (2005)

Waiting… (2005) is a workplace comedy set over one hectic day in a chain restaurant, where employees deal with rude customers, crude games, and their own personal crossroads.

Ryan Reynolds plays Monty, the fast-talking, mischievous waiter whose sarcasm, reckless humor, and over-the-top antics make him both the comic spark of the group and a chaotic influence on the new trainee.

9) Just Friends (2005)

Just Friends (2005) (Image via Apple TV+)

Just Friends (2005) is a Christmas romantic comedy that follows Chris Brander, a once-overweight teen who comes back to his hometown years later, now transformed and determined to win over his childhood best friend.

What begins as a holiday visit turns into a chaotic tangle of old feelings, new obstacles, and plenty of laugh-out-loud situations.

Ryan Reynolds shines as Chris, combining his trademark wit, physical comedy, and emotional honesty in a role that captures both the humor and heart of trying to turn 'just friends' into something more.

11) Smokin’ Aces (2006)

Smokin’ Aces (2006) (Image via Apple TV+)

Smokin’ Aces (2006) is a crime action thriller about a mafia informant whose hideout becomes the center of a deadly showdown as assassins, bounty hunters, and the FBI all close in.

Ryan Reynolds plays Special Agent Richard Messner, an FBI operative caught in the middle of the chaos, bringing intensity and moral conflict to a story driven by betrayal and shifting loyalties.

12) Finder’s Fee (2001)

Finder’s Fee (2001) is a drama thriller centered on a man who discovers a winning lottery ticket just before his friends arrive for their regular poker night, setting off an evening of suspicion and moral choices.

Among the players is Quigley, played by Ryan Reynolds, a divorced wine salesman whose brash personality and personal baggage bring both humor and friction to the group. Reynolds gives the character equal parts sarcasm and honesty, making Quigley central to the film’s escalating tension as friendships are tested.

13) Free Guy (2021)

Free Guy (2021) (Image via Apple TV+)

Free Guy (2021) is an action comedy about a cheerful bank teller who discovers he’s actually a background character in a video game and decides to take control of his own story.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, the optimistic NPC who becomes a hero within the game, and also lends his voice and motion capture to Dude, a hilariously over-the-top version of his character created for a sequel.

14) Woman in Gold (2015)

Woman in Gold (2015) is a biographical drama about Maria Altmann’s decades-long fight to reclaim her family’s Gustav Klimt painting, stolen by the Nazis during World War II.

Ryan Reynolds plays Randy Schoenberg, the young attorney who joins her in the legal battle, portraying both his determination and personal growth as he takes on a case that changes his life.

15) Detective Pikachu (2019)

Detective Pikachu (2019) (Image via Apple TV+)

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) is a live-action fantasy adventure based on the Pokémon franchise, following Tim Goodman as he teams up with an unusually talkative Pikachu to uncover the mystery behind his father’s disappearance.

Ryan Reynolds voices and performs motion capture for Detective Pikachu, as the clever, coffee-loving investigator whose banter and unlikely bond with Tim drive the story forward.

16) The Adam Project (2022)

The Adam Project (2022) is a sci-fi action comedy about a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his 12-year-old self to confront loss, protect his future, and stop time travel from being misused.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam Reed, a fighter pilot from 2050 whose mission becomes both a battle to save the future and a journey of self-discovery.

17) Life (2017)

Life (2017) (Image via Apple TV+)

Life (2017) is a sci-fi horror film about a crew aboard the International Space Station who discover the first evidence of life on Mars, only to realize the organism is far more dangerous than they imagined.

Reynolds plays Rory Adams, the station’s wisecracking engineer, a character full of energy and focus in the survival story.

Viewers can look forward to Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming role in the movie Animal Friends.

