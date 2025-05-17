5 actors who would be a great fit for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 3

Beetlejuice is a gothic dark fantasy movie directed by Tim Burton, released in 1988. The movie focuses on a dead couple who contact an eccentric bio-exorcist called Betelgeuse. Betelgeuse’s role is to scare the new owners of the house away but he wreaks havoc instead.

The movie was a critical and commercial success and popularized Tim Burton’s directing style. Burton is known for making movies on themes of goth and dark fantasy and his movies’ characters are outlandish and campy. The director returned with another sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024, and it was also a success.

With talks of a Beetlejuice 3 in the works, it will be interesting to see which actors could make an impactful appearance in the third installment.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author’s opinions.

Christopher Walken, Helena Bonham Carter, and other actors who would be a great fit for Beetlejuice 3

1) Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp at the “Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness” Screening - Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (Image via Getty)

If there is someone who needs to be in Beetlejuice 3, then it is Johnny Depp. The actor starred in many of Tim Burton’s movies in his early career days and won acclaim as a result. The bond between Depp and Burton goes back to the days of Edward Scissorhands in 1990. The actor is therefore the most obvious and apt choice for the third installment of Beetlejuice.

Depp has also played other iconic characters like Willy Wonka and Mad Hatter, which prove his ability to embody the quirky and the zany. Meanwhile, Tim Burton is known for adding flair to his projects. Both the Beetlejuice movies rely on characters that are outlandish and campy but have a sense of morality. Depp, therefore, could easily take on such a role.

2) Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson Portrait Session (Image via Getty)

Jack Nicholson is one of the most revered actors in the industry. His portrayal of the Joker in Tim Burton’s Batman is one of the most significant portrayals of the character on screen. However, the actor has unofficially retired since 2010. Even though the actor has had an illustrious career and played roles in movies like The Shining and Chinatown, he now stays away from movies.

Nicholson’s last work was in How Do You Know, which was led by James L Brooks. Brooks has also spoken of getting the actor back on screen but that has not happened till now. Therefore, it will be a bit of a challenge for Tim Burton to force the actor out of his retirement.

However, given that Nicholson has worked earlier with Burton and given a hit, it would be a pleasant surprise for many fans if Nicholson came back to work in Beetlejuice 3.

3) Helena Bonham Carter

Helena at the BAFTA Television Awards 2024 With P&O Cruises - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

One of the most diverse actresses of the present era, Helena Bonham Carter has the ability to morph into any role. The actress has worked with Tim Burton in the Planet of the Apes and played a chimpanzee with tremendous skills. However, the two have a romantic history together and their separation was painful.

While casting Helena Bonham Carter in Beetlejuice 3 might be less likely, she would make a terrific addition to the cast if she does join. The actress has the same ability as Johnny Depp to play over-the-top characters with great skills. Carter has also excelled in both voice acting roles and live-action mediums.

4) Eva Green

Eva Green at the "Babygirl" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Eva Green is known for her international work and her ability to take up diverse projects. While actors like Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder have worked with Burton on several movies, Eva Green is someone who has had an inconsistent past history with the director. However, the actress still has three past credits with Burton.

Green worked with Burton on Dark Shadows and in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. In the latter movie, Green was the titular character and gave a memorable performance. The actress therefore has the acting prowess to play a role in Burton’s Beetlejuice 3. Burton is someone who constantly dapples in fantasy and Green has worked in a fantasy movie before with him.

5) Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken at the "The Deer Hunter" Screening - 2024 De Niro Con (Image via Getty)

Christopher Walken is another iconic actor who shares a long working history with Tim Burton. The actor is prolific and has continued to work extensively, even in his old age.

Walken first worked with Burton in Batman Returns as Max Schreck. He also made an appearance in Sleepy Hollow, which also had Depp. Getting Walken to work with Burton in Beetlejuice 3 would mean that the two will collaborate after decades.

Even though Walken has gotten old, he has proved that age has not stopped him. He recently played a supporting role in Dune: Part Two and also worked in the famous series, Severance. The actor has continued to showcase his acting prowess and diverse acting talent even in the present times.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the possible actors who could make an appearance in Beetlejuice 3.

