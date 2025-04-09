5 best Batman movie endings

Batman is one of the most iconic superheroes from the DC Comics. Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, the superhero battles numerous kinds of villains that threaten to disrupt the peace of Gotham City. Batman’s origins lie in the character of Bruce Wayne, a wealthy industrialist who seeks revenge and justice after he witnesses his parents being murdered.

The comic book character was introduced in 1939, but its adaptations on screen have made the character iconic and memorable. From Tim Burton’s defining adaptation of the character to the animated Batman movies, the superhero has continued to bask in the spotlight through the decades.

Batman Forever, Batman Begins, and other Batman movies with the best endings

1) Batman Forever (1995)

A still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Val Kilmer, Jim Carrey, and others, this superhero movie, based on the DC Comics characters, is an iconic adaptation of the Dark Knight from the 1990s. The movie focuses on the hero's adventure to stop the Riddler and Two-Face from uncovering his identity and extracting information from the minds of Gotham City’s residents.

The movie is also important for introducing the character of Robin, launching the memorable duo as crime-fighting partners. The finale of the movie perfectly showcases this as the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder work together to stop the Riddler and Two-Face. The last shot of the movie cements the duo’s lifelong partnership as the two run past the Bat-signal, towards their next adventure.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV

2) Batman Begins (2005)

A poster of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Christian Bale, Cillian Murphy, and others, this superhero movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and is the first installment in the three-part reboot of the Batman film franchise. A critically and commercially acclaimed trilogy, Nolan’s Batman movies are renowned for overhauling the hero's image while adding a more serious undertone.

This movie focuses on Bruce's origins and his fight to stop Ra’s al Ghul and Scarecrow from destroying Gotham City. The tense atmosphere of the movie makes the finale on the rooftop of the Gotham City Police Department building, where the hero and James Gordon meet, even more exciting. It adds a flair of mystery as Gordon gives the superhero a card belonging to the Joker, creating an anticipation for the next movie within viewers.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix

3) Batman: Mask of The Phantasm (1993)

A poster of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Eric Radomski and Bruce Timm, this animated superhero movie is based on Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995) and features the voices of Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, and others. The animated movie is critically acclaimed for its philosophical depth and handling of topics like Bruce’s psyche, his grief over his parents’ death, and more. The movie focuses on how Bruce fights the villain, Phantasm, and meets a lover from his past.

The final scene of the movie is grand and full of symbolism. Batman, the Phantasm, and the Joker fight against a haunting backdrop of the World's Fair, however, the hero fails to stop the Phantasm from seeking revenge against the Joker, adding to Bruce’s guilt. The background music and detailed animation make the end a memorable one.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

4) Batman (1989)

A poster of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson, and others, this superhero movie directed by Tim Burton, focuses on the fight between Batman and the Joker. The movie was a smashing hit at the box office and was appreciated for the performances and direction, spawning many sequels. The gothic and brooding atmosphere of the movie is still considered to be one of the most influential takes on the DC Comics character in any live-action remake.

The movie’s climax is also memorable and fitting. It ends on a triumphant note, accompanied by the resounding score by composer Danny Elfman, who produced one of the most iconic scores in superhero cinema. While the tune plays in the background, Bruce and Vicki look forward to a happy ending as the superhero gazes at the iconic Bat-signal. This scene has since become one of the most iconic images in the superhero's history.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV

5) The Batman (2022)

A poster of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, this superhero movie is one of the latest adaptations of the DC Comics superhero. The movie follows Bruce as he fights against the Riddler while simultaneously battling the corruption within Gotham City and finding a mysterious serial killer, who is targeting the city’s rich. The movie blends the gritty and heroic elements of the superhero masterfully.

The finale is appropriate as it focuses on the hero's growth from a vigilante to a savior. It sheds light on how the superhero directly saves the city’s residents, rather than focusing on his fight with the villains. Accompanied by beautiful cinematography, Batman walks into the light, carrying the citizens of Gotham City to safety. The soundtrack and a voiceover by Pattinson elevate the ending as the superhero stands tall.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Apple TV

Viewers can also check out other Batman movies like The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, and more.

