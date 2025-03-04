5 best Demi Moore movies of all time

Demi Moore is an American actress who was highly popular in the 1980s and 1990s. She began her career on the soap opera, General Hospital, and became a member of the Brat Pack, playing roles in St. Elmo’s Fire, and other movies.

Her breakout role was in the movie Ghost, and she had other successful films like A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal, and Disclosure. Even though she was stereotyped for her sultry performances, she also diversified and had roles in Margin Call, If These Walls Could Talk, and others.

Moore gained widespread acclaim for her performance in the recent movie, The Substance. She won a Golden Globe for her role and received an Oscar nomination. Viewers can check the list below for some of her best works on screen.

The Substance, A Few Good Men, and other movies featuring Demi Moore

1) Ghost (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jerry Zucker and starring Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, and Patrick Swayze, this supernatural romance movie is about a banker, Sam (Swayze), who gets murdered. However, he comes back as a ghost to protect his girlfriend from the very person who murdered him.

He does this through the help of an eccentric but helpful psychic, Oda Mae (Goldberg). The film was a smash hit and one of the highest-grossing films of the year. However, it gained popularity over a period of time. It is Moore’s most iconic movie and the actress did an able job at portraying a grief-stricken girlfriend and expressed her emotions in a stellar manner.

2) A Few Good Men (Demi Moore)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, and others, this legal drama directed by Rob Reiner, is about two US Marines, who are court-martialed for the murder of their colleague and a team of military lawyers, who try to acquit them.

However, when they prepare a case to save them, they uncover a larger conspiracy at the center of the military. The movie was a critical and commercial hit and Moore’s acting was praised. The actress was able to exude power in a male-dominated movie and the film has many famous moments that have become a part of pop culture.

3) The Substance (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, this body horror movie, is about an aging celebrity Elisabeth (Moore), who goes into depression after she is fired from her show because of her age. However, she comes across a mysterious drug, which has the power to create a younger version of herself for a limited time.

However, there are some rules that need to be followed, and the more Elisabeth forgets who she is, the more problems start to come up. The movie was appreciated for its use of grotesque and satire and its commentary upon ageism and the pressure society puts on women to conform to beauty standards. The movie is Moore’s most complex performance till date and she proves her range of talent. She embodies her character’s feelings of loss, confusion, euphoria, and descent.

4) Margin Call (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Jeremy Irons, Demi Moore, Kevin Spacey, and others, this drama movie directed by J.C. Chandor, takes place over a 24-hour period and focusses on a Wall Street investment bank, who scramble to save their company, after the 2008 financial crisis. The film is now considered a cult classic and has some of the most realistic portrayals of the cutthroat world of banking.

The film does not scale back on using financial jargon, however, it is still a very watchable movie and is fiery and intense. Moore delivers a disciplined and striking performance as one of the team members in the firm and gives a nuanced and grounded portrayal, even though her character is tense and nervous.

5) If These Walls Could Talk (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Cher and Nancy Savoca and starring Demi Moore, Cher, and Sissy Spacek, this anthology television movie, is about three women, who come from different time periods and must cope with an unexpected pregnancy and the decision to terminate it. The movie was a critical hit and tackled a sensitive topic. Moore was also one of the co-producers of the movie.

The film is one of Moore’s lesser known works, even though it is a memorable and bold one. Moore delivers an honest and emotional performance and sensitively handles her character of Claire Donnelly. The film was controversial and Moore fought hard to bring it to screen.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of Demi Moore of their liking.

