5 best movies of Aly Michalka

Aly Michalka has carved a decades-worth career in show business. She started acting in theater when she was five and became a star on The Disney Channel. She first gained recognition in the early 2000s with the channel's shows, such as Phil of the Future and Haversham Hall, as well as movies like Now You See It and Cow Belles.

However, her acting journey was only beginning as she shed her teen-pop image to play more mature roles in numerous other films, expanding her range and versatility as a performer.

5 best movies featuring Aly Michalka

1) Easy A (2010)

Easy A (Image via Max)

Directed by Will Gluck, Easy A is considered a cult classic rom-com. When clean-cut teenage high school girl Olive (Emma Stone) lies to her best friend, Rhiannon Abernathy (Michalka), to avoid an uncomfortable confrontation, some students overhear the conversation. Soon, rumors spread all over the campus, and Olive's fame reaches corners of the school—but for entirely wrong reasons.

As Olive attempts to handle her new status as "promiscuous," her relationship with Rhiannon frays as new complications are thrown her way. Rhiannon's tight, blonde curls, s*x-positive attitude, and opposites-attract best friends' dynamic with Olive make her a fan favorite in the film.

Widely regarded as thought-provoking and entertaining, Easy A has memorable characters and well-written dialogue that are still considered classics today.

2) Sequoia (2014)

Sequoia (Image via Apple TV)

Starring as the protagonist in Sequoia, Aly Michalka's Riley is diagnosed with a very deadly type of cancer. Deciding to end her life on her terms, she travels to Sequoia National Park with one intention—end her life. However, her plans keep getting thwarted by her family and a new, unexpected romance.

Displaying her character's multiple layers of vulnerability and strength, Aly Michalka trades her teen-pop image to embrace the complex web of emotions that Riley experiences while battling her disease.

3) Bandslam (2009)

Bandslam (Image via Apple TV)

Directed by Todd Graff, Bandslam brings audiences a group of talented teenagers in a package with a fresh perspective on a coming-of-age story along with entertaining music. The story follows three musical students who develop an unlikely friendship after they form a band together for their high school competition.

In Bandslam, Charlotte, played by Aly Michalka, is a talented singer-songwriter with a fledgling rock band. The movie features a mix of Michalka's talents—acting and music, making it a memorable watch.

4) Weepah Way for Now (2015)

Weepah Way for Now (Image via Apple TV)

The American comedy-drama Weepah Way for Now is directed by Stephen Ringer, Aly's husband. Along with her sister AJ Michalka, the real-life sisters star as reel-life sisters in this independent movie that premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival 2015.

In Weepah Way for Now, Aly and AJ's characters are on the cusp of a music tour. However, things take a turn when they are forced to confront the complications of adulthood and family.

5) Cow Belles (2006)

Cow Belles (Image via Disney+)

The Disney Channel original film Cow Belles was one of Aly Michalka's earliest films. The story centers around two spoiled sisters forced into a summer job where they learn about their family business and how to be responsible. However, when the company funds go missing on their watch, they make it their mission to track down the thief.

Cow Belles stars the Michalka sisters in lead roles as they investigate a robbery in a light-hearted, fun drama.

Aly Michalka was offered to star in Hannah Montana before the role went to Miley Cyrus. She was also in the 2021 TV film Sand Dollar Cove.

