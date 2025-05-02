5 best movies of Catherine Bell 

Catherine Bell is a British and American actress and model. The actress is known for playing Cassandra in The Good Witch series of movies and the TV series. She has also played the roles of Lieutenant Colonel Sarah MacKenzie in the series JAG and Denise Sherwood in the show Army Wives.

Catherine Bell was born in London but moved to the US and began a career in entertainment. The actress has also made supporting appearances in movies like Bruce Almighty and The Do-Over. Viewers can check out some of the list of movies she has appeared in, in the list below.

The Good Witch, Jailbreak Lovers, and other movies featuring Catherine Bell

1) Bruce Almighty (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Tom Shadyac and starring Jim Carrey, Jennifer Aniston, and others, this fantasy comedy movie is about a struggling television reporter, Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey), who complains to God about him not doing his job correctly.

However, things change when God (played by Morgan Freeman), decides to give Bruce the power to become God for one week and bring the change he wants for himself. The film was a smash hit with the viewers and Catherine Bell played the role of Susan Ortega, who is Bruce’s co-anchor in reporting news.

2) Good Morning Killer (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Catherine Bell, Cole Hauser, and others, this action movie is directed by Maggie Greenwald and revolves around an FBI agent (Bell), who decides to track a kidnapper and free his latest victim.

However, things change when Bell’s character forms a bond with the victim of the kidnapper. The movie also stars William Devane, Suleka Mathew, and Bell delivers a dedicated performance as the righteous FBI agent who wants to do good.

3) Jailbreak Lovers (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Katie Boland and starring Catherine Bell Tom Stevens, and others, this thriller movie is about Toby (Bell), who loses her job and decides to instead start a nonprofit and rehabilitate the abused and rescued dogs at the local prison.

However, Toby also plans to free her lover from the prison and she therefore creates a plan to break him free by smuggling him in one of the dog crates. Problems arise when her plan causes a federal manhunt. Bell gives a dedicated performance in the movie and showcases her acting prowess in the lead role.

4) Evan Almighty (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman, and others, this fantasy comedy movie is a spin-off and sequel to Bruce Almighty and is directed by Tom Shadyac, who directed the previous movie as well. The movie now focusses on Evan Baxter (Carrell), who must reenact the Noah’s Ark because of God’s command.

On the other hand, Evan also tries to pursue a career in the government. While the movie received mixed reviews and did not fare well with the critics or the viewers, Catherine Bell once again reprised her role of Susan Ortega from the earlier movie.

5) The Good Witch (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Craig Pryce and starring Catherine Bell, Chris Potter, and others, this Hallmark television movie aired in 2008 and is the first in a list of six movies that were spawned because of this film and which also created a television series.

The movie is one of the most successful projects of Bell, who plays Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale in the movies. The film is about Bell’s character Cassie, who is actually a witch but arrives in the town of Middleton and lives a mysterious life, while also helping others.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the movies featuring Catherine Bell.

