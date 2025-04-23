5 best movies of Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress who has starred in a number of movies and TV shows. On TV, she has appeared in Vikings, Big Sky, and others. She has also starred in movies like The Marksman, Amusement, and others.

The actress was born in Ontario but is of Ukrainian descent. She first began training in martial arts and taught self-defense to actors, which ignited her passion to star in shows and movies also.

She has also appeared in other movies like Love & Other Drugs and shows like Law & Order, House, and more. Here is a quick list of five best movies that the actress has featured in.

Amusement, Choose, and other movies featuring Katheryn Winnick

1) Polar

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Katheryn Winnick, Vanessa Hudgens, and others, this neo-noir action thriller movie is directed by Jonas Akerlund and is based on the graphic novel by Victor Santos. The movie is about an aging assassin, Duncan (Mads), who finds himself being sent on one last mission, only to be killed.

Duncan realizes that his employer company, Damocles, is in the process of being sold and its owner, Mr Blut, wants to inflate its value by murdering its retired operatives and receiving their retirement money. Winnick plays the role of Vivian, who is an associate of Damocles and is the person to send Duncan on his last mission. The actress delivers a ruthless and chilling performance, which suits the role and delivers her acting abilities.

2) Amusement

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by John Simpson and starring Keir O’Donnell, Katheryn Winnick, and others, this anthology slasher movie is a direct-to-video film. The movie is about three girls, Tabitha, Lisa, and Shelby, who are deemed to be some of the brightest students in high school.

However, they are attacked by a psychopathic stalker who has a grudge against them since their high school days and wants to kill them. Winnick plays the role of Tabitha and ably emotes the terror and fear that is needed for such a role.

3) Choose

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Katheryn Winnick, Kevin Pollak, and others, this crime horror movie is directed by Marcus Graves. The movie is about a sadistic serial killer, who is killing people is being investigated by the detective Tom Wagner. Trouble strikes when the mysterious killer contacts Wagner’s daughter, Fiona (Katheryn Winnick), who is a student of journalism and grieving the death of her mother.

The movie has many layers and Winnick does a commendable job of portraying a person who is still vulnerable and emotional about losing their mother and yet has to display strength when faced with a killer.

4) The Marksman

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Robert Lorenz and starring Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, and others, this action-drama movie is about a rancher and former marine and Vietnam War veteran, Jim Hanson (Neeson), who is a widower and lives along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Jim must now help a young boy, who is engulfed within the world of the Mexican drug cartel. The movie received mixed reviews but Neeson’s performance was appreciated. Winnick plays the role of Sarah Pennington, who is a border patrol agent and the step-daughter of Hanson. Then actress embodies her role and displays her acting rage as she emotes courage, love, and sacrifice.

5) A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Charlie Sheen, Katheryn Winnick, Bill Murray, and others, this comedy movie is directed by Roman Coppola and revolves around Charles Swan III (Sheen), who is a successful graphic designer and a playboy but has been dumped by his girlfriend, Ivana (Winnick).

Set in the 1970s, the breakup makes Charles lose his emotional stability and he begins to suffer from nightmare and fever dreams of his past relationships but tries to get his life back. While the movie could not impress audiences, Winnick dutifully played the role of the girlfriend who is tired of her boyfriend’s womanizing behavior.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the movies of Katheryn Winnick.

