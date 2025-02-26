5 Bong Joon-ho movies to watch before the release of Mickey 17

Bong Joon-ho is a noted South Korean filmmaker who is known for making films on class themes, mixing genres, and having hints of black comedy in his work. His earlier films, like Barking Dogs Never Bite and Memories of Murder, made him a director of repute.

His English-language debut movie, Snowpiercer, also received critical acclaim, his 2019 film Parasite catapulted him to global stardom. The film earned numerous accolades at home and abroad. Bong Joon-ho won an Academy Award and the film won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

He will soon be releasing his new sci-fi black comedy film starring Robert Pattinson, titled Mickey 17, this year.

Viewers who enjoy Bong Joon-ho’s directing style can check the list below for some of his famous films before Mickey 17 hits the screens on March 7.

The Host, Memories of Murder, and other movies by Bong Joon-ho

1) The Host (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Song Kang-ho, this South Korean horror movie is about a food stand vendor, Park Gang-doo (Song), whose daughter, Hyun-seo (Go Ah-sung), is abducted by a giant, mutant fish living in the Han river in Seoul who has killed hundred of people.

Now it is up to Park to fight against all odds and get his daughter back. The movie was a critical and commercial success and has stunning visuals. The film is emotionally moving as well and has themes of government conspiracies, environmental pollution, and family bonds.

2) Memories of Murder (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and based on a play by Kim Kwang-lim, this South Korean neo-noir crime thriller stars Song Kang-ho and Kim Sang-kyung. The film follows two detectives (Kim and Song) who investigate a string of murders in Hwaseong in the 1980s. The film is based on the real-life killings by Lee Choon-jae.

The film was lauded for Bong’s direction and, because of its neo-noir aesthetic, it is a tense and gripping watch.

3) Parasite (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Lee Sun-kyun, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho, and others, this South Korean black comedy thriller is inspired by various sources. The film follows a poor family who begin to take over the lives of their wealthy employers but face devastating consequences.

The movie has important themes about class inequality and blends humor, irony, and tragedy. It won the Palme d’Or award at Cannes and also won the Best Picture and Best Director awards at the Oscars. The film is a nuanced take on class, struggle, and survival, making it a must-watch.

4) Mother (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho and starring Kim Hye-ja and Won Bin, this South Korean neo-noir thriller movie is about a widowed woman whose intellectually disabled son is accused of murdering a girl. Now, the unnamed mother must fight against all odds to find out the real culprit behind the crime.

The film received critical praise for the direction, Kim’s performance, and the screenplay. The movie is heavily poetic and sentimental. Off-kilter in parts, the movie handles the themes of maternal love, societal biases, and crime procedurals with élan.

5) Okja (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, this comedy science-fantasy action-adventure movie features Ahn Seo-hyun, Choi Woo-shik, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, and others. The movie is about a young girl who gets a genetically modified pig and battles against all odds to free her beloved pet from the mistreatment at the hands of the meat industry.

The cinematography in the movie is stellar, as it shifts between natural surroundings and chaotic city centers. The film makes a political statement against unending consumerism and genetic mutilation.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie by Bong Joon-ho of their liking.

