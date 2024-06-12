Chace Crawford’s role in Amazon Prime’s The Boys has undoubtedly helped further his career, but it was already on the up. Crawford plays the role of the Deep, in some ways, a weakened version of DC’s Aquaman.

The Deep can talk to aquatic beings, has gills on his body, and is also considered sexually attracted to fish and octopi, a species whose intellectual capacity he often defends. At the same time, the Deep is not the smartest human being around and spends much of his time on The Boys being manipulated by arguably the series’ major villain, Homelander.

However, here we look at five other roles of the actor in which he has excelled.

5 Chace Crawford Movies and Shows to Catch if You Like Him as The Deep in The Boys

1. Gossip Girl (2007–2012)

In the original Gossip Girl series, Chace Crawford takes on the role of Nate Archibald. A series that follows the lives of a group of teenagers in New York City’s Upper Side East Side. The character was in itself a morally complex one, caught between being an antagonist and a positive character.

Regardless, the role was a recurring one and proved utterly successful. Gossip Girl has a 7.5 rating on IMDB, spanning 121 episodes and six seasons.

2. The Covenant (2006)

The Covenant (2006) (Image via Amazon Prime)

Crawford was also part of the supporting cast of the horror movie The Covenant, which came out in 2006. The series put him alongside a cast that includes some stellar names, including Sebastian Stan, Taylor Kitsch, and Kyle Schmidt.

He took up the role of Tyler Simms, who unfortunately did not survive till the end of the movie. Regardless, the role played a part in bringing him to the mainstream, with the movie gaining a 5.2 rating on IMDB.

3. What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Chace Crawford alongside Chris Rock (Image via Amazon Prime)

Chace Crawford also played the role of Marco, a young man who faces the consequences of getting a woman unexpectedly pregnant. The actor was part of a talented cast featuring the likes of Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Rock.

The movie was a romance-comedy but failed to do as well at the box office as one would expect, considering it featured some huge names. Still, the actor played a starring role, which further helped propel his career.

4. Inheritance (2020)

One of his recent starring roles came in the form of Inheritance, in which he played the role of one William Monroe. He was the protagonist of the movie and starred alongside Lily Collins, who has also seen an uptick in her stock in recent years.

Regardless, the actor was seen in a serious role that allowed him to showcase his acting talent. The movie itself may not have the best IMDB rating with 5.6, but it was a clear stepping stone when tracking his career through the last decade.

5. Belle (2021)

Finally, Chace Crawford also showcased his voice acting talent in the form of 2021’s Belle, further proving his wide array of skills. The story saw him take on the role of Justin, the leader of a faction known as the Justices.

The movie was set in the virtual space of U, in which the Justices proclaim themselves the protectors of law and order. His character is intense, although, like the Deep, he might not be the smartest person in the movie.

Even before his groundbreaking portrayal of the Deep, Chace Crawford has shown off his acting skills in various projects and deserves the kind of acclaim that he has received in recent years.

