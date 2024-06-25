5 epic Western movies to catch before Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner’s dream project, Horizon: An American Saga, is set to consist of four movies with the first one expected to released on June 28, 2024. An epic Western drama, Horizon has been created off a screenplay that Costner wrote alongside Jon Baird, and is set to feature a variety of pre and post-Civil war stories, with Costner as the major star and director helming the project.

With Chapter 1, Horizon: An American Saga set to come out soon, it will be followed by the further release of chapter 2 on August 16, 2024. Regardless, as fans gear up for an epic 4-movie ride via the Horizon saga, we look at other movies that they can watch before embarking on the upcoming Western epic.

5 movies to watch before Horizon: An American Saga

1) News of the World

Paul Greengrass’s New of the World was released back in February 2021 and directly revolves around the American Civil War. Set in Texas, it stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel and revolves around a war veteran.

Zengel’s character, a young girl, gets kidnapped by Native Americans, leading to Hanks’ character, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, going on a mission to find and return her to safety. The movie is available on Netflix and has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.8 rating on IMDb.

2) The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall features a plethora of major stars such as Jonathan Mahors, Idris Elba, and Regina King. A November 2021 release, the movie is available on Netflix and revolves around a group of gangsters who come together to take revenge on a crime boss.

The movie presents a poignant yet violent tale of crime and violence and was helmed by Jeymes Samuel.

The Harder They Fall has a 6.6 rating on IMDb, 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, and boasts of characters based on real people who lived during the Civil war. The movie is a heartwarming watch that might perfectly set fans up for Horizon: An American Saga.

3) Deadwood: The Movie

Another movie that features some major stars, including Ian McShan and Timothy Olyphant, Deadwood: The Movie was released back in May 2019, and is currently available to be watched on HBO. It is effectively a sequel to the actual series, and revolves around South Dakota’s struggle to be identified as a separate state.

The movie gave fans a poignant conclusion to the series, and was directed by Daniel Minahan. It has a stellar 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.4 IMDb rating, and provided viewers a satisfying conclusion to the overall Deadwood saga.

4) Concrete Cowboy

Concrete Cowboy is available on Netflix. (Netflix)

Concrete Cowboy is another look into black Western culture. The movie, directed by Ricky Staub, can be watched on Netflix and released back in April 2021. It follows the story of a rebellious teen, played by Caleb McLaughlin, who is sent to live with his father, played by Idris Elba.

As he finds out a range of details about his family’s rich history of Black cowboys, Cole, McLaughlin’s character, finds a new identity and attempts to reinvent himself. The movie is loosely based on a real story, and takes its inspiration from the Ghetto Cowboy novel. It can be watched on Netflix.

5) First Cow

First Cow is available on Amazon Prime. (Amazon Prime)

Available on Amazon Prime, First Cow gives viewers an insight into the kind of culture that was evident during the Civil War era. The movie was released in March 2020 and stars Orion Lee and John Magaro.

It is set in 1820’s Oregon, and revolves around two friends, a poor white man and a Chinese immigrant, who come together to start a business of their own. The boasts of a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and is a slow-burning drama that reveals the intricacies and struggles of people during this era.

Horizon: An American Saga premiered recently at the Cannes Film Festival and is set for a theatrical release on June 28, 2024 after which, Horizon: An American Saga, can be expected to stream on Max.