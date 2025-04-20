5 horror thrillers to watch if you liked Bagman

Directed by Colm McCarthy, Bagman, is a horror movie starring Sam Claflin, Antonia Thomas, and others. The film is about a father and husband, Patrick McKee, played by Claflin, who is tormented since his childhood by the mythical creature called Bagman. The evil presence is known to haunt children and takes them away in his rotting bags, never to be seen again.

Peter narrowly escaped such an encounter when he was a child but now the presence has continued to haunt him into adulthood and is after his son Jake. Peter must therefore protect his son and his family from the malevolent presence, while also facing his unresolved childhood traumas.

Viewers who enjoyed the movie and want to watch something similar can check out the list below.

The Offering, Sinister, and other horror movies like Bagman

1) IT (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Directed by Andy Muschietti and starring Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgard, and others, this horror movie is based on the novel by Stephen King and is the first of a two-part adaptation of the novel. The movie is about a group of outcaste children in Derry, Maine, who begin to be haunted by an evil spirit in the form of a clown, who emerges from sewers and terrorizes them.

In the process, the children also face their own personal demons. A smash hit, the movie is similar to Bagman as both the evil characters target children and feed of a child’s fear. Both characters lure children with some toy. Both movies have themes of childhood trauma.

2) Imaginary (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Starring Tom Payne, DeWanda Wise, and others, this supernatural horror movie is directed by Jeff Wadlow and revolves around a children’s book author, Jessica, who decides to return to her childhood home with her husband and her step daughters.

However, one of the step daughters begins having a nightmare and the other one called Alice, forms a bond with a stuffed teddy bear called Chauncey. When Alice begins to display concerning behavior, Jessica finds out that the toy has more to it than it shows. Like Bagman, the movie is a thrilling horror and revolves around childhood symbols.

3) The Offering (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via DECAL Releasing)

Directed by Oliver Park and starring Nick Blood, Allan Corduner, and others, this horror thriller movie is based on a Jewish folktale of Abyzou. The movie is about a Hasidic funeral director’s son and his wife, who return home to reconcile with his father. However, an evil presence begins to haunt them and begins to pry upon the wife.

The movie has plenty of suspense and thrilling scenes and like Bagman, the movie is a horror thriller. In both movies, the central evil figure is derived from a folklore. While Bagman is part of a popular lore in Latin America, the being in The Offering is derived from a Jewish folklore.

4) Sinister (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Blumhouse)

Starring Ethan Hawke, Clare Foley, and others, this horror movie is directed by Scott Derrickson and revolves around a struggling true crime writer, Ellison, played by Hawke, whose first book was a success but now he must churn a bestseller to save his family financially. He therefore moves his family into a new home.

However, once he and his family move into the new home, supernatural occurrence begin to happen and he happens to find a mysterious box of videos that feature gruesome murders and supernatural elements that begin to overpower his family and puts them in danger. Like Bagman, the movie is a chilling horror and is a cult classic.

5) Matriarch (Hulu)

Still from the movie (Image via Hulu)

Directed and written by Ben Steiner and starring Jemima Rooper and Kate Dickie, this horror movie is about a young woman, Laura (Rooper), who develops a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose.

When she decides to return to her childhood home and confront her personal demons and the memories of her mother, she comes in touch with a real evil spirit. Like Bagman, the movie is from the horror genre and therefore provides ample thrills. But both movies are similar in the sense that the protagonists must overcome their childhood trauma.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some horror movies like Bagman.

