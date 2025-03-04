5 key details to know about Oscars 2025

The Oscars 2025, or the 97th Academy Awards, took place this year on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The program was aired on ABC television in more than 200 countries across the globe.

With notable movies, including Jacques Audiard's Emilia Pérez, Jon M. Chu's Wicked, Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, Edward Berger's Conclave, and James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, being the top nominated films of the year, the competition had been tough.

Adrien Brody went on to win the best actor award for his role in The Brutalist, while Mikey Madison was given the best actress award for Anora. The Oscars 2025 was a rollercoaster ride this year, which showcased the best in cinema.

5 major details to know about Oscars 2025

1) Conan O'Brien became the host of the Oscars 2025

97th Annual Oscars - Source: Getty

Comedian and American television host Conan O’Brien, for the first time, stood up as the host for the Oscars 2025. Conan went on to join the list, succeeding other major popular comedians, including Chris Rock, David Letterman, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Conan had been experienced in hosting other major events and award ceremonies, including the 2002 and 2006 Emmy Awards along with the White House Correspondents' dinners in 1995 and 2013.

2) Oscars 2025 streamed live for the first time on Hulu

97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

On March 2, 2025, the Academy Awards were live-telecast on ABC in more than 200 countries all over the globe. For the first time in history, the award ceremony was streamed live on Hulu.

Disney, or The Walt Disney Company, is the parent company to Hulu, ABC News, and Good Morning America.

3) Adrien Body and Mikey Madison won best actor and actress at the Oscars 2025

97th Annual Oscars - Press Room - Source: Getty

At the Academy Awards 2025, Adrien Brody won Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist. This is Brody's second Oscar win, the first one being Roman Polanski's war drama The Pianist (2002). The Brutalist is an epic period drama where Brody plays the role of a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the United States with a dream of starting a new life.

Mikey Madison won the Oscar for best actress in Anora, a romantic comedy-drama, written, edited, and directed by Sean Baker. Baker also won the award in the best director category.

4) Oscar 2025 honors the memory of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa

97th Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Gene Hackman was a two-time Academy Awards winner who passed away along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, on February 17, 2025. In the memoriam segment, Morgan Freeman paid tribute to the actor and his partner. Freeman said,

"Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just want people to remember me as someone who tried to do good work'."

Freeman had worked alongside Hackman in two movies, including Unforgiven (1992) and Under Suspicion (2000). The show played a video montage of all the actors and directors who passed away, including James Earl Jones, Donald Sutherland, Maggie Smith, and David Lynch.

5) Karla Sofía Gascón became the first transgender woman in history to have an Oscar nomination

2025 Netflix Oscar After Party - Source: Getty

Emilia Pérez became the highest-nominated movie at the Oscars 2025, earning 13 nominations, including best director, multiple actor nominations, best picture, and best writing. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the French musical comedy follows a Mexican mafia leader who transitions into a woman.

Karla Sofía Gascón became the first openly trans actor to earn an Oscar nomination in the acting field. El Mal from Emilia Pérez, performed by Zoe Saldaña, won the Best Original Song.

Check out our other articles to know more details about the Oscars 2025.

