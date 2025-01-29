5 Liza Minnelli movies you need to watch before watching Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story

Liza Minnelli, born on March 12, 1946, is an iconic figure in the entertainment world, renowned for her strong voice and dynamic performances. Being born into a family deeply rooted in show business—her mother was Judy Garland and her father was film director Vincente Minnelli—Liza was born for the limelight.

She made her cinematic debut when she was just three years old but gained true popularity when she gave an Oscar nomination performance in The Sterile Cuckoo in 1969 and became a legendary actress when she played the character of Sally Bowles in the movie Cabaret in 1972. Though it won her the Academy Award, it brought her to the top league of Hollywood actresses.

In 2024, a documentary called Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story was created to document the life and career of Liza Minnelli. Appreciate the documentary more with five of Liza Minnelli's iconic films.

5 Liza Minnelli movies that are must-watch

1) Cabaret (1972)

Cabaret is perhaps the most memorable film Liza Minnelli has ever made. A musical drama, written and directed by Bob Fosse, the movie was set in Berlin during the rise of the Nazi Party. Therein, Minnelli stars as Sally Bowles, a vibrant and carefree singer at the Kit Kat Club. The film, judged against a backdrop of societal change, explores themes of love, politics, and personal freedom.

She won an Academy Award for Best Actress and cemented her status as one of Hollywood's leading actresses for Minnelli's performance. The memorable songs in the film, such as Maybe This Time and Cabaret, solidify her talents vocally and as a charismatic performer, making it a must-watch before seeing the documentary.

2) The Sterile Cuckoo (1969)

In The Sterile Cuckoo, Alan J. Pakula directed Minnelli as a weird college girl named Pookie Adams. Here, she first had a leading role and was rewarded with an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

A still from The Sterile Cuckoo (image via Boardwalk Productions)

The Sterile Cuckoo was about Pookie's love, loneliness, and societal expectations for the shy young man. Minnelli performed comically yet poignantly as a young adult. This film is critical to understanding her early career and developing her unique acting style.

3) New York, New York (1977)

New York, New York is about Francine Evans, a singer, and her similar serious steps in romance and career. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film follows her through the complications of love and ambition in the ruins of post-World War II New York City.

Following its release New York, New York earned mixed reviews but later attracted attention for its artistic bids and powerful performance by Minnelli.

4) Arthur (1981)

In the Steve Gordon-directed Arthur, Minnelli co-stars with Dudley Moore as Linda Marolla, a waitress who transforms the heart of an alcoholic billionaire playboy. In the relationship comedy, Minnelli has comedic timing and charm as she wrestles love from a man who has a choice between wealth and true happiness.

A still from Arthur (image via Orion Pictures)

The classic of the genre that left many satisfied audiences, the movie was well-received. It also points to the versatility of Minnelli as a fine actress, shifting between drama and comedy easily.

5) Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon (1970)

In Otto Preminger's dramedy, Liza plays Junie Moon, a young woman with facial disfigurement who forms an unconventional friendship with two other misfits after leaving the mental institution.

Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon goes across acceptance and belonging with Liza Minnelli's finesse to portray a serious subject with sensitivity and humor. She also establishes herself as an actress who can play complex characters in difficult situations.

In general, these five movies—Cabaret, The Sterile Cuckoo, New York, New York, Arthur, and Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon—are a must-watch for anyone interested in Liza Minnelli's past cinematic life before viewing Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story.

Each film unfolds the different aspects of her brilliance as an actress and singer with a viewpoint of her life experiences, solidifying her position in entertainment history. Understanding these works will, therefore, allow viewers to appreciate Minnelli's contribution to the film industry as celebrated in the documentary.

