The Odyssey is an action fantasy epic movie in development written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan.

Based on the ancient Greek epic poem the Odyssey attributed to Homer, the movie features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and follows his dangerous and lengthy homecoming trip after the Trojan War as he seeks to reunite with his wife Penelope.

The film stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and more in prominent roles.

The Odyssey documents the post-Troy homecoming of the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, Odysseus, in a series of confrontations with legendary creatures like the one-eyed Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, and the sorceress-deities Circe and Calypso, and ends with his return home to his wife Penelope.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey teaser offers a brief but powerful look at his epic take on Homer’s classic. Glimpses of mythic landscapes, haunting encounters, and a star-studded cast hint at a darker, more intense journey for Odysseus.

Odysseus stands alone, and 4 other reveals from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey teaser

1) Zeus' law hints at a mythic take

Christopher Nolan, writer, director, and co-producer of the movie (Image via Getty)

One of the questions hanging over The Odyssey is how much director Nolan is going to play the supernatural details of the original mythology seriously.

Some versions of Homer's epics (such as Brad Pitt's Troy) opted for a more terrestrial take. Although no overt gods appear on-screen in The Odyssey teaser, the quoting of Zeus' law at the beginning suggests the Greek Pantheon is in operation in the movie.

It is due to the toil of gods such as Poseidon and Helios that it takes ages to get home, and it is due to the intervention of Athena and Zeus that the Greek hero receives some meaningful help.

While most of the dialogue appears to be conducted by a servant of a ruined kingdom such as Troy or a disintegrating one such as Ithica, the explicit mention of divine code can point towards an enormous element of The Odyssey.

2) Odysseus stands alone: A glimpse of his final journey

Matt Damon portrays Odysseus, the fabled Greek ruler of Ithaca (Image via Instagram/@theodysseymovie)

The final frame of The Odyssey trailer shows a gaunt, fatigued Odysseus standing alone on the wreckage of a ship amid a raging sea. There are a couple of frames that are maybe from the narrative, although it most likely happens after Odysseus and the remaining men wash ashore on the island of Thrinacia.

Odysseus in The Odyssey was absent from Ithica for two decades. 10 years he took part in the Trojan War and 10 years sailing because he was cursed by Poseidon.

In spite of the warning from Circe and Odysseus's command, the remaining men pursue the cattle of Helios. Enraged, Helios causes Zeus to destroy a ship on which all of the men die. Odysseus alone lives.

This leaves the door open for Odysseus alone to return to Ithaca, with no other man remaining with him.

3) The women who held Odysseus captive

Charlize Theron officially cast as Circe (Image via Getty)

Through the narrative of Odysseus to Telemachus, Bernthal's enigmatic figure tells stories of Odysseus's captivity. This is most probably referring to either the island of Circe or the island of Calypso, both magic enchantress women who cause him to stay with them.

In The Odyssey, Odysseus and his men stay on Circe's island for a year after Odysseus impresses the Sea-Witch and wins her favor. Odysseus remains with Calypso for seven years at the conclusion of the book.

Odysseus' personality of staying on such islands as the Sea-Witches' captive lovers would account for Bernthal's mock tone when retelling the character of Odysseus' captivity.

Though the Calypso casting remains a mystery (with Zendaya, Mia Goth, or Anne Hathaway potentially appearing as any one of them), Charlize Theron is confirmed to play Circe in the movie. That should give Theron some good time to co-exist with Matt Damon's Odysseus.

4) Cyclops encounter hinted

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, 2026 (Image via Instagram/@theodysseymovie)

One of the scenes in the teaser of Odysseus' quest is the war king leading a group into a massive cave. That would probably be the movie's take on Polyphemus' cave. Polyphemus is Poseidon's son, a fatal cyclops, and he slays and eats a few of Odysseus' men before being tricked and blinded by Odysseus.

Though Polyphemus is only a nuisance in the larger picture, it is the blinding of the cyclops by Odysseus that infuriates Poseidon, who gives him and his crew's effort to go back home for another ten years.

If The Odyssey follows the mythical elements of the original tale, a visit to the Cave of Polyphemus could be a key part of the storyline.

5) Who is Jon Bernthal playing?

Jon Bernthal (Image via Instagram/@jonnybernthal)

The trailer is propelled mainly by a dialogue between Telemachus and the enigmatic role of Jon Bernthal.

Bernthal’s exchange with Telemachus hints that he could be portraying one of four possible characters, likely Antinous or Eurymachus, two key Suitors vying for Penelope’s hand during Odysseus’s absence.

Perhaps Bernthal is also acting in a more heroic coded role. Bernthal's monologue to Telemachus would be the on-screen equivalent of King Nestor sparring on advice or Menelaus speaking tales of Troy.

Both were close to Odysseus and adopted his persona as their own, which would be catalyzed into greater intensity on Holland's portrayal of Telemachus.

Bernthal’s character is seen sitting next to a woman who seems to be Lupita Nyong’o. If he is cast as Menelaus, she may be playing his wife, Helen of Troy.

Alternatively, if he is one of the Suitors, she might be cast as Penelope, though the role could also belong to Anne Hathaway.

The Odyssey is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

