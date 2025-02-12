  • home icon
  • Movies
  • 5 wildest Tom Cruise stunts

5 wildest Tom Cruise stunts

By Deeya Aakriti Haque
Modified Feb 12, 2025 05:25 GMT
&quot;Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One&quot; New York Premiere - Source: Getty
5 Wildest Tom Cruise stunts (Image via Getty)

Tom Cruise is a Hollywood actor known for doing his own dangerous stunts, including vehicle chases, mid-air fights, and real explosions. From Top Gun to Mission: Impossible, he continuously raises the bar with his stunts, which often make headlines and draw audiences to his films.

As his latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning releases on May 23, 2025, here is a quick list of five of the wildest stunts done by Tom Cruise over the years.

Escaping an explosion, fighting mid-air aboard a helicopter, and other wild stunts by Tom Cruise

1) When Cruise escaped from an explosion - Mission: Impossible (1996)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)
Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Many of Tom Cruise’s dangerous stunts come from the Mission: Impossible series. In one risky scene, he created a real explosion in a restaurant aquarium, with 16 tons of water and glass crashing for authenticity. Cruise narrowly escaped before it all fell, delivering a stunning visual.

also-read-trending Trending

Where to watch - Netflix

2) When Cruise used a NASA plane - The Mummy (2017)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)
Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

During the shooting of The Mummy, Tom Cruise displayed his fortitude and strength when he shot a zero-gravity scene inside a NASA plane, for which he was not thoroughly trained.

The actor shot the scene 64 times in just two days. While the stunt was not life-threatening unlike his other stunts, it was a difficult scene nonetheless, as it required immense physical strength to repeatedly film a zero gravity scene under tough conditions.

Where to watch - Netflix

3) That time when Cruise did a dangerous eye stunt - Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)
Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Sometimes, it is not your body that is in danger from a stunt, but your eyes. This was the case during the filming of Mission: Impossible 2. In one scene, Tom Cruise decided to not use a stunt double but did a scene himself where a real knife comes dangerously close to his eye. Even though the stunt was done under controlled conditions, a single malfunction could mean that Cruise could have lost his eye.

Where to watch - Netflix

4) When Cruise was a part of a helicopter chase - Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)
Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

During the filming of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Tom Cruise increased the stakes of his stunts. Cruise went through immense practice to train as a helicopter pilot for a scene, which has now become memorable. During the movie’s climax scene, Cruise had to navigate a falling helicopter while fighting against two enemies, which was a high-stakes scene. With each new installment in the Mission: Impossible series, the actor has surely increased the difficulty of his stunts.

Where to watch - Netflix

5) That time Cruise did a stunt mid-air - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)
Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Perhaps one of the most jaw-dropping stunts done by any actor is when Tom Cruise drove a motorcycle off a cliff and jumped out of it in mid-air. The entire stunt was done by the actor himself and the movie was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The actor had to further transition into a base jump. The stunt was one of the first scenes to be shot and even with a lot of technical and safety help on set, it was Cruise who did each aspect of the stunt himself.

Where to watch - Netflix

Viewers are welcome to go through the list to have a look at some of the most dangerous stunts done by Tom Cruise.

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी