6 best Jennifer Love Hewitt movies of all time

Jennifer Love Hewitt has been in the industry for so long that it is hard to single out the great movies she has done. Breaking through as a cast member of the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated (1989–1991), Love Hewitt never looked back, witnessing an eye-catching success that sent waves across Hollywood.

Though she is only 45 now, her work seems to have lasted for decades. Her most recent role was Maddie Buckley Kendall in 9-1-1, which is still ongoing. But apart from her extensive television work, Jennifer Love Hewitt has also been a prominent part of the film industry and has showcased her talent in the field in abundance.

Here, we take a look at six of her most engaging roles in movies over the years.

6 best Jennifer Love Hewitt movies to catch

1) The Truth About Love

A still from Truth About Love (Image via Universal)

The Truth About Love saw a fine, fine performance from Jennifer Love Hewitt, which is reason enough to include it in our list. Moreover, the movie is also a highly entertaining one, dealing with a multitude of themes, ranging from martial discord to thrilling hidden secrets.

This is a must-watch for Hewitt's exceptional portrayal of a helpless woman confronting whatever is inside and outside her to ultimately come out on top.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video/ rent on Apple TV, Fubo, and more.

2) If Only

A still from If Only (Image via Sony)

It would not be wrong to call If Only the best movie from Jennifer Love Hewitt. The heartwarming film about a businessman who gets to relive a day with his girlfriend after she dies has all the elements that make movies great.

Love Hewitt portrays Samantha Andrews, the girlfriend of the businessman Ian Wyndham (Paul Nicholls), who only gets to understand the value of love after it's too late.

The movie has been noted for its excellent treatment of characters, the romantic plot, and the fantasy elements that make for a great watch.

Where to watch: Rent on Apple TV, Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

3) The Client List

A still from the Client List (Image via Lifetime)

The movie that is perhaps most associated with Jennifer Love Hewitt, The Client List, not only stood the test of time but also inspired a series after it. Based on real events from Texas, this film saw Hewitt take on the role of Riley Parks, a devoted mother and wife who turns to s*x work in financial difficulty.

The movie is noted for its excellent plot and treatment, and Hewitt also delivered one of her personal best performances in this movie.

Where to watch: Netflix/ Rent on Apple TV, Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

4) Heartbreakers

A still from Heartbreakers (Image via MGM)

One of the most fun movies to watch from this list, Heartbreakers is vintage Jennifer Love Hewitt at her very best. The movie saw Hewitt as Page Conners, the daughter of a skilled con artist (played by Sigourney Weaver). The young Love Hewitt depicted some extremely fun acting chops in this role, where her chemistry with Weaver also shined in every frame.

Though Heartbreakers received mixed reviews, over the years, it has formed a cult fanbase across the world.

Where to watch: Max/ Rent on Apple TV, Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

5) I Know What You Did Last Summer

A still from I Know What You Did Last Summer (Image via Sony)

We chose to round this list off with the iconic I Know What You Did Last Summer, which dates back to 1997 but was a defining movie in the genre that has continued since then.

Although Jennifer Love Hewitt was not the only primary character in the movie, the young Love Hewitt perhaps stood above everyone else in the cast, making sure that her performance would be remembered for years to come. This Jim Gillespie movie will always remain one of Hewitt's finest.

Where to watch: Netflix/ Rent on Apple TV, Fubo, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Which is your favorite Jennifer Love Hewitt movie? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned for more updates.