6 movies to watch if you liked Cellar Door

Cellar Door is a thriller film written by Sam Scott and Lori Evans Taylor and directed by Vaughn Stein. Released in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, the movie stars Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman as a couple seeking a fresh start after a miscarriage. The story is about how a wealthy homeowner offers to give his house to this couple, but with one peculiar condition, that they can never open the Cellar door.

The movie offers a suspenseful narrative with themes of grief and challenges its characters to confront their deepest fears and desires.

Fans who enjoyed Cellar Door for its psychological depth and haunting atmosphere might love these seven movies.

1) Hereditary - Netflix

Hereditary (Image from Netflix)

Fans of Cellar Door will appreciate Hereditary for its haunting exploration of family trauma and tension. It is a 2018 horror movie written and directed by Ari Aster. Starring Toni Collette as Annie, the film follows a grieving Graham family. After the death of Annie's mother, the family discovers dark, supernatural forces linked to their ancestry.

Hereditary is a horror experience and explores topics of grief and loss. It’s a modern classic that leaves viewers disturbed and deeply moved.

2) Black Swan - Disney+ Hotstar

Natalie Portman gets Academy Award for her role in Black Swan - (Image via Source: Getty)

Those who loved Cellar Door will find themselves equally captivated by Black Swan. Both films pull fans in with their haunting atmosphere and dreamlike visuals. They share narratives that blur the line between reality and illusion.

Black Swan is a 2010 horror film directed by Darren Aronofsky. The film stars Natalie Portman in the lead role as a committed dancer, Nina Sayers. As a ballerina dancer, she vouches for a role in the play, Swan Lake. Nina feels under pressure due to the competition for the role, causing her to lose her grip on reality and descend into madness. It’s the kind of storytelling that stays with audiences long after the credits roll.

3) Get Out - Amazon Prime Video

Get Out ( image via Amazon Prime Video)

Get Out is a 2017 psychological horror film written, co-produced, and directed by Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. It follows Chris, a young black man played by Daniel Kaluuya, who uncovers shocking secrets when he meets the family of his white girlfriend, played by Allison Williams. With its suspense and sharp exploration of racism, the movie captivates and terrifies in equal measure.

Fans of Cellar Door will appreciate Get Out for its psychological depth and tense storytelling.

4) The Invitation - Apple TV

The Invitation (Image via Apple TV)

Fans of Cellar Door will enjoy The Invitation for its suspenseful atmosphere and the character's psychological battle to uncover the truth and escape danger. This is a 2022 horror thriller film directed by Jessica M. Thompson and written by Blair Butler. It is inspired by the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker.

Starring Nathalie Emmanuel as Evie, who discovers a long-lost family connection after taking a DNA test. She soon uncovers sinister secrets about her newfound relatives. As the dark truth unfolds, Evie must fight for her survival.

5) The Sixth Sense - Disney+ Hotstar

The Sixth Sense (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

Fans of Cellar Door will be drawn to The Sixth Sense for its layered storytelling and exploration of trauma. This is a 1999 thriller film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. It stars Bruce Willis as a child psychologist whose patient, a boy, claims he can see and talk to the dead.

As their bond between them strengthens, shocking revelations emerge, culminating in one of the classic twists in cinematic history.

6) The Badabook - Amazon Prime Video

The Badabook (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

This is a psychological horror film released in 2014, written and directed by Jennifer Kent in her directorial debut, based on her 2005 short film Monster. The film follows Amelia, played by Essie Davis, a widowed mother who, with her son, must confront a mysterious monster in their home.

Fans of Cellar Door will appreciate The Babadook for its ability to blend emotional depth with a chilling narrative.

These films share Cellar Door's ability to captivate viewers with layered storytelling and thought-provoking themes.

