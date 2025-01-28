6 movies to watch if you liked Grafted

Grafted, starring Joyena Sun in the lead, is the latest body horror movie that has been getting a lot of attention from fans of the genre. Directed by Sasha Rainbow, it follows the life of a gifted young Chinese student, Wei, who travels to New Zealand to study medical research. Shy and reserved, Wei has a genetic facial birthmark that makes her feel conscious and does her best to hide it from others.

When she meets her cousin, the popular Angela (Jess Hong), she becomes motivated to change her life. She immerses herself in her late father's research that involves a skin grafting procedure but things take a dark turn when she becomes obsessed with curing her deformity. Graphic and intense, Grafted's bold narrative tends to leave a lasting impression on the viewer.

Viewers who enjoyed Grafted's imaginative premise should make a point to check out the titles on this list that explore similar themes.

Doctor, Replace and four other movies like Grafted that boast bold and thought-provoking storytelling

1) Cinderella (2006)

Cinderella, like Grafted, is an engaging movie that will keep viewers hooked (Image via Showbox Corp)

The thrilling narrative of Grafted explores how the need to live up to societal beauty standards can have an adverse effect on youngsters who are struggling with self-perception and self-worth. The South Korean movie, Cinderella also explores similar themes.

Directed by Bong Man-dae, it stars Do Ji-won and Shin Se-kyung as a mother-daughter duo, Yoon-hee and Hyun-su. They have a good relationship as Hyun-su is very obedient. But she notices that her classmates who get treatments from her mother, who is a reputable plastic surgeon, start to behave weirdly. As she investigates, she uncovers dark secrets about Yoon-hee.

Although Cinderella doesn't have as many graphic scenes as Grafted, it is still able to capture the twisted motivations of the characters in their pursuit of beauty. The lead actors really immerse themselves in the characters and are able to maintain the depth and intensity the narrative requires.

Where to watch: Cinderella can be streamed on Plex.

2) The Skin I Live In (2011)

This movie boasts a thrilling narrative with plenty of twists and turns (Image via Sony Pictures)

Wei becomes obsessed with continuing her late father's research in Grafted. Likewise, the protagonist of The Skin I Live In is vehemently driven to complete his research, even at the expense of his career.

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar, this Spanish thriller is based on Thierry Jonquet's Mygale. Antonio Banderas plays Dr. Robert Ledgard, a plastic surgeon who cultivates an artificial skin which is resistant to burns and insect bites. Although he claims to have tested on athymic mice, Robert conducts illegal transgenic experiments on a young woman who is being held captive in his estate.

Almodóvar's decision to introduce the characters first and then allow the audience to gain insight about their motivations through well-executed flashbacks adds depth to the viewing experience. Like Grafted, The Skin I Live In is disturbing and shocking but it is impossible to look away.

Where to watch: The Skin I Live In is available on Netflix and Prime Video.

3) Doctor (2012)

The lead character in this movie is just as compelling as Wei in Grafted (Image via Nomad Film Company)

In Grafted, Wei's personality spirals when her obsession starts to take over making her unstable and dangerous. The lead character of Doctor, directed by Kim Sung-hong, also portrays a menacing personality that makes him intimidating.

Kim Chang-wan plays a plastic surgeon named Choi In-beom. When he comes to know about his wife's adultery, he starts to become increasingly unstable. He is approached by a woman who wants the perfect body and he agrees to do the surgery. But she is unaware that he plans to make her look just like his wife.

Kim Chang-wan, like Wei in Grafted, is a horror-invoking antagonist who will surely stay with cinephiles long after having watched the movie. Doctor also boasts of a surprising ending that the audience won't see coming.

Where to watch: Doctor is available for streaming on MUBI and Plex.

4) Replace (2017)

The cinematic treatment of this movie makes it particularly engrossing (Image via Uncork’d Entertainment)

Like Wei in Grafted, the lead protagonist of Replace also suffers from a skin condition. Directed by Norbert Keil, it stars Rebecca Forsythe as Kira Mabon. She develops a condition wherein her skin dries out and crumbles. She yearns to be normal and that obsession leads her to realize that she can use skin from other people to fix her condition.

Replace's imaginative premise, similar to Grafted, is one of the main draws of the movie. Forsythe does a great job of portraying the heroine's inner turmoil as she battles her condition and grasps at any ray of hope that can help her feel normal again.

Like Grafted, there are many shocking scenes in Replace that will leave the audience transfixed. Replace particularly thrives on its well-executed cinematography that complements its complex storytelling.

Where to watch: Replace is available on MUBI, Prime Video and Plex.

5) Beauty Water (2020)

Fans of the webtoon shouldn't miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Studio ANIMAL Co. Ltd)

In Grafted, Wei is forced to take extreme measures because she feels like she isn't beautiful enough to meet the expectations of society. Similarly, the central character in Beauty Water is also motivated to change her appearance because she doesn't want to feel unwanted or undesirable.

Based on a Korean webtoon by Oh Seong-dae, this animated movie focuses on Han Yae-ji, a makeup artist who is unhappy with her body. She comes across a mysterious beauty product called "Beauty Water" that allows her to mold her body to her liking. Even though the product works to her satisfaction, it leads her down a path of self-destruction.

Like Grafted, the narrative of Beauty Water carries a lot of poignant messages about unrealistic beauty standards and the pressures women face to live up to them. While the animation is simplistic, the movie is still worth watching because of its impactful storytelling and shocking twists.

Where to watch: Beauty Water can be viewed on Prime Video and Crunchyroll.

6) Goodnight Mommy (2022)

This movie maintains the suspense throughout its runtime (Image via Prime Video)

Grafted's Wei behaves like a completely different person when she embraces the skin grafting procedure. Along the same lines, Naomi Watts' character doesn't act the same way after getting cosmetic surgery because of which her head is covered in bandages.

This psychological thriller by Matt Sobel is a remake of an Austrian film with the same name. Cameron Crovetti and Nicholas Crovetti play twin brothers Elias and Lukas who have been living with their father after their parents' divorce. When they return to live with their mother (Watts), she behaves strangely and they start to suspect that she is not their real mother.

The movie thrives on powerful performances by the lead cast who know exactly how to raise the audience anticipation and maintain the suspense. Goodnight Mommy also boasts striking special effects that add to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Goodnight Mommy can be streamed on Prime Video.

Fans of Grafted will enjoy watching these exciting titles because they also feature creative plotlines and well-developed characters the audience will find compelling.

