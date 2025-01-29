6 movies to watch if you liked Napoleon

Telling the life story of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, this biographical film shows his rise to power, his relationship with his wife and his eventual fall from power. Co-produced and directed by Ridley Scott, released in 2023, it stars Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role as Napoleon.

The movie focuses on the love relationship with his wife, Joséphine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The movie also goes on to show the various political wars that the French emperor is famous for in history. This movie takes an in-depth look into the personal life of France's military leader and his tough journey to become emperor.

The movie grossed $221.4 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo and received various nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. While it is available for streaming on Apple TV, fans can enjoy these similar movies if they like Napoleon.

Gladiator, Waterloo and four other movies like Napoleon based on historical figures

1) Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator (2000) (Image via Netflix)

Like how the 2023 film tells the story of a mighty emperor, the film Gladiator is about the heroic Roman general Maximus. Both films were directed by Ridley Scott as well. Gladiator has a star-studded cast, including Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, and Richard Harris.

Crowe plays the Roman general, Maximus. After getting betrayed, he is reduced to slavery which leads him to become a gladiator who rises to the top in these battles to avenge the murders of his family members.

Where to watch: Gladiator can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

2) Waterloo (1970)

Waterloo (1970) (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Like the 2023 film, Waterloo also depicts the story of the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte and his ambitions and military strategies. While the 2023 film covers the glimpses of his entire life, Waterloo focuses only on the 1815 battle that ended his reign. It stars Rod Steiger as Napoleon Bonaparte and Christopher Plummer as the Duke of Wellington.

This movie chronicles the Battle of Waterloo and gives narratives from the point of view of soldiers and officers on both sides in the battles. Directed by Sergei Bondarchuk, this movie is renowned for its record of using thousands of real soldiers as extras.

Where to watch: this movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.

3) Alexander (2004)

Alexander (2004) (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Alexander shows the story of his military quests to conquer large territories. This film focuses on his vision of uniting cultures, while the 2023 Joaquin Phoenix-starrer is more about military strategy and political power. A historical drama film based on the life of the ancient general and king Alexander the Great, this film was co-written and directed by Oliver Stone and starred Colin Farrell.

Alexander is based on the book Alexander the Great, written by Robin Lane Fox. The movie stars Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie, Val Kilmer, Jared Leto and more.

Where to watch: Alexander is available on Amazon Prime Video.

4) The Last Duel (2021)

Directed by Napoleon's Ridley Scott, fans of the 2023 film will find that The Last Duel similarly depicts the details of history and brutal battle sequences. This movie is based on the 2004 book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager. The film stars Matt Damon as Jean de Carrouges, a knight who challenges his former friend to a judicial duel.

Set in 14th-century France, the film centres on an accusation made by Jean's wife, Marguerite, played by Jodie Comer.

Where to watch: The Last Duel is available to be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Set in the time of the Napoleonic wars, this movie is a historical war drama movie. The film stars Russell Crowe as Aubrey, a British captain in the Royal Navy who pushes his ship and crew to their limits in the hunt for a French warship.

This movie depicts the military strategies, leadership dilemmas and hardships of war. Directed by Peter Weir, this movie was well received and was nominated for several categories at the Oscars, where it won Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing.

Where to watch: this movie is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

6) War and Peace (1956)

War and Peace (1956) (Image via Apple TV)

This film covers Napoleon’s invasion of Russia and shows more in-depth scenes about his life. Based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel of the same name, War and Peace is a Soviet war drama film co-written and directed by Sergei Bondarchuk and shows the era of the Soviet Union.

War and Peace shows how the Russian aristocratic families prepare to fight for the war with the French emperor. This four-part movie focuses on different characters in each part. Showing intense battle scenes and the rich life of that time it brings Tolstoy's character to life.

Where to watch: this movie is available on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

These captivating war films similar to Napoleon will appeal to fans who enjoy historical narratives and battle scenes.

