6 superhero movies to watch if you liked Kraven the Hunter

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Russell Crowe, Christopher Abbott, and others, Kraven the Hunter is a superhero movie based on a character from Marvel comics and is directed by J.C. Chandor.

Released on December 13, 2024, the movie revolves around Kraven, who has a turbulent relationship with his father, therefore seething with vengeance, and vows to become the best hunter in the world.

The movie has a high-octane plot and is gritty. Even though it received mixed reviews, it charts the origins of the character, Kraven, and is a noted superhero movie. Viewers who liked the movie and enjoy superhero films can check the list below for some other similarly-themed movies.

Trending

Black Widow, The Suicide Squad, and other superhero movies like Kraven the Hunter

1) Kick-Ass (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and others, this superhero black comedy directed by Matthew Vaughn is based on the characters of Marvel comics. The film is about a teenager, Dave (Aaron), who becomes a self-styled superhero.

He comes across a former cop, who is on a mission to stop a crime boss and trains his young daughter to be a ruthless vigilante. Like Kraven the Hunter, the superhero movie has a unique take on heroism and justice and its gritty and raw action is akin to the edgy atmosphere in Kraven's story.

2) The Suicide Squad (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

A standalone sequel to Suicide Squad, this superhero movie is based on the characters from DC comics and stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, and others. The movie is about several convicts who join forces to have lighter sentences.

The team is sent to an island where they must destroy a giant alien mind-controlling starfish before it is controlled by the enemies. Like Kraven the Hunter, the film is about morally gray superheroes, which is similar to the complex morality of Kraven. Both movies have an explosive action-packed plot.

3) Birds of Prey (Netflix)

Still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Cathy Yan, this superhero movie is based on the characters from DC Comics, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, and others. The movie is another sequel to Suicide Squad in the DC Extended Universe.

The movie centers around Harley Quinn (Robbie), who breaks up with Joker and joins forces with other female superheroes to save Cassandra Cain, while also protecting herself from a crime lord, Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask. Like Kraven the Hunter, the movie has pulse-pounding action and has fully-fleshed characters with depth.

4) Venom (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and others, this superhero movie directed by Ruben Fleischer is about a struggling journalist, Eddie (Tom), who gains superpowers after he becomes a host for an alien symbiote.

Venom is full of darkness and rage, and plans to invade Earth, the film is, therefore, a story about an antihero, which is similar to Kraven the Hunter, who also has a morally complex character. Both movies deal with themes of inner conflict, have a brooding anti-hero, and offer an edgy narrative.

5) Logan (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by James Mangold and starring Hugh Jackman in the titular role, this superhero movie is based on a Marvel comics character and is a part of the X-Men film series.

The film centers around an aged Wolverine who comes out of retirement to protect a young mutant named Laura, as she is pursued by an enemy corporation that conducts illegal experiments. Like Kraven the Hunter, the film is a superhero movie that reflects on mortality in a dystopian setting, both movies have themes of identity and legacy, and offer a narrative full of depth.

6) Black Widow (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and others, this superhero movie based on the Marvel comic character is directed by Cate Shortland. The movie revolves around Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett), who is a KGB spy.

During the events of Captain America: Civil War, she is on the run and must confront her past before becoming an Avenger. Like Kraven the Hunter, the film explores the protagonist's turbulent past and blends invigorating action with themes of personal redemption. Both movies deal with topics of family ties.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback