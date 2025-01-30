7 airplane-thrillers to watch if you liked Flight 7500

Plenty of airplane-thrillers have been released over the years. The concept tends to get a lot of attention because it's always interesting to see how people react to unprecedented situations while they are up in the air. Flight 7500, released in 2014, is one such airplane-thriller that created a buzz for its captivating premise. Directed by Takashi Shimizu, it stars Leslie Bibb, Ryan Kwanten, Jerry Ferrara, and others.

This airplane-thriller centers around the crew and passengers of Vista Pacific Airlines flight 7500 that departs from Los Angeles and is scheduled to land at Tokyo Haneda. However, panic ensues when a supernatural force starts killing the people on board, one by one. This airplane-thriller is worth watching because of its fascinating characters, shocking jump scares and unpredictable twists.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching Flight 7500 should make a point to check out the airplane-thrillers on this list that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Non-Stop, Dark Flight and five other airplane-thrillers like Flight 7500 that are edgy and intense

1) Passengers (2008)

This airplane-thriller combines romance and suspense (Image via Sony Pictures)

It is rare for an airplane-thriller to not be set inside an aircraft but this movie by Rodrigo García certainly finds a way to make it work. Like the people in Flight 7500, several characters from Passengers also find it hard to wrap their heads around the traumatic experiences they had during their flight.

Anne Hathaway plays a psychotherapist named Claire Summers. She is assigned to counsel five passengers who survived a recent plane crash. The majority of them are reeling from the shocking incident, but one passenger, Eric, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, seems to have an unusually positive outlook. Even though she is suspicious, she also feels attracted to Eric which complicates things.

The intelligent narrative of this airplane-thriller focuses on character development which boosts audience connection and makes them want to find out what really happened. Like always, Hathaway finds a way to make the role her own and perfectly captures her character's conflicting emotions.

Where to watch: Passengers is available on Prime Video and Roku.

2) Quarantine 2: Terminal (2011)

This airplane thriller is perfect for fans of zombie movies (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like in Flight 7500, the characters of Quarantine 2: Terminal find themselves in grave danger during what was supposed to be a routine flight, from Los Angeles to Kansas City. Directed by John Pogue, this movie is the sequel to Quarantine (2008). Mercedes Mason, Mattie Liptak, Josh Cooke, and others star in this airplane-thriller.

The mutant rabies virus is back and this time, it finds its way onboard a plane. When infected people start becoming violent, the pilot makes an emergency landing. However, the passengers and crew soon realize that they have been surrounded by armed soldiers and CDC scientists.

Even though this movie does suffer from some clichés of the genre, it is still pretty entertaining thanks to its horrifying zombies, compelling characters and unpredictable jump scares.

Where to watch: Quarantine 2: Terminal can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Dark Flight (2012)

This Thai airplane-thriller promises plenty of chills and thrills (Image via Vicol Entertainment)

Viewers who enjoyed the supernatural angle of Flight 7500 will surely find Dark Flight just as intriguing. Directed by Issara Nadee, this airplane-thriller stars Marsha Vadhanapanich, Patcharee Tubthong and Peter Knight.

The narrative is centered around an aircraft that is overrun by ghosts. Vadhanapanich's character, New, who is a flight attendant realizes that the spirits are behind the unexplained disappearances and deaths on board. She then has to find a way to save the lives of the passengers under her care.

Like Flight 7500, this airplane-thriller has plenty of scary moments that will appeal to fans of horror movies. It is also interesting that the narrative addresses the back stories of the characters as well as the circumstances that led to the aircraft being infested with vengeful spirits.

Where to watch: Dark Flight can be viewed on MUBI.

4) Non-Stop (2014)

Liam Neeson delivers a captivating performance in this movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Flight 7500 is interesting to watch because viewers never know what to expect. The same is the case with Non-Stop directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The airplane-thriller stars Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore in the lead. Neeson plays Federal Air Marshal, Bill Marks. Moore plays Jen Summers, who sits next to him on a non-stop flight from New York to London.

After the plane takes off, Marks receives an ominous message that states someone on board will die every 20 minutes if financial demands aren't met. Even though he tries to find out the mysterious person who sent the text, he ends up looking like a suspect himself. And it becomes increasingly difficult to convince the passengers and crew that he is being set up.

Both Neeson and Moore bring their A-game but the real hero is the tight screenplay that brings together all the different elements of the story together without taking too many creative liberties that defy logic. The impressive cinematography really adds to the narrative which will have viewers guessing till the very end.

Where to watch: Non-Stop is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

5) The Captain (2019)

This airplane-thriller is inspired from real events (Image via Well Go USA Entertainment)

In Flight 7500, the screenplay ensures that the tension and anticipation don't sizzle away. The Captain by Andrew Lau is also able to capture the viewer's attention right to the end.

Based on the real-life incident involving Sichuan Airlines Flight 8633, this airplane-thriller stars Zhang Hanyu, Du Jiang, Oho Ou, Yuan Quan, and others. The narrative focuses on the passengers and crew of Flight 8633 who find themselves in great danger when the cockpit windshield glass bursts and falls off mid-air. The crew's heroic actions help the passengers return to the ground safely.

It isn't uncommon for airplane-thrillers to focus on a mid-flight disaster but this movie feels more engaging because it is based on the true story. The action-packed narrative is complemented by satisfying character development and striking special effects, all of which add to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Captain can be viewed on Prime Video and Tubi.

6) Shadow in the Cloud (2020)

This action-packed movie is entertaining from start to finish (Image via New Zealand Film Commission)

Like the crew in Flight 7500, the protagonist of Shadow in the Cloud also has to figure out a way to escape the clutches of a supernatural enemy. Directed by Roseanne Liang, it stars Chloë Grace Moretz in the lead.

She plays Maude Garrett, a RAF Pilot Officer who has been assigned to transport some confidential documents from Auckland to Samoa. The crew of the B-17 bomber named The Fool's Errand isn't exactly friendly but that is the least of her problems when she spots something sinister clinging to the underside of the bomber's wing.

The biggest highlight of this airplane-thriller is that there is always something exciting happening on screen so that the audience never loses interest. Moretz delivers a powerful performance and effortlessly carries the narrative which combines horror, action and suspense.

Where to watch: Shadow in the Cloud is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Blood Red Sky (2021)

This airplane-thriller thrives on unexpected twists and turns (Image via Netflix)

In Flight 7500, the passengers are faced with a supernatural threat that they cannot see but in Blood Red Sky the threat is very much human but still equally terrifying. Directed by Peter Thorwarth, it focuses on Peri Baumeister's Nadja who is flying to New York with her sick son. They are hoping to consult doctors about his condition once they land.

But when a group of terrorists takes control of the flight, their lives, along with the lives of the other passengers on the plane, are at stake. In order to protect her son, Nadja unleashes a monstrous secret.

Blood Red Sky is an enjoyable airplane-thriller that has some clever twists and turns that the audience won't see coming. The performances are top-notch which are elevated by quality effects and impressive make-up. Although it is isn't overly scary, it does have its moments that will leave viewers shocked.

Where to watch: Blood Red Sky is available for streaming on Netflix.

These airplane-thrillers, like Flight 7500, are perfect for cinephiles who are looking for well-written narratives with a fair share of twists and hooks that will keep them entertained.

