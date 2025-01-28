7 Denzel Washington movies to watch if you loved him in Gladiator 2

Denzel Washington is an actor, producer, and director, renowned for his work in both stage and film. Over the years, he has earned numerous accolades, including two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a Tony Award, as well as nominations for Emmy and Grammy Awards.

The actor takes on the role of Macrinus in Gladiator 2, a former slave who rose to power as a successful gladiator trainer and weapons dealer. Gladiator 2 is a 2024 epic historical drama directed by Ridley Scott and the sequel to Gladiator (2000).

The film stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Washington, with Nielsen and Jacobi reprising their original roles, while Mescal replaces Spencer Treat Clark as Lucius Verus Aurelius.

Trending

It premiered in Sydney on October 30, 2024, and was released in the UK on November 15 and the U.S. on November 22.

Washington plays a very ambitious character who aims to seize control of Rome. He also acts as a guide to Lucius Verus Aurelius, who seeks revenge against the Roman Empire. Washington depicts his character's fierce quest to become emperor with dedication.

Here is a list of 7 Denzel Washington performances to watch if you loved him in Gladiator 2.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Malcolm X, Fences, and 5 other Denzel Washington movies to watch if you loved him in Gladiator 2

1) Malcolm X (1992)

Left: Malcolm X, Right: Denzel Washington as Malcom X (Source: Getty)

This biopic shows the life of Black Nationalist leader Malcolm X and his path from street crime to activism and his final murder.

The film directed by Spike Lee features Denzel Washington as Malcolm X—a vital force who reshaped African American civil rights in the 1960s.

Denzel creates an authentic portrait of Malcolm's evolution from street life to passionate activism. His performance mixes raw emotion along with intelligence as well as spiritual depth to show Malcolm's life as it was.

Denzel Washington's work attracted widespread recognition that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+

2) Training Day (2001)

Training Day (Image via Apple TV+)

In Training Day, Denzel Washington takes on the role of Detective Alonzo Harris, a shady narcotics officer who guides a rookie cop (Ethan Hawke) through a dark and twisted tour of Los Angeles.

Washington's performance in this thriller really stands out as a ruthless manipulator who tests the boundaries of law as well as ethics. His performance is intense and unpredictable, earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Image via Apple TV+)

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in Joel Coen's version—a tale of murder along with deceit and madness. Coen’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth features Washington in a commanding role as the Scottish noble driven to murder and madness by his ambitions.

With minimalist set design that emphasizes the story’s intensity, Washington brings real depth to Macbeth, portraying a man consumed by his thirst for power. His acting is a blend of power and weakness, which makes his fall tragic.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

4) Flight (2012)

Flight (Image via Prime Video)

In Robert Zemeckis's Flight, Denzel Washington plays Whip Whitaker, a pilot with an alcohol problem who lands a damaged plane in a miraculous way and saves almost all passengers. However, he must face a moral crisis once others discover his addiction.

Denzel offers a gritty depiction of Whitaker that shows the internal struggle of a man who is both a hero and a troubled soul. The role highlights Washington's talent to present characters who deal with opposing feelings.

His performance in Flight earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Fences (2016)

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in Fences (Image via Amazon)

Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson in Fences, which is a story about a former baseball player who now collects garbage in 1950s Pittsburgh. Troy must face his past along with his unfulfilled dreams next to the daily challenge of supporting his family.

Denzel delivers a moving interpretation of Troy as he confronts the demands of being a father and the hurdles of racial inequality as well as life's setbacks.

His performance led to an Academy Award nomination, and Fences received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) The Hurricane (1999)

Rubin "Hurricane" Carter in The Hurricane (Image via Apple TV+)

In The Hurricane, Denzel Washington portrays Rubin "Hurricane" Carter—a boxer who winds up in jail for three murders he never committed. He captures Carter's determination as he fights for justice and a chance to prove his innocence.

Denzel depicts the prisoner who refuses to accept defeat despite a flawed justice system. His performance in the movie earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Philadelphia (1993)

Philadelphia (Image via Apple TV+)

Philadelphia is a legal drama directed and produced by Jonathan Demme. Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, the film is set in its titular city.

It follows the story of Andrew Beckett (Hanks), a lawyer who seeks the help of personal injury attorney Joe Miller (Washington) to file a lawsuit against his former employer for wrongful termination after they discovered his sexual orientation and AIDS diagnosis.

Though he later learns to stand up for what is right, Miller takes the case out of duty. A pivotal point in the film is his transformation from prejudice to understanding. In the movie, following the trail, Miller goes to see a clearly declining Beckett in the hospital and, in spite of his dread, tenderly touches Beckett's face.

Where to watch: Prime Video, HBO Max

Viewers can stream the historical epic movie Gladiator 2 on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback