7 horror movies to watch if you liked ‘Fear Below’

Matthew Holmes' Fear Below recently debuted on May 15 and has created a buzz among viewers for its gritty and thrilling plot. The claustrophobic dread and aquatic horrors of Fear Below captivated the audience throughout its run, making them crave more.

The Australian action-horror film blends multiple aspects of thrill and presents them for a wonderful experience. Nevertheless, fans who loved watching Fear Below can enjoy other such movies for the same experience.

Whether it is The Babadook or The Cave, movie lovers can get multiple options for their next horror watch.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The Tunnel, Creep, and 5 other movies to watch if you liked Fear Below

1) Creep (2004)

Creep Movie (image via Netflix)

Directed by Christopher Smith, the film is set in the abandoned subway tunnels of London. Creep follows a woman who gets trapped overnight and is hunted by a monstrous inhabitant. The film's urban setting and psychological tension create a sense of isolation and fear, mimicking the fear found in Fear Below.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2) The Descent (2005)

The Descent film (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Neil Marshall, The Descent revolves around a group of friends who embark on a journey to discover caves in an uncharted system. As they get trapped underground, they encounter horrifying creatures and must confront their own darkest fears.

The film combines claustrophobic settings with intense psychological horror, making it a must-watch for fans of subterranean terror.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) As Above, So Below (2014)

As Above So Below (image via Prime Video)

Helmed by John Eric Dowdle, this found-footage horror film takes viewers deep into the catacombs beneath Paris, where a team of explorers find a hidden portal to Hell.

Blending historical aspects with supernatural horror, the film examines the themes of guilt and redemption, all set against the claustrophobic backdrop of the underground tunnels.

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

4) The Tunnel (2011)

The Tunnel (image via Prime Video)

The Tunnel is another found-footage film on the list. This Australian film follows a news crew investigating mysterious disappearances in the abandoned tunnels beneath Sydney.

The realistic approach and use of actual underground locations enhance the film's authenticity and thrilling nature, making it a compelling watch for fans of horror movies.

Where to Watch: Google Play

5) The Cave (2005)

The Cave Movie (image via Prime Video)

Directed by Bruce Hunt, The Cave follows a team of divers exploring a newly discovered underwater cave system in Romania. As they explore deeper, they encounter ancient creatures that have adapted to the dark environment.

The film's equal mix of aquatic horror and claustrophobic settings makes it a thrilling choice for fans of subterranean terror and viewers who liked watching Fear Below.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

6) The Babadook (2014)

The Babadook (image via Prime Video)

Helmed by director Jennifer Kent, The Babadook is not exactly a subterranean horror. However, the film explores the psychological horror of grief and motherhood.

According to the fans, the film's haunting atmosphere and emotional depth make it one of the best in the genre, offering a different yet equally compelling experience for horror film lovers.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

10 Cloverfield Lane (Image via Prime Video)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and distributed by Paramount Pictures, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a psychological thriller where a woman wakes up in an underground bunker after a car accident, with a man claiming that the outside world has become uninhabitable.

The film engages the viewers through its confined setting and the uncertainty of the protagonist's situation, making it a gripping watch.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Those who liked 2025's Fear Below, then make sure to add Catacombs, Mimic, The Bone Snatcher, Below, Bring Her Back, and No Exit to your horror movie watchlists.

