7 horror movies to watch if you liked Wolf Man

The interest generated by Wolf Man by Leigh Whannell proves that the fascination with werewolves is very much alive among cinephiles. This reboot of the The Wolf Man franchise was released on January 17, 2025. Christopher Abbott plays Blake who takes a trip with his family to his childhood home. They get attacked and Blake transforms into something menacing, which endangers his wife and child.

In addition to Abbott, Wolf Man also stars Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, Sam Jaeger, and more. The first thing that will strike viewers is the striking cinematography that complements the sinister mood of the narrative. Wolf Man thrives on a simple plotline that allows the characters to shine, which in turn helps the audience to become invested in the turmoil faced by the family on screen.

Similar to Wolf Man, there are other engaging horror movies, shortlisted on this list, that offer a refreshing take on werewolves and other mythical creatures.

The Wolfman, Howl and five other movies like Wolf Man that will claw their way into your must-watch list

1) Underworld (2003)

This movie was followed by Underworld: Evolution (Image via Sony Pictures)

In Wolf Man, the family doesn't know what to expect when Blake starts to transform. However, the characters in Underworld have plenty of knowledge about werewolves, referred to as lycans. Len Wiseman's feature film directorial debut stars Kate Beckinsale, Bill Nighy, Michael Sheen, Scott Speedman, and more.

Beckinsale plays Selene, a vampire whose sole purpose is to hunt down Lycans. When Speedman's character Michael Corvin, a human, is pursued by the Lycans, she decides to investigate. She starts to feel protective of him but when he is bitten by a Lycan, she must decide whether to kill him or go against her orders.

While this is not the first movie, or the only one, to pit vampires against werewolves, it does it in a way that is both immersive and refreshing. Also, there are plenty of well-executed action scenes that add to the viewing experience.

Where to watch: Underworld can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) Van Helsing (2004)

This action-packed movie is entertaining from start to finish (Image via Universal Pictures)

The Lovell family in Wolf Man have their hands full with two monsters but the central character of Van Helsing has to deal with multiple menacing creatures, each one presenting different challenges. The Stephen Sommers action horror stars Hugh Jackman as the titular character inspired by Abraham Van Helsing from Bram Stoker's Dracula.

It follows monster hunter Van Helsing as he travels to Transylvania to protect the last surviving members of an ancient Romanian family. There, he meets his most challenging adversary, Dracula. In addition to Jackman, the movie also stars Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham and more.

Like Wolf Man, Van Helsing also boasts a straightforward narrative but it is still entertaining because there is always something exciting happening on screen. As always, Jackman commands attention with his compelling charisma and screen presence.

Where to watch: Van Helsing can be viewed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Tubi.

3) The Wolfman (2010)

This werewolf movie boasts a gothic aesthetic that will appeal to horror fans (Image via Universal Pictures)

It wouldn't be amiss to state that there would be no Wolf Man without the The Wolf Man franchise which can be traced back to 1941. Directed by Joe Johnston, this installment is a remake of the first movie in the franchise. It stars Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt, Anthony Hopkins, and others.

Toro plays Lawrence Talbot who is based in America. He returns to his ancestral homeland in England after his brother's murder. When he gets bitten by a werewolf, his body starts to transform.

The Wolf Man (1941) is considered a classic and this 2010 remake is able to retain the core concepts while elevating the viewing experience with the help of dramatic visuals and striking special effects. Like Wolf Man, this movie portrays the different aspects and qualities that make werewolves so intimidating and dangerous.

Where to watch: The Wolfman is available for streaming on Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) Howl (2015)

This movie features well-developed, relatable central characters (Image via Starchild Pictures)

Like the Lovell family in Wolf Man, the characters in Howl are threatened by a menacing creature that is powerful and vicious. This horror movie by Paul Hyett stars Ed Speleers, Holly Weston, Sean Pertwee, and more.

The narrative focuses on a train that departs from London and ends up hitting a deer. When the driver steps out to check for damages, he is attacked by a creature. The passengers soon realize that they are stuck in the middle of the woods till morning and have to work together to save themselves from the threat.

Like Wolf Man, Howl is interesting to watch because it features well-developed characters who the audience can relate to. The way they respond to the threat at hand feels plausible, instead of bordering on exaggerated which is quite common in horror movies. From the fast pacing to the terrifying monsters, it delivers everything one can hope for in a horror movie.

Where to watch: Howl can be streamed on Prime Video and Tubi.

5) Wildling (2018)

The intriguing premise of this movie will appeal to fans of the genre (Image via IFC Films)

In Wolf Man, Blake starts to transform after being bitten by a creature. The protagonist of Wildling also starts to witness changes in her body when she stops taking injections that are supposed to be for her "illness". This horror fantasy starring Liv Tyler and Bel Powley in the lead marks Fritz Böhm's feature directorial debut.

Powley plays Anna, a teenager who lives with her father. He gives her daily injections of leuprorelin. When he is admitted to the hospital, she meets Tyler's Sheriff Ellen Cooper who allows her to temporarily stay at her house. When she hits puberty, her body starts to transform. Anna learns that she is not like others and that her kind had been eliminated in "the purge" carried out 16 years ago.

Wildling, like Wolf Man, is able to keep viewers engaged throughout the entirety of its runtime with its suspenseful narrative. Powley, in particular, does a great job of capturing Anna's transformation as she starts to embrace who she really is, over the course of the narrative.

Where to watch: Wildling is available on Prime Video.

6) Viking Wolf (2022)

This movie thrives on solid performances and a fast-paced narrative (Image via Netflix)

Like Blake in Wolf Man, the protagonist of Viking Wolf also starts to transform after being bitten by a werewolf. Directed by Stig Svendsen, this Norwegian horror movie stars Liv Mjönes, Arthur Hakalahti, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osborne, and more. Thale Berg (Osborne) is a 17-year-old teenager whose mother is a police officer. When she goes to a party, she gets attacked by a creature in the dark.

After the incident, she begins to change little by little. As the transformation gets more intense, she becomes a danger to her family and friends. Although the premise of the movie is nothing that hasn't been done before, Viking Wolf is still worth watching because of its fresh take on the werewolf legend.

Like Wolf Man, Viking Wolf isn't scary in the nightmare-inducing kind of way, but it still does have its moments that will have viewers jumping in their seats.

Where to watch: Viking Wolf is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Werewolves (2024)

This movie has more than enough werewolves to keep fans of the genre happy (Image via Werewolves Facebook Page)

Viewers can never truly predict what's going to happen next in Wolf Man, and it is this intrigue that keeps them invested. Another movie that does this really well is Werewolves by Steven C. Miller. The action horror stars Frank Grillo, Ilfenesh Hadera, Katrina Law, and others.

It is focused on a supermoon event that causes humans to turn into bloodthirsty werewolves. The same phenomenon occurred the year before and so people know what to expect but it doesn't make it any easier to deal with the powerful threat.

Wolf Man fans who can't get enough of werewolves will find plenty of them in Werewolves. The interesting premise is elevated by memorable characters and adrenaline-pumping action scenes that viewers will certainly appreciate.

Where to watch: Werewolves can be streamed on Prime Video and Roku.

These entertaining and action-packed titles, like Wolf Man, will particularly appeal to monster movie fans who aren't perturbed by gore and violence.

