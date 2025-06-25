7 John Wick characters that need their own spin-offs

The John Wick film franchise has introduced the fans to crime syndicates and a vast network of assassins. In addition to the main character, numerous other characters have supported the film franchise, exploring themes of atonement, retaliation, and more.

Ad

With the recent release of Ballerina and 2023's Continental, fans may be wondering if other John Wick characters could get their own spin-off show or film.

Undoubtedly, the possibility of the thought is expansive, and multiple characters from the film can proceed the franchise with their storylines.

With distinct backstories, unfinished storylines, or even fan bases, 7 characters from the film can have a spin-off.

Disclaimer: The article contains opinions of the author and spoilers from the film franchise. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Caine, Mr. Nobody, and 5 other characters from John Wick who deserve their spin-off

1) The Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne)

John Wick 2014 (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

An underground kingpin known as the Bowery King is in charge of a network of rebels and homeless informants. After escaping the High Table's fury in Chapter 3, he joins Wick's fight against them in Chapter 4.

Ad

There is no explanation for the Bowery King's beginnings, intelligence techniques, or anti-High Table beliefs. The development of his network, his decline in the High Table's favor, and his involvement in urban warfare could all be covered in a prequel or companion series.

2) Sofia (Halle Berry)

Chapter 3 poster (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

Sofia, a former assassin and manager of the Casablanca Continental, appears in Chapter 3. She helps John Wick on his desert mission after being tied to him with a marker. Her fighting style is heavily influenced by her trained Belgian Malinois dogs.

Ad

Sofia often makes references to her estranged daughter and enigmatic past. The events that led her to reject the assassin world, her time at the Continental, and her family conflict could all be explored in a spin-off.

3) Caine (Donnie Yen)

A scene from Chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

The blind assassin Caine, who first appears in John Wick: Chapter 4, feels driven to rejoin the High Table in return for his daughter's safety. He has a personal bond with John Wick that stems from respect and a shared history. The main movie only makes passing references to Caine's skills, morals, and past, including how he lost his sight.

Ad

Akira approaches Caine for retribution in a post-credit scene after he survives the events of Chapter 4. His early years, his work under the High Table, his family, and the fallout from his crimes may all be included in a stand-alone series.

4) Cassian (Common)

Chapter 2 poster (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

In John Wick: Chapter 2, Cassian serves as Gianna D'Antonio's primary bodyguard. After Wick murders Gianna, he and Wick battle across Rome. He is left alive on a train with a knife stuck in his chest despite having been stabbed.

Ad

Cassian's character is deepened by his devotion to his employer and his regard for Wick. Although he is not officially dead, his survival is uncertain. His recuperation, reconsideration of loyalty, and possible new allegiance within or against the High Table could all be the focus of the plot.

5) Mr. Nobody / The Tracker (Shamier Anderson)

Keanu Reeves in Chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

For the majority of Chapter 4, this bounty hunter, also known as "Mr. Nobody," follows John Wick. Rather than a personal grudge, his motivations appear to be based on the worth of Wick's bounty.

Ad

The history of Mr. Nobody is still completely unknown. A series might show how he built his moral compass, his network of intelligence, and his tracking abilities.

6) Akira (Rina Sawayama)

A scene from chapter 4 (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

Akira, daughter of Koji, is set up for a revenge arc after seeing her father killed by Caine. She establishes her emotional drive and combat readiness in Chapter 4 despite having little screen time.

Ad

Chapter 4's last image indicates Akira's confrontation with Caine. A spin-off could examine her training, internal conflict, and quest for vengeance as it follows her journey from concierge to assassin.

7) Aurelio (John Leguizamo)

Keanu Reeves in Chapter 1 (Image via Lionsgate Studios)

Wick has known Aurelio, an auto mechanic, for a long time. After Iosef takes Wick's car, he makes an appearance in Chapters 1 and 2 and declines to do business with the Tarasov family.

Ad

A limited series might show his code of ethics, how his shop operates within the broader criminal economy, and how he maintains his neutrality. There is a possibility of return because he vanishes after Chapter 2.

The story potential of these seven characters is well-established but underutilised. From moral dilemmas and revenge arcs to criminal logistics and intelligence warfare, each offers a unique perspective in the John Wick universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More