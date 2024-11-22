7 movies like ‘Woman of the Hour’ to watch in 2024

Woman of the Hour caught the attention of true crime enthusiasts upon its release in 2024 and its position as the third most searched crime movie on streaming today is proof of that.

It's Anna Kendrick's first film as a director and has been praised for its use of dialogue and imagery to explore the relationship dynamics of Rodney Alcala, infamously known as the Dating Game killer and his victims.

In Woman of the Hour, Anna Kendrick is Cheryl Bradshaw, a struggling actress who finds herself in a dating show in a last-ditch attempt for a big break in the entertainment industry. Rodney Alcala appears on Cheryl's episode, performs better than the other two male contestants, and wins a date with Sheryl.

The film unravels the complex relationship between the hunter and the hunted, and, also serves as a commentary on the treatment of women in the entertainment industry. Viewers who enjoy thrillers and true crime like Woman of the Hour can watch the movies below for a similar viewing experience.

Watcher, Sleeping with the Enemy, and other movies like Woman of the Hour to watch in 2024

1) Watcher

Still from Watcher movie (Image via Instagram/@maikamonroe)

Directed by Chloe Okonu, Watcher is a psychological thriller starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, and Burn Gorman. In Watcher, a couple, Julia and Francis, move into a new apartment with a large picture window.

Julia realizes that she is been watched when her husband is away and becomes afraid especially when she discovers that a serial killer who decapitates young women is terrorizing the town.

Julia has a nagging feeling that the weird neighbor across the street might be the serial killer and becomes wrapped in paranoia and dread.

Watcher is a slow-burn movie that uses visuals, color scheme, and sound to enhance Maika Monroe’s performance as Julia. The movie shares similarities with Woman of the Hour as the female protagonists prevent their gruesome deaths through remarkable survival instincts.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

2) Sleeping with the Enemy

Still from Sleeping with the Enemy (Image via YouTube/ 20th Century Fox)

Julia Roberts is Laura Williams in Sleeping with the Enemy. She stars alongside Patrick Bergin, Elizabeth Lawrence, and Kevin Anderson in the psychological thriller, similar to Woman of the Hour, directed by Joseph Ruben and based on the novel of the same name by Nancy Price.

Laura Williams fakes a death by drowning to escape her abusive husband, Martin Burney. She moves from Cape Cod to Iowa where she starts a new life and begins to develop feelings for a high school teacher.

However, things don’t go as planned as Burney discovers that she might not be dead as he learns of the swimming lessons she took and begins to hunt her down with vengeance on his mind.

Julia Roberts impressed critics with her performance of Laura Williams who shares similarities with Women of the Hour’s Cheryl Bradshaw for their quick reaction to danger and survival instincts.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

3) Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Still from Extremely Wicked,Shockingly Evil and Vile (Image via Instagram/@lilyjcollins)

Zac Efron was praised by critics as Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He showcased Bundy's smokescreen personality and tried to depict the serial killer as his ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Kendall must have seen him--charming and kind, far removed from the killer who murdered dozens of women.

The crime movie directed by Joe Berlinger is based on the memoir- The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy written by Bundy's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall. The movie stars Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario, and John Malkovich, and explores Elizabeth’s relationship with Bundy.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, like Woman of the Hour, depicts the effects of the killers' actions on their romantic relationships.

Where to watch: Netflix.

4) My Friend Dahmer

Still from My Friend Dahmer (Image via Instagram/@myfrienddahmer

Starring Ross Lynch, Alex Wolff, Dallas Roberts, and Anne Heche, and directed by Marc Meyers, My Friend Dahmer is an American psychological drama that is based on the 2012 autobiographical graphic novel of the same name by John Backdeff.

Interestingly, the movie which is based on the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, doesn't show the gruesome aspect of his murders but explores instead his interpersonal relationships and social life as a high school teen.

The plot of the film follows Backdeff’s interaction with Dahmer as friends in school. Like Woman of the Hour, My Friend Dahmer explores the relationship between a serial killer and people in close contact with them.

Where to watch: Apple TV.

5) Monster

Still from Monster movie (Image via Amazon)

Patty Jenkins’ Monster is the story of Aileen Wuornos, the woman who received publicity in 2002 for the murders of seven men.

Directed and written by Patty Jenkins and starring Charlize Theron, who does a phenomenal portrayal of Aileen, Christina Ricci as Selby, Bruce Dern, Lee Tergesen, and others, the plot of the movie explores how Aileen's childhood woes and social standing played a role in her actions as an adult.

The film captures the brutality of the crime and the complexity of the murder cases using provocative and eerie imagery. Sharing similarities with Woman of the Hour, Monster opens a window into the disquieting soul of serial killers and how they affect the people they have affection for.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

6) Boston Strangler

Still from Boston Strangler (Image via YouTube/ Hulu)

Kiera Knightley in Boston Strangler is Loretta McLaughlin, a reporter working the lifestyle section of the Record American newspaper. She discovers, alongside partner Jean Cole, a connection in the gruesome murders that have plagued the greater Boston area as women were strangled with their underwear tied around their necks in a bow.

Written and directed by Matt Ruskin, the American true crime drama stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper.

The movie shows viewers the perspectives of women investigating a crime against women in a male-dominated workplace with a few lessons to note from their tenacity and perseverance against all odds.

Boston Strangler shares similarities with Woman of the Hour as both movies are told through the perspective of an invested party as against the perpetrator's backstory.

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

7) Gone Girl

Still from Gone Girl movie (Image via YouTube/ 20th Century Fox)

Like Woman of the Hour, Gone Girl builds its story around a psychopath and the effects of their actions. Directed by David Fincher, Gone Girl is an American psychological thriller written by Gillian Flynn.

The film is based on Gillian Flynn's 2012 novel of the same name and sees stars Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in the role of an unobservant cheating husband and hyper-controlling wife.

It is a story of an elaborate revenge plan by Amy Dunne, a scorned wife played by Pike to implicate her husband, Nick Dunne, played by Affleck in her disappearance. She goes missing on her wedding anniversary and leaves clues from diary entries that lead the police and media to believe that Nick might be responsible.

Just like Woman of the Hour, Fincher's film uses subtle visual cues to give an understanding of the character’s emotions and overall makes for a thrilling movie.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

These movies share themes with Woman of the Hour and are the perfect blends of thriller, drama, horror, and suspense.

