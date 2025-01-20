7 movies to watch if you liked Dolittle

Dolittle is an adventure movie that immerses audiences in the world of Robert Downey Jr's character, Dr John Dolittle. Dolittle is a gifted veterinarian who can interact with animals.

He hides from the world with his beloved animals and travels to a mysterious island, searching for a cure for the ailing Queen Victoria. He takes his animal friends, each with their unique charm, on this journey.

Dolittle is a fun-filled family movie, packed with humor and stunning visuals.

Zootopia, Dumbo, and the other movies like Dolittle

1) Zootopia - Disney Hotstar

Zootopia (Image via Disney.com)

Zootopia is set in a world where animals live harmoniously in a city. It's a combination of fun and mystery as a bunny and a crafty fox team up to solve a case. Together, they embark on a thrilling journey of investigation to uncover a threat to their city. From its witty jokes, heart-touching moments, and breathtaking animations, Zootopia is a great film suited for all audiences.

2) Dumbo - Disney Hotstar

Still from Dumbo (Youtube, DisneyMusicVEVO)

Dumbo is about the life of a young circus elephant. With oversized ears, he's ridiculed for his appearance but gifted with an extraordinary ability to fly. With the help of two children and their father, Dumbo becomes the star of the circus, only to find out darker truths about the world he’s put into.

Filled with emotions and a message about embracing individuality, Dumbo is a touching tale of hope and self-discovery. This movie will appeal to fans of Dolittle as it takes viewers on an emotional and uplifting journey.

3) Dora and The Lost City Of God - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Dora and The Lost City of Gold (Image via Youtube, Paramount Pictures)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a movie for those who have grown up watching Dora the Explorer. The teenager Dora, played by Isabel Merced, must navigate high school while leading her friends on a daring mission to rescue her parents and find a mythical lost city.

It is a charming and fun-filled children's film that promises humor, excitement, and family-friendly fun.

4) The Jungle Book - Amazon Prime Video

Still from The Jungle Book (Image via Youtube, Disney IT)

The Jungle Book, based on Rudyard Kipling’s legendary book of the same name, is the story of Mowgli, a boy who's raised by wolves.

The film is about Mowgli discovering himself with his loyal jungle friends like Bagheera (a panther) and Baloo (a bear) by his side. Mowgli faces his fears and confronts the dark elements of the jungle. With a visual experience and a heartfelt story about friendship and courage, the movie beautifully brings the classic tale to life. Fans of Dolittle will love the theme of friendship between humans and animals in The Jungle Book.

5) Paddington - Amazon Prime Video

Paddington (Image via Youtube, StudiocanalUK)

Paddington is a fun family film that introduces viewers to a lovable bear from Peru. He travels to London in search of a new home. He is taken in by the kind-hearted Brown family which offers him a temporary haven. Paddington will resonate with Dolittle fans who love films based on animal-human interactions.

6) Come Away - Amazon Prime Video

Still from Come Away (Image via Youtube, Relativity Media)

Come Away is a heartfelt movie that pays homage to stories like Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland. It is about siblings who embark on a journey to save their family after a heartbreaking loss. Just like Dolittle, this film masterfully combines fantasy and real emotions. This movie delivers an emotional story about childhood, family, and the courage to face life’s challenges.

7) A Dog's Way Home - Netflix

Still from A Dog's Way Home (Image via Youtube, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

A Dog's Way Home is an inspiring adventure film based on the viewpoint of a dog named Bella, who after getting separated from its owner, goes on an incredible journey to reunite with her owner. Bella faces countless challenges as she travels hundreds of miles to return home.

It addresses new-age issues, including homelessness and the physical and psychological suffering of war soldiers, as well as the increasing use of animal-assisted therapy.

A Dog's Way Home is a touching tale of loyalty and the deep connection that people share with their pets.

These movies share Dolittle's magical feel, lovable animal characters, and messages of friendship and adventure.

