7 movies to watch if you liked Minority Report

Minority Report re-imagines the future and asks the big question: what happens when crimes can be stopped before they even happen? Set in 2054, this sci-fi thriller follows Chief John Anderton, a cop in a world where “PreCrime” tech predicts murders before they are committed. Things go sideways when the system accuses him of a future crime, and suddenly, the hunter becomes the hunted.

Tom Cruise plays the lead, while Colin Farrell and Samantha Morton round out the cast in supporting roles. The film explores dystopian cityscapes, future tech, and moral dilemmas.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Minority Report blends action with psychological weight.

For those hooked on the blend of tech anxiety and sharp storytelling, there is more where that came from. Here are seven movies to watch if one liked Minority Report.

1) The Island

Still from The Island (Image via Warner Bros.)

The Island kicks off in a sterile, high-tech facility where life looks perfect—but only on the surface. Everyone inside thinks they are survivors of a global contamination, waiting for their shot at paradise. That “paradise” turns out to be a death sentence. Clones, bred for spare parts, slowly start catching on.

Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson lead the charge as two clones who break out and uncover the twisted truth behind their existence. Their relationship shifts from wide-eyed innocence to gritty survival mode.

The movie dips into questions about free will, identity, and how far science can push the envelope before it snaps.

Fans of Minority Report can find The Island right up their alley. It is currently streaming on Paramount Plus.

2) I, Robot

Still from I, Robot (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Will Smith plays Detective Del Spooner, a tech-skeptic in a tech-obsessed world, who ends up knee-deep in a murder case that points fingers at a robot. However, that is not supposed to be possible.

The film blends whodunit with sci-fi action. Robots are not just background noise—they are everywhere. Alan Tudyk voices Sonny, the rogue bot who might be more human than most humans on screen.

The film has got that same future-on-the-brink energy as Minority Report. It is currently streaming on Disney+.

3) In Time

Still from In Time (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Set in a future where time is currency, people stop aging at 25 and have to earn minutes to stay alive. Justin Timberlake leads as Will Salas, a working-class guy who suddenly comes into a fortune of years and finds himself targeted by the system. Amanda Seyfried plays the rich girl turned rebel.

The setup is similar to Minority Report, just with countdowns instead of crime prediction. The world is divided—those with time, and those running on fumes.

Fans of Minority Report can spot the familiar themes of inequality and control, and one man versus the machine.It is currently streaming on Apple TV.

4) Bladerunner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Blade Runner 2049 is set decades after the original, and the story follows K (Ryan Gosling), a replicant cop tasked with hunting down old models. But when a buried secret surfaces, everything goes sideways. Harrison Ford returns as Deckard, adding layers of nostalgia and mystery.

It leans into the question of—what makes someone human?

Like Minority Report, the film toys with tech, memory, identity. It is currently streaming on Max.

5) Edge of Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow (Image via Warner Bros.)

Edge of Tomorrow plays like a sci-fi video game with stakes cranked all the way up. Tom Cruise stars as Major William Cage, a PR officer thrown into a brutal alien war he is not remotely trained for. However, there is one catch—every time he dies, the day resets.

The time-loop mechanic drives the story, ramps up tension, and lets characters grow in real time. Cage goes from coward to capable soldier—without skipping the bloody steps.

For anyone into high-concept thrillers like Minority Report, this one checks all the boxes: futuristic tech, ethical dilemmas, and a protagonist pushed way past his limit. It is currently streaming on Max.

6) Looper

Still from Looper (Image via Sony Pictures)

Set in a grimy near-future, it follows Joe, a hitman called a “looper,” who kills targets sent back from the future. It is a simple job until future-Joe shows up as the next mark. Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the younger version, and Bruce Willis plays his older self.

The film messes with time, but keeps emotions grounded. It is currently streaming on Apple TV.

7) Total Recall

Still from Total Recall (Image via Sony Pictures)

Total Recall (1990) is sci-fi film about a construction worker craving adventure, who undergoes a mind-bending spiral through memory implants, Martian rebellions, and shady corporations. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Quaid in the film.

Set in a future where memories can be apparently bought and reality is up for debate, this Paul Verhoeven directorial has notable visuals.

Fans of Minority Report can check out this film. Both films play in the same Philip K. Dick sandbox, exploring identity, illusion, control. It is currently streaming on Hulu.

From dystopian tech nightmares to memory-warping mysteries, these films echo the pulse of Minority Report in all the right ways. Packed with twists, moral grey zones, and future-gazing flair, they scratch that same cerebral itch. When the credits roll, the questions linger—just the way a good sci-fi story should.

