7 movies to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Sand Castle

The Sand Castle is a new Arabic-language film that was released recently on Netflix. Starring Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Riman Al Rafeea and Zain Al Rafeea, this thriller by Matty Brown boasts an intriguing premise and captivating cinematography. The Sand Castle follows the lives of a family of four who find themselves stuck on an idyllic island that isn't what it seems on the surface.

The Sand Castle is the kind of movie that keeps viewers guessing till the end. A slow burn, the impactful movie hides many meaningful messages that viewers will find if they are willing to look deep. In a lot of ways, The Sand Castle is able to break the mold and offer a cinematic experience that is distinctively different and out-of-the-box.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching The Sand Castle should check out the quality titles on this list that are equally intriguing and engrossing.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Sweetheart, Nowhere and five other movies like The Sand Castle that promise imaginative storytelling

1) Identity (2003)

Like The Sand Castle, Identity features unexpected twists and turns (Image via Sony Pictures)

Like The Sand Castle, Identity keeps the viewer glued to the screen with its mysterious narrative. Directed by James Mangold, the movie stars John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet and others. The story centers around ten strangers who are stuck in an isolated hotel that is cut off from the rest of the world, temporarily. Things get out of hand when they are mysteriously killed one by one.

Inspired by Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, Identity is an underrated gem that will get viewers hooked from the opening scene itself. The way the screenplay allows time for character introduction, all of whom are intriguing in their own way, without slowing down the momentum of the mystery at hand is really commendable.

In terms of violence and gore, it does have its fair share but they have been shot in such a way that it won't leave viewers queasy.

Where to watch: Identity is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Red Turtle (2016)

The Red Turtle, like The Sand Castle, is emotional and engrossing (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Sand Castle carries a lot of deep messages and so does The Red Turtle by Michaël Dudok de Wit. The narrative focuses on a shipwrecked man who finds himself on an uninhabited island. He uses whatever resources he can find to escape from the island. But every attempt is sabotaged by a red turtle. When he starts to lose hope, he comes across a new companion.

Unlike The Sand Castle, The Red Turtle is an animated movie but that doesn't make it any less poignant and moving. What's interesting about The Red Turtle is that it barely has any dialogue but is still able to draw emotional responses from the viewer. This is hardly surprising given that Studio Ghibli was involved in the production of the movie, along with other companies.

Where to watch: The Red Turtle is available for streaming on MUBI and Prime Video.

3) Sweetheart (2019)

Sweetheart's narrative will appeal to fans of survival movies (Image via Blumhouse)

Like the family in The Sand Castle, the central character in Sweetheart also finds herself stranded on an island. The survival horror by J. D. Dillard stars Kiersey Clemons in the lead. She plays Jennifer Remming aka Jenn.

After her boat sinks, she washes ashore on a small island. While Jenn figures out her way around the island and contemplates the best way to signal for help, she realizes that there is a sea monster who is hunting her.

Cinematically, the director employs a range of impressive shots to keep the audience invested. Clemons does a good job of showcasing how Jenn adjusts to her new reality and uses her wits to fend off a dangerous enemy. The creators deserve credit for creating a monster that looks different because most movies tend to take traditional routes which the audience has come to expect by now.

Where to watch: Sweetheart can be streamed on Prime Video and Plex.

4) Fantasy Island (2020)

Like the island in The Sand Castle, Fantasy Island has many secrets (Image via Sony Pictures)

As the narrative of The Sand Castle progresses, it becomes obvious that the island holds shocking secrets. Another movie that explores a similar premise is Fantasy Island directed by Jeff Wadlow.

Starring Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Jimmy O. Yang, Austin Stowell, and more, this movie follows a group of people who arrive at Fantasy Island. The island proprietor Mr. Roarke, portrayed by Peña, informs the guests that their fantasies can come to life on the island. But the horrified guests soon discover that the island has a way of turning their dreams into twisted nightmare-like scenarios.

Like The Sand Castle, Fantasy Island thrives on realistic characters who the audience will be able to relate to. It also helps that the plotline boasts many unpredictable twists and turns that help maintain the suspense till the very end.

Where to watch: Fantasy Island can be viewed on Netflix and Prime Video.

5) Triangle of Sadness (2022)

The layered storytelling of Triangle of Sadness will appeal to fans of The Sand Castle (Image via Lionsgate)

The Sand Castle isn't necessarily about the circumstances the family finds themselves in but the way they react to them. Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund also takes a similar approach.

Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, and others, star in this black comedy movie. The narrative is centered around the passengers and crew aboard a luxury cruise. The wealthy passengers are used to getting everything they want but things take a turn when the yacht sinks and survivors have to take refuge on an island.

The witty narrative of Triangle of Sadness showcases how money and power can corrupt individuals and give them a false sense that their needs triumph that of other people. It is fun to see the eccentric characters deal with difficult situations that force them out of their comfort zones.

Where to watch: Triangle of Sadness is available on Hulu, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Nowhere (2023)

Viewers will find the central character powerful and memorable (Image via Netflix)

The family in The Sand Castle know that the path in front of them is rife with challenges but they continue to hold on to the hope that better things are on the horizon. The lead character of Nowhere also refuses to give in, even when faced with extreme circumstances.

Anna Castillo plays Mia who along with her husband plans to leave Spain, which is reeling from the aftermath of a global crisis. They are hoping that smugglers will be able to transport them out. But she gets separated from her husband and ends up in the container all by herself. When a storm topples over the container, Mia wakes up to find that her container is in the middle of the ocean.

Castillo shines as the strong-willed protagonist who finds a way to stay alive and even give birth under treacherous conditions. At its core, it is a simple story of survival but it is told well using dynamic shots that capture the attention of the audience.

Where to watch: Nowhere by Albert Pintó is available on Netflix.

7) Survive (2024)

This action-packed movie thrives on endearing characters (Image via Samuel Goldwyn Films)

In The Sand Castle, the sense of family is very strong and forms a core part of the storytelling. The same also comes through in the disaster movie, Survive by Frederic Jardin starring Andreas Pietschmann, Émilie Dequenne, Lisa Delamar and Lucas Ebel.

Survive, like The Sand Castle, is also centered around a family of four. They set off on their boat for a birthday celebration but the fun and games come to a halt when a violent storm hits. The next morning, they find that the water is gone. After speaking to another survivor, they decide to make their way to his location for their safety. But they have to fend off several hungry creatures on their way.

The character development arcs really shine through as the characters have to adapt quickly to the situation in order to stay alive. The exciting narrative is complemented by striking effects and shocking twists that the audience won't see coming.

Where to watch: Survive is available for streaming on Prime Video, Plex and Roku.

These well-executed movies, like The Sand Castle, are perfect for viewers looking for thrilling cinematic experiences that are worth their time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback