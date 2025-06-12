7 movies to watch if you liked Predator: Killer of Killers

Predator: Killer of Killers, the latest instalment of the Predator franchise, explores the titular alien hunting warriors across different periods. The film follows a trio made up of a Viking raider, a Japanese ninja, and a World War II pilot as they join forces to fight the bloodthirsty Predator.

Dan Trachtenberg, who also helmed Prey (2022) from the franchise, has directed the 2025 release. Thanks to his innovative ideas that resonate with the original concept of the franchise, Predator: Killer of Killers has received a warm welcome from fans and critics alike.

The film combines human survival, conflicts, and deadly alien encounters, which appeal to viewers. Other films like The Thing, The Terminator, and more touch upon similar themes which are a must-watch.

Disclainer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Prey, The Thing, and 5 other films to watch if you liked Predator: Killer of Killers

1) Prey (2022)

Prey (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film is set in 1719. This prequel to the original Predator film introduces Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior who must protect her tribe from the dangerous alien.

The film, also a part of the same franchise, upholds the legacy established by the films that come before it, making it a must-watch for fans. The historical setting and strong protagonist also resonate with the elements of Predator: Killer of Killers.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

2) The Thing (1982)

The Thing (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by John Carpenter with Kurt Russel playing the lead role, the film is known for its suspense and thriller. It is based on John Wood Campbell Jr.'s 1938 novel Who Goes There?

The film centres around a research team stationed in Antarctica that has to fight against a shape-shifting alien that can imitate any living creature. The film's themes of mistrust and isolation, along with relentless extraterrestrial threat, match the suspenseful tone of Predator: Killer of Killers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

3) Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Alien vs. Predator (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, the 2004 sci-fi horror is a crossover film between two of the biggest franchises revolving around extra-terrestrial. It revolves around a team of archaeologists that discovers a pyramid on an island in Antarctica. However, upon arrival, they get stuck on the island, which is a hunting ground for Predators fighting Aliens.

The portrayal of ancient warriors and the involvement of two antagonists mimics the historical battles shown in Predator: Killer of Killers.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

4) The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by James Cameron, The Terminator stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, who also starred as the lead actor in the 1987 Predator that spawned the franchise. The film follows a cyborg assassin from the future who is sent to the present world to kill Sarah Connor, who is bearing a child that will one day save humankind from extinction.

The film's elements of featuring a passionate hunter and the battles for survival resonate with the dynamics central to Predator: Killer of Killers.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV

5) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jeff Rowe, the film follows four genetically enhanced Turtle brothers who begin a journey to win the hearts of people living in New York and be accepted as normal teenagers. On their journey, they befriend April O'Neil, who takes them along on a mysterious crime ride, but they soon find themself stuck when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Like Predator: Killer of Killers, the film is a must-watch for animated film lovers and involves characters who need to fight creatures that can cause harm to a large population.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, MGM+, Paramount+

6) Predators (2010)

Predators (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Nimród Antal, the film follows a group of trained warriors, which includes mercenaries and criminals. They are sent to an alien planet, hunted by a new mutation of Predators and must join forces to defeat the aliens.

The film explores diverse characters facing a common, deadly enemy, similar to its fellow franchise film, Predator: Killer of Killers.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

7) Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation (Image via Netflix)

Directed by Makoto Kamiya, the film follows Leon, an agent, who goes against the government's order to retreat from a mission. He infiltrates the Eastern Slav Republic to get information on bio-organic weapons used during the civil war.

Both Resident Evil: Damnation and Predator: Killer of Killers feature intense action and protagonists who will go to extreme length to get what they want.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Other films like Predator: Killer of Killers to watch are The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, A Minecraft Movie, The Animatrix, and Vampire Hunter D.

