7 movies to watch if you liked Rob Peace

The 2024 biopic, Rob Peace, is a great example of Chiwetel Ejiofor's filmmaking skills. The 47-year-old actor known for his roles in movies like 12 Years a Slave (2013) and Doctor Strange (2016) made his feature directorial debut with The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019). In Rob Peace, Ejiofor doesn't only work his magic behind the camera but also plays Peace's imprisoned father, Skeet.

Jay Will plays Rob Peace, an intelligent Yale University student who has a bright future. However, he risks it all to free his father from jail. Rob Peace also stars the talented Mary J. Blige as Peace's mother, Jackie. Based on Jeff Hobbs' biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace, the movie won over viewers for its impactful narrative brought alive by intense, realistic performances by the cast.

Cinephiles who found Rob Peace moving should check out the titles on this list that promise well-written narratives featuring endearing characters and memorable dialogue.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

The Banker, We Grown Now and five other movies like Rob Peace that are engaging and thought-provoking

1) Marshall (2017)

This movie, like Rob Peace, will leave a lasting impression on viewers (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Rob Peace is a must-watch because many people are unaware of his backstory. In many ways, Marshall also hopes to educate its viewers about its titular character. Although Thurgood Marshall is a well-known figure thanks to his numerous achievements, many people are still unaware of his life before becoming the first African American Supreme Court Justice.

This movie starring Chadwick Boseman in the lead focuses on Marshall's first monumental case, the State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell. In addition to Boseman, Marshall also stars Kate Hudson, Josh Gad, Dan Stevens and others.

The main highlight of the movie has to be the exciting courtroom scenes that never fail to impress. It would be quite the task to capture every aspect of Thurgood Marshall's legacy in one movie but Marshall is able to bring forth the endearing qualities that make him a source of inspiration.

Where to watch: Marshall is available for streaming on Netflix, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

2) The Banker (2020)

Like Rob Chase, this movie boasts interesting central characters who the audience will find relatable (Image via Apple TV+)

In Rob Peace, the titular character is faced with multiple challenges but he is still determined to carve his own path. The same determination can be seen in the lead characters of The Banker directed by George Nolfi.

Anthony Mackie plays Bernard Garrett who faces racism when he wants to get into the real estate market. But he is determined to turn his dream into a reality. He then hatches an ingenious business plan with the help of Samuel L. Jackson's Joe Morris.

Like Rob Peace, this period drama set in 1954 is also based on a real story. The inspirational narrative shares poignant messages about how equal opportunities should exist for everyone, regardless of background and the color of their skin. The witty dialogue particularly thrives thanks to the affable chemistry between Mackie and Jackson.

Where to watch: The Banker can be streamed on Apple TV+.

3) A Journal for Jordan (2021)

This movie, like Rob Peace, boasts plenty of emotional moments (Image via Sony Pictures)

The complex relationship between Peace and his father is central to Rob Peace's narrative. Likewise, a strong father and son bond can also be witnessed in Denzel Washington's A Journal for Jordan.

Based on Dana Canedy's A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor, this romance drama stars Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams in the lead. Jordan plays 1st Sergeant Charles Monroe King. During his time in Iraq, he maintains a journal for his son that chronicles how King met his mother, Dana (Adams), in addition to sharing powerful lessons about love and life.

Jordan and Adams have great chemistry and because their relationship is portrayed realistically, with several ups and downs, they come across as sincere and relatable. This is the kind of movie that will prompt the audience to reach for the tissues, more than once.

Where to watch: A Journal for Jordan is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) We Grown Now (2023)

We Grown Now, like Rob Peace, thrives on realistic performances by the talented cast (Image via Sony Pictures)

The narrative of Rob Peace explores how Peace struggles to realize his potential amidst the drawbacks of his circumstances. We Grown Now by Minhal Baig also explores similar themes.

This well-written drama is helmed by two young actors, Blake Cameron James and Gian Knight Ramirez who play Malik and Eric respectively. In the 1990s, the two young boys forge a meaningful friendship as they navigate the hardships of growing up in public housing together. But their optimistic way of looking at life is marred by a tragedy that leaves a deep impact on them and their loved ones.

We Grown Now tells a simple story but it still manages to shine because it offers a deep dive into how young children think and see the world. It's emotional and enlightening at the same time.

Where to watch: We Grown Now is available for streaming on Apple TV+, Netflix and Prime Video.

5) Origin (2023)

The narrative of this movie also explores race and trauma similar to Rob Peace (Image via Neon)

Chiwetel Ejiofor's Rob Peace explores many different themes, and race is one of them. Ava DuVernay's biopic, Origin, also hopes to give viewers insight into race and caste and why discrimination based on these ideologies is still very much prevalent in different parts of the world.

Based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, the movie stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor in the lead. It follows Wilkerson as she travels across the United States, India and Germany to understand each country's history and their caste systems while she pens her book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.

The narrative touches upon grave topics and is able to present the same to the audience without diluting the truth. Ellis-Taylor really shines in the role of the determined journalist and author seeking answers, even those that are hard to hear, while also dealing with her own personal trauma.

Where to watch: Origin can be streamed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Unstoppable (2024)

Like Rob Peace, Anthony Robles is unafraid to go after his dreams (Image via Prime Video)

The young protagonist in Rob Peace wanted to do something with his life that made people stop and take notice. The same eagerness can be found in Jharrel Jerome's character in Unstoppable by William Goldenberg.

Based on a true story, the movie is focused on Anthony Robles, a wrestler who was born without a leg. Despite the rejections, Anthony is committed to the sport and trains religiously to turn his dream of becoming a wrestling champion into a reality. The movie also stars Michael Peña, Jennifer Lopez, Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale.

The emotive performances by the cast is complemented by striking action scenes that help to keep the viewer invested in Anthony's inspirational journey. It also contains several meaningful messages about hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Where to watch: Unstoppable is available for streaming on Prime Video.

7) The Piano Lesson (2024)

Fans of Rob Peace will find the thoughtful narrative of this movie appealing (Image via Netflix)

Like Rob Peace, The Piano Lesson also explores themes of race, family and trauma. Directed by Malcolm Washington, this drama movie is based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name.

The narrative centers around an heirloom piano in the possession of the Charles family. When it's time to decide the fate of the piano, two siblings have very different opinions, which leads to a clash and a walk down memory lane. It stars John David Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher and others.

Like the play it's based on, The Piano Lesson thrives on intelligent dialogue that gives viewers food for thought. Washington also ensures that every scene is shot in a way that feels immersive and intimate which adds to the overall viewing experience.

Where to watch: The Piano Lesson can be streamed on Netflix.

These well-made movies will appeal to fans of Rob Peace because they offer a good balance of strong characters, compelling dialogue and powerful messages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE